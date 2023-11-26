Iconic Movies: The True Story Behind Beverly Hills Cop

Beverly Hills Cop was one of the most successful movies of 1984. With a unique blend of action and comedy, it served as a trailblazer for the buddy cop genre and spawned a number of sequels. It was also the movie that put Eddie Murphy on the map as a major box office star in Hollywood and solidified him as pop-culture icon.
Focusing on Axel Foley (Murphy), a boisterous, street-mart detective from Detroit, the movie follows Foley as he heads to Beverly Hills to track down the men who murdered his friend. In his pursuit, Foley partners up with two reluctant local cops, Taggart (John Ashton) and Rosewood (Judge Reinhold), who he drags into his constant hijinks. Now nearly four decades since it was first released, Beverly Hills Cop is still widely regarded as a classic. So, let’s dive into the true story behind the iconic movie, Beverly Hills Cop.
The Origins of Beverly Hills Cop
The idea for Beverly Hills Cop was the brainchild of renowned Hollywood producer, Don Simpson. His initial concept was to focus on an LAPD policeman who ditches the grim streets of LA to transfer to the glitz and glamour or Beverly Hills. The original title for the movie was “Beverly Drive” and the first draft was written by screenwriter, Danilo Bach. However, it was agreed that the material needed re-working and Daniel Petrie Jr. boarded the project to spruce up the script. From here, the character of Axel Foley was born. Petrie also spliced the story with comedic elements and changed the central character from an LA policeman to a detroit detective. Furthermore, the project changed its name to Beverly Hills Cop.
Beverly Hills Cop Nearly Starred Sylvester Stallone
By the time Beverly Hills Cop was entering pre-production, Sylvester Stallone was one of the biggest stars in the world. Riding the success of both Rocky and First Blood, he was now one of the most sought after talents in Hollywood. To that, he became the first choice to play Axel Foley in Beverly Hills Cop. However, Stallone is renowned for his interfering with material when boarding a project, and the situation was no different with this movie.
While the movie does have its darker moments and scenes of action, Beverly Hills Cop‘s charm comes from its constant undertone of comedy. The problem was, Stallone had not made a comedy movie by this point in his career and was transitioning from drama to the over-inflated action hero he became renowned as. With that said, Stallone attempted to rewrite the movie to make it darker, and in the process, removed almost all of the comedy elements.
After failing to agree on the tone of the movie, Stallone departed Beverly Hills Cop and put the material into the 1985 movie, Cobra. Interestingly, Beverly Hills Cop II has a subtle nod to this turn of events. In the scene where Axel visits Rosewood’s apartment, there is a poster of the movie Cobra on his wall.
Unveiling the Massive Success of the Beverly Hills Cop Theme Tune
The iconic Axel F theme, composed by Harold Faltermeyer for Beverly Hills Cop, mesmerized audiences with its catchy melody and infectious rhythm. Surprisingly, this upbeat tune not only captivated moviegoers but also achieved remarkable success independent of the film itself. Additionally, its popularity reached new heights in 2003 when Swedish graphic designer Erik Wernquist breathed new life into the sound by creating an animated character known as the Crazy Frog, which accompanied the iconic recording. This revitalization gave the theme a second lease of life, catapulting it back into the spotlight and once again drawing attention to the beloved Beverly Hills Cop movies.
Delving into Beverly Hills Cop’s Box Office Success
1984 was a remarkable turning point in the history of cinema, boasting a collection of timeless classics that still captivate audiences today. With the release of iconic films such as The Terminator, and Indiana Jones and The Temple of Doom, the cinematic landscape was forever altered. Additionally, the year saw Beverly Hills Cop shatter box office records with its astounding earnings of $316 million. With that, the movie held the highest domestic gross for an R-rated film for nearly two decades until 2003 when it was eventually overtaken by The Matrix Reloaded.
The Story Behind the Failed Beverly Hills Cop TV Spin Off
After the success of the first movie, Beverly Hills Cop II hit theaters in 1987 and was a critical and commercial success. Seven years later, its third entry followed, but ended the series on a dull note. After Beverly Hills Cop III failed to uphold the charm of the first two movies, a TV revamp was greenlit in 2013. The unaired TV pilot of Beverly Hills Cop, starring Brandon T. Jackson, aimed to revitalize the beloved franchise by introducing a new generation to the hilarious antics of Axel Foley.
Set in the present day, the plot followed Axel’s son, Aaron (Jackson), as he followed in his father’s footsteps to become a Detroit police officer. When Aaron’s fellow officer and close friend is murdered, he heads to Beverly Hills to seek justice. The twist came when Eddie Murphy returned to play his famed character, Axel Foley, providing guidance and mentorship to his son. Despite the excitement surrounding this revival, the series failed to progress beyond its pilot stage, resulting in its unfortunate cancellation. However, after nearly three-decades, the franchise will finally get its fourth entry in 2024. The Netflix original movie, Beverly Hills Cop 4, will see Eddie Murphy return to his famed character as well as John Aston and Judge Reinhold reprising their iconic roles.
