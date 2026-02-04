64 Memes That Combine Modern Humor With Classical Art And Revive Old Paintings (New Pics)

Classical art was once reserved for the high-brow, rich, and elite. It served as a display of their power, social standing, and impeccable, sophisticated taste.
But, my dahlings, the playing field has been leveled in the digital age. And now, much to the disdain of some, pretty much anyone can get their filthy little paws on a piece of artistic excellence. For better or worse (depending on who you ask), classical art has taken on new life in the form of memes.
Timeless artworks were probably never meant to be this hilarious, but here we are. Free for all and funny as hell, you don’t even need to leave your couch, or dress up, to enjoy a gallery of art masterpieces. Just head over to Classical Sarcasm…
The Facebook page has more than 650,000 followers and a wall of classical art memes that might have da Vinci doing backflips in his grave. Bored Panda has put together some of the funniest posts for anyone who likes their culture with a dash of sarcasm.
#1
Image source: Nurul Latifah
In the past, those wealthy enough to be able to afford classical art masterpieces held onto them as tight as possible. A display of money, power and sophistication, only their elite visitors (and some staff) were lucky enough to feast their eyes on the expensive paintings adorning a high-brow’s home.
But it seems all that is changing. According to financial services giant, Morgan Stanley, more and more people are choosing to share their classical art with the masses. They’re doing this by opening up private contemporary art museums across the world.
#2
Image source: Brett Chappell
#3
Image source: Mer Lin Pirik
“Fuelling the upturn in private museums is the enormous wealth and influence of a select group of ultra-affluent international art patrons—from billionaire Russian oligarchs, Asian businessmen and Australian philanthropists through to newly cashed up tech founders and innovators,” reports Morgan Stanley.
Many experts believe this is a good thing because public galleries don’t always have the funds to secure the caliber of art that a well-connected billionaire might have. And what’s more, a lot of these private art museums are offering free entry to the public.
#4
Image source: Mer Lin Pirik
#5
Image source: Rofiq
#6
Image source: Rieta Andrelia
According to Dr. Clare McAndrew, a cultural economist specializing in the arts, antiques and collectibles markets, an estimated $3 trillion of art is housed in private collections throughout the world.
“Consider the situation of a private art collector with a huge collection that has grown to surpass the wall and/or exhibition space in their private residence(s),” says the Morgan Stanley team. “If that collector establishes a private art museum, the public has access to artworks they may not have seen otherwise, and which may have been valued at a price well outside the decreasing budget margins of any public gallery.”
#7
Image source: Daffa Mayweather
#8
Image source: Josie Kettley
#9
Image source: Mer Lin Pirik
So who are these wealthy men and women buying up the world’s most wanted art masterpieces? Well, one of them goes by the name Steve Cohen. The American businessman has amassed artworks worth a cool 1 billion dollars.
Cohen and his wife, Alexandra, have reportedly been collecting art since 2000. Their impressive collection has included paintings from the likes of Andy Warhol, Pablo Picasso, Willem de Kooning, Jasper Johns, Jeff Koons, and Jackson Pollock.
#10
Image source: Ju Lia
#11
Image source: Wira Febriani Philie
#12
Image source: Mamak Rara
“I am purely from the gut. And I know right away,” Cohen once told Fortune. “If it stays in my brain—let’s say I go see a picture, if I keep thinking about it, I know it’s something I like. If I forget about it, then I know, couldn’t care less.”
Cohen and his wife are apparently not stingy with their collection. “The Cohens have donated to museums, including the Guggenheim, the Museum of Modern Art, El Museo del Barrio, and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame,” reports the Masterworks site. “In 2017, they donated $50 million to expand the Museum of Modern Art.”
#13
Image source: Lindita Odjoska
#14
Image source: Ahmad Mansur
#15
Image source: Nathan Boulton
Another avid art collector with lots of money to spend is French billionaire François Pinault. He’s bought more than 10,000 artworks in the last 50 years. His extensive collection is reportedly worth more than 1.2 billion dollars. And he too is happy to share his beloved art with others.
Pinault regularly loans artworks to museums and has pioneered artist residency programs, as well as annual art prizes.
#16
Image source: Sheeva Haura
#17
Image source: Daily Dose of Memes
#18
Image source: Ika Masliani
“Unlike many art collections or pieces that are kept in the dark, the Pinault collection can be enjoyed in its new and beautiful home at the Bourse de Commerce, a stunning relic of architecture that has gone through significant repairs and metamorphoses, thanks to visionary architect Tadao Ando’s work on the building from 2017 to its completion in 2020,” the Masterworks site reports.
#19
Image source: julia A
#20
Image source: Maria Saragi
#21
Image source: Art Memes
While Pinault’s 1.2 billion dollar art collection is no doubt impressive, it pales in comparison to that of two brothers who have become known as mega dealers in the art world.
Hailing from Monaco, money ain’t a thing for Ezra and David Nahmad, who have spent nearly a lifetime collecting historically significant pieces. The brothers have amassed art to the value of between 3 and 4 billion U.S. dollars.
#22
Image source: Mer Lin Pirik
#23
Image source: Jacqueline Donna Guillory
“Not strangers to controversy, the Nahmads have built their fortune with experience garnered in their teenage years, learning to deal in the art trade while growing up in Italy,” notes the Masterworks site. “Their buy-and-hold strategy has helped them greatly increase profits, largely thanks to their expansive 15,000-square-foot warehouse in Geneva.”
According to reports, the building contains a massive collection of art… Somewhere between 4,500 and 5,000 pieces.
“Behind the Picasso family, the Nahmads are the owners of the second-largest Picasso collection, reportedly owning 300 original works valued at around $900 million,” adds the site. “Other notable artists in their collection include Henri Matisse, Mark Rothko, Claude Monet, and Pierre-Auguste Renoir.”
#24
Image source: Art Memes
#25
Image source: Daily Dose of Memes
#26
Image source: Mer Lin Pirik
#27
Image source: Ida Zubaidah
#28
Image source: Jeffrey Powell
#29
Image source: Jacqueline Donna Guillory
#30
Image source: Ike Wibowo
#31
Image source: Nona Wiwin
#32
Image source: Brett Chappell
#33
Image source: Sweet Luther
#34
Image source: Anindya Arsy
#35
Image source: Patti J. Hightower
#36
Image source: Juna Jepe
#37
Image source: Hamba Allah
#38
Image source: Daily Dose of Memes
#39
Image source: Melissa Stanley
#40
Image source: Sam Lawlor
#41
Image source: Judith Davidson
#42
Image source: Lorry Cology
#43
Image source: Uci Tabah
#44
Image source: Massi Ramila
#45
Image source: Sweet Luther
#46
Image source: Heni Purwanti
#47
Image source: Mícheál Cox Lugo
#48
Image source: Judith Davidson
#49
Image source: Masita Ita
#50
Image source: Mindfulnessman
#51
Image source: Daily Dose of Memes
#52
Image source: Sweet Luther
#53
Image source: Nurul Latifah
#54
Image source: Junida Sari Lubis
#55
Image source: 張宥紜
#56
Image source: Nathan Boulton
#57
Image source: Mamak Rara
#58
Image source: Gretchen De Jager Kasselman
#59
Image source: Izzmy
#60
Image source: Clarisa Gita Fitriana
#61
Image source: Fitri Wanasari
#62
Image source: Phillip Kelley
#63
Image source: Stained Stories
#64
Image source: Judith Davidson
Follow Us