“Ultrasound Tech Said ‘Oh No, It Died'”: 30 Wild And Horrifying Things Said To Pregnant Women

If you’ve ever watched What to Expect When You’re Expecting, you probably know that pregnancy can be very different for each woman. Some remember it as the most joyous period of their lives, while others see it as less rosy. People’s words also matter, and sometimes, they might say things that are a bit crazy.
Just the other day, pregnancy and postpartum fitness coach Emily Snell asked women to share the most inappropriate things people said to them while they were pregnant. While some of these are quite funny, most are just plain unacceptable. What happened to treating others how you would like to be treated?
#1
I had a lady look me up and down and said “how old are you?” Mind you I’m very petite but I was 25 at the time. And I just go “I’m not a teenager in trouble, I just age more gracefully than you” 😇
Image source: hannahrhx3, EyeEm/freepik (not the actual photo)
#2
A stranger on the bus “no wedding ring? Do you know who the father is?” Me- “I’ve been trying to get your dad to tell you for a while but he’s scared how you’ll take it. You can call me mom too”
Image source: Intuitive Design, Getty Images/unsplash (not the actual photo)
#3
I lost two babies to miscarriage and stillbirth. My ‘friend’ asked me when I was pregnant with my third “if this one dies too can we have your crib and stroller, we’re broke”. I considered violence…
Image source: jugularjayne, Blake Cheek/unsplash (not the actual photo)
#4
my mom said something along the lines of “thank God it’s a boy, boys are so much easier than girls” in front of me and my sister. mind you, our brother is in prison for SAing me.
Image source: Chailyn Rhiannon, RDNE Stock project/pexels (not the actual photo)
#5
well yesterday I said I was as big as a house and my man just goes “technically you are a house, his house” in reference to our son, I’ve never laughed so hard like he really got me there
Image source: Robyn💀🍃, gpointstudio/freepik (not the actual photo)
#6
“Maybe don’t k**l this one honey” said my MIL when we told her we were pregnant again after I suffered a MISCARRIAGE!
Image source: Erin, RDNE Stock project/pexels (not the actual photo)
#7
I got “are you sure it’s not triplets” at 33 weeks and I just word vomited back “I ate the last person that said that to me” and the stranger was horrified.
Image source: Meanmachine, stockmaker/freepik (not the actual photo)
#8
“We will understand if you don’t keep it.”My fiancé was k**led in an accident and 2 weeks later I found out I was pregnant. My son turned 35 in January. He was the gift that saved the rest of my life
Image source: kjm421, CDC/unsplash (not the actual photo)
#9
I was starting to get symptoms of preeclampsia. I called my husband crying bc I was scared. His boss goes “she’ll be fine. My wife was like that too.” My response was “no uterus, no opinion.”
Image source: ziplock07, Getty Images/unsplash (not the actual photo)
#10
I had a miscarriage shortly before Mother’s Day and to make me feel better my husband got me a gift anyways and a family member out loud said “but your not a mother your baby died” I CRASHED TF OUT
Image source: Mrs. Kobes 💓, Getty Images/unsplash (not the actual photo)
#11
My OBGYN told my ex “You need to chain her down and stop feeding her” I was 32 weeks pregnant and went and found a new Dr that day
Image source: kayeladee, Curated Lifestyle/unsplash (not the actual photo)
#12
“your baby needs to build their immune system so im going to kiss them anyway” i Immediately went no contact🙏🏽
Image source: K.B🦋💙, Leighann Blackwood/unsplash (not the actual photo)
#13
My baby dad told them to give me the husband stitch. He was kicked off the floor until my OB left. (My OB stayed until 12am I gave birth at 12pm) he was forced to sit in the waiting room and not tell
Image source: morgan ✨, Jonathan Borba/unsplash (not the actual photo)
#14
After a miscarriage, a therapist told me it was for the best as the baby would have been mixed race.
Image source: totenstille, Hrant Khachatryan/unsplash (not the actual photo)
#15
Not the prompt but when my mom found out she was pregnant with me and my brothers she went into the ultrasound and said “as long as it’s not twins!” And the doc said I have good news and bad news…
Image source: God’s Weakest Link, Getty Images/unsplash (not the actual photo)
#16
A man at my husband’s work told him to “Make sure they put in a husband stitch…” My husband was shocked and I was filled with RAGE when he told me. My husband don’t talk to him no more
Image source: Alyssa✝️, Azwedo L.LC/unsplash (not the actual photo)
#17
almost 40w pregnant, looking like a whole fucking house and a shed too, going to a drs appointment on a very busy bus, asking someone if I could sit down, only to be told by a middle aged man with a pot belly sticking out over his pants that I “didn’t get special treatment just because I was fat”. so I kicked him in the shin so hard I actually made him bleed and we both got kicked off the bus.
Image source: Jasper, freepik (not the actual photo)
#18
SEVERAL men, literal strangers I’d never met, came up to me and asked if I was gonna get the husband stitch.
Image source: jade, Ivan Samkov/pexels (not the actual photo)
#19
Not to me, but my ex’s mom tried to convince MY mom to put an abortion pill in my food while I was in the restroom. My mom OBVIOUSLY told me.
Image source: Edith Lilly Rose, freepik (not the actual photo)
#20
Pregnant with my boy in june last year (36 weeks pregnant) old lady looks at me horrified “how old are you 16?” (im 22) no, im 14, how old are you 80? she walks away😂
Image source: knss, freepik (not the actual photo)
#21
My ex MIL said she was so jealous of the attention I was getting, that she just wanted to push me down the stairs.
Image source: Jessica, EyeEm/freepik (not the actual photo)
#22
I found out I was having twins at 10pm, called my sleeping mom & told her. Next morning she told me about her awful nightmare that I was pregnant with twins. They’re 17 now and very loved by all 🤣
Image source: Shawna Nichole, EyeEm/pexels (not the actual photo)
#23
a stranger in an elevator asked “boy or girl?” I said “both it’s twins” they looked horrified and said “that’s awful… maybe you’ll just end up with one though” 💀💀💀 I was speechless
Image source: Danielle📚, EyeEm/freepik (not the actual photo)
#24
Found out at 10 wks my VERY WANTED twins had less than 50% chance of making it and was obviously crying. Coworker laughed and said “you’ve got 2 months to abort that shit”…. My twins are 3 now!!!
Image source: morgan.townson, The Yuri Arcurs Collection/freepik (not the actual photo)
#25
Woman at work: “You’re quite young aren’t you? Planned?”
“Er, no”
“Hmph. It’s so unfair that people like my daughter have to spend years doing IVF while people like YOU just stumble into pregnancy”
Image source: L S # 9 9, Joao paulo m ramos paulo/unsplash (not the actual photo)
#26
My mother in law called me weak in so many words because I took my FULL maternity and FMLA paid. She said she went to work right after. She also lost all her kids to cps for neglect and a**se sooooo
Image source: Kendra ❤️💜, EyeEm/freepik (not the actual photo)
#27
MIL berated me saying she WILL be there in the room when I give birth and I wasn’t considering her feelings! Yelling and asking are 2 diff things. Lol in fact she was not there I wouldn’t allow it.
Image source: Kristen Lodice, shurkin_son/freepik (not the actual photo)
#28
I renewed my license at 39 wks and the guy said to use my pre-pregnancy weight. When I gave him my paperwork he look at me and said “ma’am, I said use your PRE pregnancy weight” I almost punched him.
Image source: Courtney Estep, Getty Images/unsplash (not the actual photo)
#29
i have a history or miscarriages and when i went to the l&d er thinking i was having another one the ultrasound tech said “oh no, it died” and she meant the machine for ultrasound…my heart went to my a**
Image source: t 🫦, Getty Images/unsplash (not the actual photo)
#30
Someone asked me when I was due. I informed him I wasn’t pregnant and he wished me condolences for my loss, assuming I had a miscarriage.
I’ve never been pregnant.
Image source: Delos, Getty Images/unsplash (not the actual photo)
Follow Us