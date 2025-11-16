83 Harry Potter Spells To Practice In Front Of A Mirror

Ready your wands and find your TV remotes, as the Christmas season approaches and the reruns of Harry Potter are about to begin. Soon, the television screens will be filled with enchanting Harry Potter spells cast by a boy with a lightning-bolt-shaped scar on his forehead. To prepare for the most magical time of the year, now might be the best time to refresh your mind with a Harry Potter spell or two. With such a long Harry Potter spells list to learn from, there is a lot to go through. But why are these words so fun to read, learn, and even share with other people?
Now, there is a bit of a nerd in all of us. Harry Potter fans are certainly not ashamed to shout out some spells Harry Potter himself shouted out too. No one can blame them, the spells in Harry Potter are catchy and easily memorized. These spells seem to be nonsense, but when you dig deeper into the meanings of them, all Harry Potter spells are more or less based on Latin, an old language. So when people shout out “Confundo”, you can be proud that you know some Latin!
All of the spells in Harry Potter are small doses of nerdiness that you could infuse yourself with. So if you are preparing to recite all spells in Harry Potter by explaining their meanings to your friends, we are ready to help you with that. The list we compiled below might just act as the Harry Potter spell book you need right now. Upvote the ones that you recognized and heard this year already. Comment down below if you used one yourself and don’t worry — we’re all Harry Potter fans here!
#1
Alohomora
Meaning: Unlocks objects.
#2
Ascendio
Meaning: Flings someone high into the air.
#3
Expecto patronum
Meaning: Primary protection charm against Dementors. Directs the magician’s positive emotions into a powerful protection known as Patronus or spirit guardian.
#4
Expelliarmus
Meaning: Forces an opponent to let go of whatever is in their hand.
#5
Lumos
Meaning: Illuminates the tip of the caster’s wand.
#6
Oculus Reparo
Meaning: Incantation of a charm that repairs broken eyeglasses.
#7
Wingardium Leviosa
Meaning: A charm used to make objects fly, or levitate.
#8
Accio
Meaning: Summons objects.
#9
Avada Kedavra
Meaning: Unforgivable curse that causes instantaneous and painless death.
#10
Erecto
Meaning: Lets a witch or a wizard build a structure, like a tent.
#11
Reparo
Meaning: Fixes broken objects.
#12
Aberto
Meaning: Opens locked doors.
#13
Crucio
Meaning: An unforgivable curse, when cast it inflicts intense, excruciating physical pain.
#14
Ferula
Meaning: A healing charm that conjures wraps and bandages for wounds.
#15
Furnunculus Curse
Meaning: Causes a person to break out in boils or pimples.
#16
Imperio
Meaning: One of the three Unforgivable Curses, when cast successfully, the curse places the victim completely under the caster’s control.
#17
Legilimens
Meaning: Navigating through a person’s mind.
#18
Reparifors
Meaning: A healing charm that reverts minor magically induced ailments such as paralysis or poisoning.
#19
Spongify
Meaning: Softens objects, making them rubbery and bouncy.
#20
Aguamenti
Meaning: Summons water.
#21
Brackium Emendo
Meaning: A healing spell that could be used to remove bones.
#22
Confundo
Meaning: Used to confuse or misdirect the target.
#23
Conjunctivitis Curse
Meaning: Irritates the eyes of the target.
#24
Crinus Muto
Meaning: Transfiguration spell that could be used to transform the color and style of the caster’s hair.
#25
Finite Incantatem
Meaning: A general counter-spell that’s used to reverse or counter minor damage.
#26
Geminio
Meaning: A charm used to duplicate an object.
#27
Homonculus Charm
Meaning: Was used to create the Marauder’s Map, detects anyone’s identity and location on a piece of parchment.
#28
Morsmordre
Meaning: Conjures and shows Lord Voldemort’s dark mark in the sky.
#29
Mucus Ad Nauseam
Meaning: Gives an extreme runny nose or cold to a target.
#30
Nox
Meaning: A charm that causes the light at the end of the caster’s wand to be extinguished.
#31
Obliviate
Meaning: A charm that can erase specific memories from an individual’s mind.
#32
Protean Charm
Meaning: Links objects together for stronger communication.
#33
Protego
Meaning: Protects the caster with an invisible shield that reflects spells.
#34
Reducto
Meaning: A curse that blasts solid objects to pieces.
#35
Reducio
Meaning: A charm that causes an object to shrink to its original size.
#36
Rictusempra
Meaning: Causes the target to buckle with laughter, weakening them.
#37
Scourgify
Meaning: Cleans an object.
#38
Silencio
Meaning: Mutes the target temporarily.
#39
Stupefy
Meaning: Stuns the target, rendering them unconscious.
#40
Anapneo
Meaning: Clears the target’s airway.
#41
Aparecium
Meaning: Reveals messages, invisible ink.
#42
Apparate
Meaning: Non-verbally communicated wish of magical transportation from one location to another.
#43
Bombarda
Meaning: Detonates the target in a small explosion.
#44
Capacious Extremis
Meaning: Expands the internal dimensions of an object without affecting the external dimensions.
#45
Diffindo
Meaning: Used to precisely and accurately cut something.
#46
Disillusionment Charm
Meaning: Makes the target have the appearance of its surroundings.
#47
Engorgio
Meaning: Causes the target to swell immensely.
#48
Episkey
Meaning: Heals minor injuries.
#49
Fidelius Charm
Meaning: A spell used to hide locations to others, or to conceal secrets to a “chosen” person.
#50
Fiendfyre Curse
Meaning: Produces enchanted flames of immense size and heat.
#51
Glisseo
Meaning: Transform a staircase into a smooth slide.
#52
Immobulus
Meaning: A charm which immobilises and stops the actions of the target.
#53
Impedimenta
Meaning: A jinx that hinders the movement of the target.
#54
Impervius
Meaning: A charm that makes an object waterproof.
#55
Incendio
Meaning: A charm that conjures green flames.
#56
Levicorpus
Meaning: Causes the victim to be lifted into the air by their ankle.
#57
Locomotor Mortis
Meaning: A curse that bounds the target’s legs.
#58
Muffliato
Meaning: A charm used to fill the ears of the target with a buzzing sound.
#59
Obscuro
Meaning: Conjures a blindfold over the eyes of the target.
#60
Oppugno
Meaning: A jinx that directs an object or individual to attack the victim.
#61
Petrificus Totalus
Meaning: A curse that temporarily paralyzes the target.
#62
Periculum
Meaning: Conjures red sparks from the caster’s wand.
#63
Piertotum Locomotor
Meaning: Incantation of charm which is used to bring life to inanimate artefacts.
#64
Renneverate
Meaning: A charm that awakens an unconscious target.
#65
Sectumsempra
Meaning: A curse that inflicts severe hemorrhaging.
#66
Serpensortia
Meaning: Conjures a live snake from the end of the wand.
#67
Waddiwasi
Meaning: A jinx that could be used to propel a small wad of material at high velocity.
#68
Avis
Meaning: Conjures a small flock of birds.
#69
Bat-Bogey Hex
Meaning: Turns the target’s boogers into bats.
#70
Evanesco
Meaning: Vanishes both animate and inanimate objects.
#71
Homenum Revelio
Meaning: A charm which reveals the presence of other humans in the nearby environment.
#72
Incarcerous
Meaning: Conjures ropes.
#73
Langlock
Meaning: Causes one’s tongue to affix to the roof of their mouth.
#74
Riddikulus
Meaning: Used to defeat a Boggart, the spell permits the frightening creature to assume a comical appearance, disarming it.
#75
Sonorus
Meaning: Amplifies targeted sound, either of a person or a piece of equipment.
#76
Tarantallegra
Meaning: Makes target’s legs spasm wildly out of control.
#77
Unbreakable Vow
Meaning: A binding magical contract between two parties that, if broken by either party, will result in the demise of the party who broke the contract.
#78
Slugulus Eructo
Meaning: A curse that forces the victim to burp up slugs.
#79
Densaugeo
Meaning: A hex that causes the front teeth to grow rapidly.
#80
Prior Incantato
Meaning: Forces a wand to show an “echo” of the last spell it had performed.
#81
Specialis Revelio
Meaning: Incantation of a charm that reveals any spells performed on objects or potions.
#82
Portus
Meaning: A charm used to turn an ordinary object into a Portkey.
#83
Nebulus
Meaning: Conjures fog from the tip of the wand.
Follow Us