Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 Proves One Thing About the MCU

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is the latest instalment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), and it is yet another film from this franchise that proves one thing about the MCU. The bulk of MCU’s success rests on its ability to invoke high emotional stakes which keep audiences invested in the films. The MCU has built its reputation on having a vast and interconnected cinematic universe that spans over a decade, incorporating multiple superheroes and storylines. But, at its core, what has made the MCU so successful is its ability to make audiences care deeply about the characters on the screen.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is no exception to the rule, with several storylines left unresolved at the end of the last film, such as the fate of Gamora, and her relationship with Quill. Audiences will have to tackle what could be one of Marvel’s more emotional films accompanied by the befitting end to a glorious trilogy. This film sees the heroes take on an adversary that threatens one of the strongest members of the team while delivering a back story on one of the more mysterious characters in the MCU.
The MCU Is At Its Best With High Emotional Stakes
Whether it’s the death of Tony Stark or the sacrifice of Natasha Romanoff in Avengers: Endgame, the MCU has consistently ramped up the emotional stakes over the years. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 continues this tradition of emotional investment, which it had even in the first film. The first two films in the series struck a perfect balance between humour, heart, and action, making them some of the favourite entries in the MCU. The death of Yondu in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 was a particularly poignant moment, as it marked the end of a character that exemplified what the Guardians of the Galaxy stood for; humour, heart, and action.
With Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, fans experience emotional turns that only drive their admiration for not just the MCU but for the Guardians of the Galaxy to new heights. The third film explores even deeper emotional territory. As the MCU continues to push the boundaries of what a superhero movie can be, it’s clear that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is one of the films of the franchise that is leading the charge on how emotional work is very much part of superhero work with its emphasis on high emotional stakes and rich, multi-dimensional characters.
Allowing the Heroes Move On Helps the MCU to Evolve & Grow
The MCU has been in the making for over a decade, with the first 3 phases of The Infinity Saga ending in 2019 with Avengers: Endgame. In the time that has passed, a good number of heroes have come and gone, most notably Steve Roger’s Captain America whose exit paved the way for Sam Wilson as Captain America. The same happens with 3rd Guardians of the Galaxy film, we see key characters exit the group and choose to take on less action-based roles. This allows them to not just grow out of what they had been doing but gives other characters room to shine and grow.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is littered with emotional moments that are supplemented by music that is as rousing as the action on the screen. This gives it a weight and depth that sets it above the typical superhero movie film. It’s clear that the MCU’s continued success is thanks in no small part to its emphasis on strong characters and high emotional stakes and in this film, there is an emphasis on the emotional core of the film. Especially in regard to the central group of characters, each of whom has a distinct story arc that explores themes of family, belonging, and redemption, all of which are great sources for strong emotions.
