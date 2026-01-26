Attention-Seeking MIL Posts AI Photos For Facebook Clout, Mad As Horrified Couple Wants Them Gone

Artificial intelligence is not just useful to help people solve problems or figure out complex answers; it can also be used in many creative ways. The only downside of this is that some folks might end up misusing the power of AI for their own personal gain.
This is exactly what an older woman did by publishing fake pictures of her son and daughter-in-law on her popular Facebook page. When they found out what she had done, they immediately wanted the photos removed, but she angrily refused to comply.
When people post images of their loved ones without their consent, it often shows that they don’t care that they’re being disrespectful
The poster shared that her mother-in-law had around two thousand followers on Facebook and kept posting their photos on it without asking them
One day, the couple found out that the older woman had posted an AI-generated photo of them watching football at her house on her Facebook page
When the couple confronted the older lady, she got defensive and told them that they were ungrateful and called her daughter-in-law out for being “sensitive”
The man just had a problem with his mom posting the AI-generated photo, but his wife felt that her mother-in-law should ask permission before posting anything
The poster explained that her husband’s mom loved posting photos online and that since she had two thousand followers on Facebook, she tried to keep sharing new content with them. That’s why she often posted the pictures sent by her son and daughter-in-law on her page, without asking them for permission first.
According to lawyers, it is actually illegal for anyone, even a friend or family member, to share your photos or videos online without your consent. In such cases, it’s important to have a discussion with the person so that they can take the content down and realize their mistake so that they don’t do it again.
Unfortunately, the older woman took her Facebook posting game to a whole new level when she decided to create and share an AI-generated picture of her son and daughter-in-law. She made it seem like they were happily watching the football game at her house and wearing matching jerseys.
With artificial intelligence being so easy to use, it’s no wonder that someone would use it to fake their content. That’s why professionals advise that if you ever find an AI photo of yourself online, it’s important to report it immediately, either on the platform it’s being shared on or to the cybercrime department.
When the OP and her husband saw the fake photo of themselves, they confronted the mother-in-law and asked her to take it down. What they didn’t expect was for her to get mad at them instead and call them ungrateful for trying to set boundaries around the things that she posted about them online.
That’s exactly why experts state that you should tell your friends and family early on about whether you are okay with them doing these kinds of things or not. Once you set these boundaries, you can also ask your closest loved ones to stand up for you if they see anything of the sort happening.
This will help make sure that if someone like the mother-in-law posts photos without consent, other people will also stand up to her disrespectful behavior. In this case, it didn’t seem like there was anyone else to offer the OP and her husband any support, so they had to deal with the behavior on their own.
The poster definitely felt quite uncomfortable about her mother-in-law’s actions and wanted her to ask permission before using them for content. The problem is that she didn’t know how to go about doing that without causing the older woman even more pain.
What do you think is the best thing to do in a situation like this? Do share your honest thoughts down below.
People sided with the poster and gave her creative suggestions on how she could handle her mom-in-law’s entitled behavior
