Beverly Hills Cop Cast: Then and Now

Released in 1984, the action comedy gem Beverly Hills Cop takes audiences on a wild ride as they follow the courageous and quick-witted Detroit detective Axel Foley (Eddie Murphy). In this celebrated classic, Foley ditches the grim streets of Detroit and heads to the glamorous city of Beverly Hills in pursuit of his friend’s murderers. As Foley navigates through the opulent lifestyle of the rich and famous, he must rely on his street smarts and unconventional methods to solve the case.
Beverly Hills Cop was an instant smash hit, not only for its hilarious blend of action and comedy but also for its star, Eddie Murphy, who soared to worldwide fame with his iconic portrayal of Axel Foley. Moreover, the movie showcased a stellar supporting cast of now-famous actors who also reaped heightened fame after the release of this now iconic movie. So, let’s dive into the talented cast of Beverly Hills Cop and catch up with where they are now.
Eddie Murphy as Axel Foley
By the time Beverly Hills Cop hit movie theaters in 1984, Eddie Murphy was already soaring to the forefront of Hollywood. After making himself known in the world of stand up comedy, Murphy ventured into cinema at 20 years of age in 48 Hrs. A year later, he followed up with Trading Places and further cemented himself as a rising comedic star. However, it was role as the boisterous Axel Foley in Beverly Hills Cop that really propelled him to new heights of fame. The movie was a glaring success and solidified Murphy as a raw talent and formidable leading man, perfectly balancing comedy, charm and intensity.
From here, Eddie Murphy became one of the biggest box office stars of the 80s and 90s with comedy classics like Coming to America, The Nutty Professor, and two sequels to Beverly Hills Cop. In the 2000s, his career slowed down somewhat. However, he was nominated for his first Academy Award for his dramatic turn in Showgirls in 2006. After quieting down slightly once again in the 2010s, Murphy made an impressive comeback in Netflix’s Dolemite Is My Name in 2019. In fact, his rendition, masterfully blending comedy and drama, landed Murphy a Golden Globe nomination. Since then, he was been on an exciting career revival, partnering with Netflix for the long-awaited Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F. The film is set for release in summer 2024. On top of this, Netflix have reportedly acquired the rights to Murphy’s comeback show in the world of stand up comedy.
Judge Reinhold as Billy Rosewood
Judge Reinhold was born on May 21, 1957, in Wilmington, Delaware. Known for his versatile acting abilities, he has portrayed memorable characters in various films throughout his career. Reinhold’s breakout role came in the 1982 teen comedy Fast Times at Ridgemont High and he has made memorable appearances in family movies like The Santa Clause and Beethoven’s 4th. However, his portrayal of Billy Rosewood in the iconic Beverly Hills Cop series stands out as his most notable performance. As Axel Foley’s loyal and slightly naive sidekick, Reinhold’s comedic timing and chemistry with Eddie Murphy captivated audiences, solidifying his place as a talented actor in Hollywood. Reinhold reprised his role for Beverly Hills Cop II and Beverly Hills Cop III, and is set to team up with Murphy once again in the fourth installment.
John Aston as Sgt. Taggart
John Aston is a highly respected actor who rose to prominence during the 80s, leaving an indelible mark on the film industry. His exceptional talent was showcased in acclaimed movies like Midnight Run and Some Kind of Wonderful, where he delivered memorable performances that captivated audiences. Aston’s notable dramatic turn came in Ben Affleck‘s crime drama Gone Baby Gone, wherein he displayed his versatility and depth as an actor.
Despite such success, it is undoubtedly Aston’s portrayal of the stern Sergeant Taggart in Beverly Hills Cop that truly solidified his place in cinematic history. Aston’s character initially clashed with Eddie Murphy’s fast-talking Axel Foley, creating a tension-filled dynamic. However, as the film progressed, Taggart’s stonewall persona gradually softened, leading him to join Foley in his daring escapades. Aston’s ability to balance humor and intensity brought an irresistible charm to his role, ensuring that he remains a beloved and unforgettable character in the hearts of fans. Ashton starred in Beverly Hills Cop II but chose to sit out the third entry. However, in 2024, he will reprise his role in Netflix’s Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F.
Lisa Eilbacher as Jenny Summers
Lisa Eilbacher, best known for her portrayal of Axel Foley’s high-school friend Jenny Summers in Beverly Hills Cop, experienced her moment of fame in the 1980s. She showcased her talent in notable movies like An Officer and a Gentleman and 10 to Midnight, establishing herself as a respected actress in the industry. However, as the 90s began, Eilbacher’s career began to simmer and eventually took a backseat. Her last on-screen appearance was in the 1995 TV movie, 919 Fifth Avenue. Since then, Eilbacher seems to have intentionally stepped away from the Hollywood limelight. Instead, she decided to embrace a quieter life, finding companionship in her marriage to cinematographer and photographer, Brad May.
Ronny Cox as Lt. Bogomil
Ronny Cox is a highly acclaimed character actor best known for his exceptional performances in some of the 80’s biggest blockbusters like RoboCop, Total Recall, and Beverly Hills Cop. With his versatile range and captivating screen presence, Cox made an indelible mark on cinema. Undeniably, one of his most memorable roles came in Beverly Hills Cop, where he portrayed the tough and no-nonsense Lt. Bogomil, the sergeant of the Beverly Hills police department.
In the film, Bogomil becomes entangled in the mischievous and unpredictable Foley’s revenge mission against a group of ruthless criminals. Initially skeptical of Foley’s unorthodox methods, Bogomil soon finds himself won over by Foley’s charm and determination. Their unlikely friendship forms the emotional core of the movie, leading Foley to return to Beverly Hills in the sequel after Bogomil is brutally gunned down in broad daylight. Cox has mostly shifted towards television in the last few years, appearing on shows like Childrens Hospital, True Detective, and Nashville.
Paul Reiser as Jeffrey
Paul Reiser is an accomplished actor whose rise to fame in the 80s can be traced back to his memorable performances in iconic films. Known for his ability to portray characters with a unique blend of awkwardness and charm, Reiser made a significant impact with his roles in Beverly Hills Cop and Aliens. In the former, he brought the character of Jeffrey, a fast-talking yet socially awkward individual, to life, leaving an indelible mark on audiences. In the latter, he played the role of Burke, a slimy corporate representative in James Cameron’s sci-fi masterpiece.
However, Reiser’s true breakthrough came in the 90s when he starred in the beloved comedy series Mad About You. His portrayal of the neurotic and lovable Paul Buchman endeared him to viewers, catapulting him to even greater acclaim. Reiser’s talent and versatility have been further showcased in recent years with his involvement in the groundbreaking Netflix series Stranger Things and reprising his role as Paul Buchman in the highly anticipated Mad About You revival in 2019. As evident from the official teaser trailer, Reiser will reprise his role as Jeffrey in Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F in 2024.
Jonathan Banks as Zack
Jonathan Banks is one of Hollywood’s most highly respected character actors. In Beverly Hills Cop, Banks played the ruthless killer, Zack, who Foley sets out to take down. Throughout the 80s and 90s, Banks would embark on a storied career in TV and film, often playing a cop or a criminal of some sort. However, when he was cast as Mike Ehrmantraut in Breaking Bad, he finally got the chance to show off his dynamic range.
Banks’ Mike Ehrmantraut is a dangerous gun for hire, skilled in his lethal craft, and constantly finds himself straddling the line between right and wrong. What sets Mike apart is his unique ability to effortlessly dabble on both sides of the law, making him a multifaceted and intriguing individual. While he may engage in morally questionable activities, his strict code of ethics and unwavering loyalty to those he cares about add depth to his character. This complexity is what makes Mike Ehrmantraut beloved not only in Breaking Bad but also in its spin-off prequel series, Better Call Saul. Through his subtle yet powerful presence, audiences are taken on a journey that explores the blurred boundaries of good and evil, making Mike an unforgettable and cherished figure in both shows. In 2024, Banks is set to star opposite Noomi Rapace in the sci-fi thriller series, Constellation.
