For lots of people, cars are simply a way to get from point A to point B. However, for others, cars are much more than that. There are many people who see cars as wonderful works of art, and Danny Koker is among them. Koker, who originally became well known for being a member of a band called Count 77, has also had a successful career in the entertainment industry. For nearly a decade, Danny has been the star of The History Channel series Counting Cars. The series follows Danny and his custom car renovations shop, Count’s Kustoms. But while viewers already know that he has a passion for restoring other people’s cars, he also has a very impressive collection of his own. Keep reading to see the top 10 cars in Danny Koker’s garage.
10. 1974 Plymouth Roadrunner
Thanks to its classic design 1974 Plymouth Roadrunner is a very popular car among collectors. With its powerful engine, it is the true definition of a muscle car. Of course, Danny’s car has some cool customizations making it one of the coolest vehicles in his garage. The final version of the car was released in 1980.
9. 1965 Cadillac Fleetwood Brougham
Cadillac has always been a very trusted car brand, and the 1965 Fleetwood Brougham is considered one of the decade’s most luxurious cars. At the time of its release, it was thought to have a sleek body style and it was spacious and sturdy. Despite being nearly 60 years old, this is one car that has become a timeless classic.
8. 1970 Dodge Coronet
The 1970 Dodge Coronet is another classic muscle car that has gotten lots of attention over the years. It is especially popular among collectors because there weren’t very many of them made. The car was introduced in 1949 and production was discontinued in 1976.
7. 1972 Oldsmobile Cutlass
Even if you’re not someone who’s into cars, chances are you’ve heard of the Oldsmobile Cutlass. The car was one of Oldsmobile’s most popular vehicles during its entire run from 1961 to 1999. The Cutlass was known for being a stylish and reliable car that also packed a punch for people who liked to burn a little rubber.
6. 1968 Dodge Charger
The Dodge Charger is one of the only cars on our list that is still in production today, but many car enthusiasts would argue that nothing can compare to the older models. The 1968 Charger is particularly well-liked among car lovers because it featured a newer design that gave it a more unique look.
5. 1932 Ford Roadster
As the oldest car on our list, there’s no denying the fact that the 1932 Ford Roadster has stood the test of time. When you think of an old-fashioned car, something like the Roadster is probably what will pop into your head. The Roadster came in several variations including a coupe and a convertible. If you see a Roadster on the road today, it’ll definitely grab your attention.
4. 1972 Chevrolet Monte Carlo
The 1970s was a great decade for cars, and the 1972 Monte Carlo is proof. Complete with a V8 engine, the 1972 Monte Carlo was powerful and attractive. According to Haggerty, “The only body style available was the two-door hardtop, although buyers could dress it up with a vinyl roof, and several engines were available. At the bottom was a 350-cubic-inch two-barrel, but there were two 400-cu-in engines—at the top was the 360-hp LS5-spec big-block that came in the Monte Carlo SS 454.”
3. 1973 Buick Riviera
The 1973 Buick Riviera was one of those cars that people either loved or hated. The 1973 model was the last of the third generation of the Riviera which makes it extra special when it comes to collecting. This version of the car contains some design elements that had not been seen in previous models. Production for the car ended completely in 1999.
2. 1966 Ford Mustang
The Ford Mustang is easily one of the most well-known cars of all time. It was originally released in March of 1964, and it has undergone lots of changes since then. However, the 1966 model remains one of the most beloved. In fact, more 1966 Ford Mustangs were sold than any other year in the car’s history. The Ford Mustang is famous for having the perfect balance of speed and style and it will always be considered a classic.
1. 1962 Volkswagen Karmann Ghia
The 1962 Volkswagen Karmann Ghia is arguably the most unique car in Danny Koker’s garage. The trendy sports car was popular during the 1960s and 1970s and it boasted a design that many would say was ahead of its time. The 1962 model included an electric sunroof which is something that hadn’t been seen on previous models.