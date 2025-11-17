I Took Photos Of Window Cats In Venice, And Here Are 20 Of The Best Ones

My name is Marianna and I am a photographer from Italy. I am passionate about taking cat photos!

As I have been working on a photographic series “Cats in Venice” since 2017, I decided to try something new. I started with cats roaming free in the ‘calli’ (streets of Venice), than adding people in my photos and now looking up at the beautiful windows especially crowded and something beautiful happened!

With that being said, check out my previous article featuring pictures of people with their cats in Venice! You can also click hereherehere, and here for more furry content!

#1 Mordicchio

#2 Manu, Tony, Nina, Rusek, Frida & Bitta

#3 Nino

#4 Elliott

#5 Cip & Ciop

#6 Nerino

#7 Yassaman & Sophie

#8 Saba

#9 Unknown

#10 Bitta

#11 Nero

#12 Chiara, Mysia, Misha & Tyson

#13 Rita

#14 Piuma & Taffy

#15 Alessandro, Valentina, Graspa & Frik

#16 Sophie

#17 Fuki

#18 Bagigio & Trilly

#19 Kuzko

#20 Shabu Shabu

