Jason Sudeikis’ Emmy Speech Pays Tribute to His Two Kids

If there is one thing Jason Sudeikis is good at, it’s loving his kids. Fortunately, he’s also a talented actor, and a hilarious comedian, and he seems like he’s a pretty great guy all around. Jason Sudeikis’ Emmy speech in 2022 was a nod to his children. The talented Ted Lasso star mentioned his son and daughter during his acceptance speech, and he told them he loves them. It’s not the first time he’s done this on stage while accepting an award, but it makes his fans want to know more about the kids. Jason Sudeikis’ Emmy speech was darling, but his kids are even more darling.
Who Is Jason Sudeikis?
We’re talking about Jason Sudeikis’ Emmy speech from 2022 without mentioning who he is. If you’re unsure who the Ted Lasso star is, you may be in the minority of entertainment fans. Born on September 18, 1975, Sudeikis got his start in the entertainment industry as a writer on Saturday Night Live in 2003. He was almost 30, and he was ready to do things with his comedic skill. By 2005, he was a regular cast member rather than a writer. Fast forward a few years, and the actor was making regular appearances on some of television’s hottest shows. For example, he was featured on It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia as well as 30 Rock. Jason Sudeikis’ Emmy speech in 2022 was for his win for the show he created and stars in, Ted Lasso.
However, his television career has not made him a household name. It’s his movie roles. He’s the star of movies such as Horrible Bosses, We’re the Millers, and more. He’s worked with some of the most famous faces in Hollywood, and he makes it look easy.
Jason Sudeikis’ Personal Life
Before he was a famous television star, he was married. He was already working as a writer for SNL in 2004 when he wed Kay Cannon. She’s a screenwriter he dated for five years prior to their wedding date. Unfortunately, their marriage did not work out. Sudeikis and Cannon divorced in 2010. That’s when his life would change for the better – and we say that because his next relationship gave him the two children he adores. He met actress Olivia Wilde in 2011, and sparks flew. By 2013, they were engaged to be married. Their relationship lasted nine years until they went their separate ways in 2020.
Jason Sudeikis’ Emmy Speech Mentions His Kids
But, who are his kids? Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde welcomed their son, Otis, in 2014. Their daughter, Daisy, was born in 2016. “Otis, Daisy: I love you very much,” he said in his speech. He always mentions them when he’s on stage accepting an award, and this was no different.
Since the duo split in 2020, they’ve been sharing custody of the children. They split their time with their mom and dad, but there has been some serious legal drama surrounding their custody. Olivia Wilde lives in California, but she spends ample time in London with her new boyfriend, singer Harry Styles. Jason Sudeikis spent time in London filming his show, but now he’s living in New York, and he’d like the children with him. Wilde did not agree to a New York custody agreement, and her ex filed court papers. The two are not in the best place right now, but the court did determine that New York is not the children’s home.
Olivia Wilde is Not Happy About Her Portrayal as a Mother with Joint Custody
The actress wants her kids to spend time with their father. He’s a good dad, and she knows this. However, she does have an issue with the way the press makes joint custody look in the headlines. “When people see me not with my kids, it’s always ‘how dare she.’ I’ve never seen anyone say that about a guy. And if he is with his kid, he’s an (expletive) hero,” she said of the double standard. When she’s not with her kids, and they are with their dad, she’s a bad mom who abandoned her kids, but he’s a great dad for spending time with them. No one considers the fact that they are just spending time with their dad and that their mom is missing them but also happy her kids are happy with their father. It’s a double standard, certainly, and it’s one that will likely never end.