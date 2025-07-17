Has Eddie Murphy Retired From Acting? Here’s Everything The Comedian Has Been Up To

For decades, Eddie Murphy was one of Hollywood’s most electrifying stars. From his breakout days on Saturday Night Live (SNL) to blockbuster hit film series like Beverly Hills Cop, Coming to America, and The Nutty Professor, Murphy was a Box Office juggernaut and comedic icon. However, since the turn of the 2020s, Murphy has starred in fewer roles than fans have been accustomed to.
Besides being less visible on the big screen, Eddie Murphy’s red carpet appearances have been rare, with his once-frequent interviews slowing down to a trickle. Unsurprisingly, with a growing list of new talents and emerging stars, even legends can oftentimes fade from the spotlight. Here’s a closer look at what Eddie Murphy has been up to lately in his personal life and career.
Eddie Murphy’s Last Major Projects
After a string of family-friendly movies in the 2000s and a few critical misfires, Eddie Murphy took a noticeable break from the industry in 2012 after A Thousand Words. While the hiatus wasn’t officially announced, Murphy hinted at burnout and a desire to step away from the limelight in various interviews. However, in 2019, Eddie Murphy made a triumphant return to the big screen with the critically acclaimed biopic Dolemite Is My Name. Portraying real-life comedian and filmmaker Rudy Ray Moore, Murphy delivered one of the most praised performances of his career. The role earned him a Golden Globe nomination and re-established Murphy as a powerful acting force in Hollywood.
The same year, Eddie Murphy made a long-awaited return to Saturday Night Live, hosting for the first time in 35 years. The episode became one of the highest-rated and most-watched in years. His appearance earned Eddie Murphy his first Emmy Award win, where he was nominated for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series. The comeback continued into the 2020s with the long-awaited 1988 cult classic sequel, Coming 2 America (2021). Although it received mixed reviews, the movie proved to be a streaming hit. Eddie Murphy also reprised Inspector Axel Foley in the fourth installment in the Beverly Hills Cop film series Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F (2024). In addition to sequels, Murphy signed a multi-picture deal with Amazon Studios. This saw him star in the second picture deal, Candy Cane Lane, as well as a separate Netflix film, You People, in 2023.
Eddie Murphy’s Personal Life Beyond the Spotlight
As of mid-2025, Eddie Murphy has 10 children. Over the years, Murphy’s relationships had been subject to media scrutiny, with five different women birthing his children. A major reason Murphy has shied away from the limelight in recent times is to enjoy a quieter, more family-focused life. Murphy’s current partner is Australian model Paige Butcher, whom the actor-comedian first began dating in 2012. Although having an almost 20-year age gap between them, Murphy and Paige dated for 12 years before marrying in July 2024. The couple became engaged in September 2018 and had a private wedding ceremony in Anguilla.
The couple share two children (Murphy’s ninth and tenth), Izzy Oona and Max Charles, who were born in May 2016 and November 2018, respectively. Becoming a father again at age 57 put things in better perspective for Eddie Murphy. The actor-comedian has spoken frequently about how much he enjoys being a father and grandfather (Eddie Murphy’s oldest child turns 36 in 2025). He has shared that he doesn’t feel the same pressure to be in the public eye or on the screen constantly. The legacy he has built over the years affords him the freedom to step back and pick his moments. He’s at a stage of his life where it’s all about balance. While he continues to create content, he does so only when the timing and material feel right.
Although Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F and his private wedding to Paige Butcher took center stage in his life in 2024, in 2025, the focus shifted to Eddie Murphy and fellow actor-comedian Martin Lawrence becoming in-laws. Murphy’s first child and son, Eric, from his then-girlfriend Paulette McNeely, tied the knot with Lawrence’s first child and daughter, Jasmin, in May 2025. Before their private wedding, Murphy had teased about the joy of having Lawrence as an in-law and having him pay for the extravagant wedding. Although the kids opted for a more quiet, intimate wedding, Murphy looks forward to a grand celebration that Lawrence is paying for.
Eddie Murphy’s Upcoming Projects
Eddie Murphy is far from being retired. He has a few high-profile upcoming projects on the big screen. Perhaps the most anticipated is the fifth main installment in the Shrek film series, Shrek 5, scheduled for release in 2026. In his third Amazon Studios film, Murphy leads the cast of Tim Story’s 2025 heist comedy The Pickup. The actor-comedian stars alongside Keke Palmer and Pete Davidson. While there hasn’t been much update about production, it has been reported that Eddie Murphy is set to portray the iconic Inspector Clouseau in an upcoming The Pink Panther movie.
