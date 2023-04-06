Rocket Raccoon is the REAL Protagonist of Guardians Of The Galaxy

James Gunn has been open about how Rocket Raccoon is the secret protagonist of the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy. There’s a lot to like about the smallest member of the roguish Guardians, defined be being brash, sarcastic, and having a penchant for violence. However, he also has a lot of hidden depth buried under his snarky exterior. In a way, that perfectly sums up who he is, and why he’s quietly the main character.
The Guardians of the Galaxy movies are, at their core, about a group of broken misfits learning to find strength in each other. It’s a potent kind of story to tell. Among both movie lovers and bibliophiles, stories about found family are firm favorites. Doubly so when they involve healing from past traumas. It’s this aspect that elevates Guardians of the Galaxy from a schlocky series of comic book action movies and transforms them into something genuinely heartfelt. The theme of self-acceptance and being haunted by the ghosts of the past is tightly woven into every major Guardians character, but it’s strongest by far in Rocket.
How Rocket’s Story Mirrors Peter Quill’s
The obvious main character in the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy is Peter Quill, aka Star-Lord, but Quill and Rocket share a lot in common. They’re both resourceful and fond of music. They’re also both selfish and immature, at least at the beginning of the story. As things progress though, it starts to become clear that both of them have softer sides, and reasons behind their irresponsible actions.
Quill and Rocket go through very similar things. Both are effectively orphans at the start of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1, and the story sees both of them having to live with loss. Quill learning to cope with the loss of this mother is a central part of the story, during which Rocket loses Groot. The pair also both need to learn about self-acceptance during Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. For both, it’s Yondu who makes them understand the hurdles they need to get past. Quill realizes that Yondu has been his real father the whole time, and Yondu becomes the first person to truly show an understanding of who Rocket is as a person.
How Rocket Grows During The Story
During Guardians of the Galaxy Volumes 1 and 2, all of the characters grow as people, but Rocket does so more than any other. His emotional journey is the most fraught. He hasn’t lost the most, because the others all had far more to lose, but he certainly gains the most. When he first appears on-screen, Groot is the only person in his life. He later reveals that the other Guardians are the only friends the two have ever had.
While Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1 is about the group learning how to become friends, Vol. 2 is about them learning to become family. Drax even says as much out loud, but it’s most meaningful for Rocket. All the others have had family in the past. Quill and Gamora, as well as both having adoptive fathers, remember their true parents. Drax often talks to the Guardians about his former family. Rocket, however, never mentions any family. It’s unclear whether or not he even remembers his parents. During Vol. 2, he’s forced to confront the fact that his more obnoxious behavior is a way of pushing people away. This realization is likely what leads to Rocket’s more responsible attitude later on, calling a Ravager funeral for Yondu. When he takes responsibility and offers support to Thor in Avengers: Infinity War, it’s a sign of how far he’s come as a person.
Where Rocket’s Story Can Lead
The trilogy’s third part is set to put Rocket in the spotlight. In Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 the story is going to see his past catch up to him and make him face his creator, the sinister High Evolutionary. The fact that Rocket has revealed very little about his past makes this feel even more ominous. He’s likely going to have to confront things that he’s been trying to hide from. In the process, he may well have to confront things about himself.
There’s also a hopeful note in Rocket’s future too. Vol. 1 ends with a hint that the group is becoming a family, and the following movie focuses on this idea. Vol. 2 ends with a hint of self-acceptance, specifically from Rocket. It makes sense for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 to pull on that particular thread. For Rocket, this will certainly be helped by the lengths the others go to try and protect him, and also by the appearance of another new character. Lylla is an otter, who’ll be introduced as a familiar face and a potential love interest for him. Seemingly, Rocket’s future story will be all about his past.
Why Rocket Is The True Protagonist
There’s a lot of tension in the story between Rocket and Quill as the main characters. The narrative frequently separates them, allowing them to be protagonists of their own stories. When the two are in the same place, they easily end up butting heads. This happens most notably in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, when they’re fighting for control of the spaceship instead of concentrating on piloting – quite literally arguing over who gets to drive the plot. Rocket’s tale in Vol. 2 may not be as spectacular as Quill and his father, Ego, but it’s no less compelling. There’s a good reason why the final frame in Vol. 2, before the credits scenes begin, is simply of Rocket. The camera focuses on his face, full of emotion. For possibly the first time in his life, he’s standing among his family.
All the characters in the main ensemble have trauma in their pasts, but Rocket’s is probably the most severe. In Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1, it becomes clear that all of these characters were “made.” Shaped by their pasts into who they are in the present. For Rocket though, this is literal. He was assembled. He even says, during a bar fight, that he “didn’t ask to get made.” At the time, he reveals that he lacks the self-assuredness of the others, describing himself as a monster. Rocket’s growth from that kind of self-loathing to someone willing to stand up and take responsibility for others is one of the most compelling stories in the MCU. This is what makes Rocket the true main character of Guardians of the Galaxy.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 releases in theaters on May 5th, 2023.
