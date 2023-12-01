Unveiling the Mystery: Meet the Voice Cast of Leo (2023)

Leo was one of the most anticipated animation movies in November 2023. Produced under Adam Sandler‘s Happy Madison Productions company, Leo is the second animated film produced by the company so far. The musical comedy has received positive reviews since its release on November 21, 2023.
Leo follows the lives of two fifth-grade class pets, Leo the Tuataras and Squirtle the Turtle. With an amazing plot, catchy musical score by Geoff Zanelli, and sleek animation, Leo will rope in viewers right from the start. These are the hilarious voice cast members of the animated movie Leo.
Adam Sandler as Leo
Unsurprisingly, Adam Sandler leads the voice cast, voicing the film’s main protagonist, Leo. The character is a jaded 74-year-old tuatara. Having lived all his life as a classroom pet, Leo seeks adventure when he overhears a parent’s conversation that Tuataras have a lifespan of 75 years. In planning to escape after being taken home for the weekend, Leo inadvertently reveals he can talk and communicate with humans. He soon became the interest of the students of the fifth-grade class, providing wisdom and support to them. Adam Sandler is one of the most successful actor-comedians in Hollywood. He’s known for his roles in Billy Madison (1995), Happy Gilmore (1996), The Wedding Singer (1998), 50 First Dates (2004), Grown Ups films, Murder Mystery films, Uncut Gems (2019), Hubie Halloween (2020), and Hustle (2022).
Bill Burr as Squirtle
Actor, comedian, and filmmaker Bill Burr was cast as the voice of Squirtle, the turtle in Leo. He’s a friend of Leo’s, living together in the same pet box in the fifth-grade class. Like Leo, Squirtle can talk. Unlike Leo, Squirtle does not experience an epiphany and is more than comfortable living and dying as a class pet. However, Squirtle gets jealous when Leo becomes the class’ center of attraction. Ultimately, he goes out of his way to rescue his longtime friend when it matters most. Bill Burr’s most notable appearances as an actor have been in Breaking Bad (2011–2013), Daddy’s Home (2015) and its sequel, The Mandalorian (2019–2020), The King of Staten Island (2020), and Old Dads (2023).
Cecily Strong as Ms. Malkin
The character of Ms. Malkin is introduced as Leo‘s villain at the beginning of the film. Ms. Malkin became the replacement teacher for the fifth grade after Mrs. Salinas (voiced by Allison Strong) took maternity leave. Ms. Malkin quickly becomes unpopular with the students and makes no effort to be friendly. However, the character finds redemption at the film’s end. Actress and comedian Cecily Strong voices the character of Ms. Malkin. Cecily Strong is known for being the longest-tenured female cast member on the NBC sketch comedy series Saturday Night Live from 2012 to 2022. She also starred in Ghostbusters (2016), The Female Brain (2018), Loafy (2020), and currently in Schmigadoon!
Sunny Sandler as Summer
Sunny Sandler is Adam Sandler’s youngest child and daughter. She voices the character of Summer, a fifth-grade student at Fort Myers Elementary School. Summer is the first to take Leo home for the weekend. It was at her house, while trying to escape that Summer discovered Leo could talk. As an overly talkative student, Leo helps Summer improve her conversations with her classmates. Sunny Sandler has starred in several of her father’s movies, including Murder Mystery (2019), Hubie Halloween (2020), Hustle (2022), and You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah (2023).
Rob Schneider as The Principal
Actor and comedian Rob Schneider was cast as the voice of the principal of Fort Myers Elementary School in Leo. Over the years, Rob Schneider and Adam Sandler have collaborated several times. Schneider played the lead role in the first film produced by Sandler’s Happy Madison Productions, Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo (1999). Schneider is also known for his roles in The Beverly Hillbillies (1993), The Animal (2001), The Ridiculous 6 (2015), and Hubie Halloween (2020).
Sadie Sandler as Jayda
Jayda is a fifth-grade student at Fort Myers Elementary School. Jayda comes from a wealthy family and often appears judgmental towards most of her classmates. She’s the leader of a clique in class. Jayda’s character is voiced by Adam Sandler’s oldest daughter, Sadie Sandler. Like her younger sister, Sunny, Sadie has starred in several of her father’s movies alongside her sister. These include Hotel Transylvania films, Pixels (2015), Murder Mystery (2019), Hubie Halloween (2020), and You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah (2023).
Jason Alexander as Jayda’s Dad
Emmy-nominated actor and comedian Jason Alexander voices Jayda’s Dad in Leo (2023). The character is a rich and popular dermatologist. Jason Alexander is famous for playing George Costanza on Seinfeld (1989–1998). Amongst his many voice roles in film and television, excluding his role in Leo (2023), Alexander has starred in popular productions such as E/R (1984–1985), Everybody Hates Chris (2006–2007), and Young Sheldon (2018–2022).
