I Took Photographs Of Hiding Cats In Venice, And Here Are The Best 22 Photos

by

My name is Marianna and I am a photographer from Italy. I am passionate about taking cat photos!

I am working on a photographic series named “Cats in Venice” since 2017, trying to photograph and tell something about each cat I can find in Venice, Italy.

Usually, people ask me where to find them, as it is not easy at all. So I try to answer their questions by photographing cats popping up from literally anywhere, and yes, sometimes you have to look twice.

Check out my previous article featuring pictures of people with their cats in Venice! You can also click here, here and here for more furry content!

More info: mariannazampieri.it | Instagram | Facebook

#1 Sandy

I Took Photographs Of Hiding Cats In Venice, And Here Are The Best 22 Photos

#2 Kalypso

I Took Photographs Of Hiding Cats In Venice, And Here Are The Best 22 Photos

#3 Ray

I Took Photographs Of Hiding Cats In Venice, And Here Are The Best 22 Photos

#4 Ziggy

I Took Photographs Of Hiding Cats In Venice, And Here Are The Best 22 Photos

#5 Maya

I Took Photographs Of Hiding Cats In Venice, And Here Are The Best 22 Photos

#6 Blue And May

I Took Photographs Of Hiding Cats In Venice, And Here Are The Best 22 Photos

#7 Asia

I Took Photographs Of Hiding Cats In Venice, And Here Are The Best 22 Photos

#8 Matisse

I Took Photographs Of Hiding Cats In Venice, And Here Are The Best 22 Photos

#9 Maya

I Took Photographs Of Hiding Cats In Venice, And Here Are The Best 22 Photos

#10 Nina La Rossa

I Took Photographs Of Hiding Cats In Venice, And Here Are The Best 22 Photos

#11 Sasha

I Took Photographs Of Hiding Cats In Venice, And Here Are The Best 22 Photos

#12 Nina

I Took Photographs Of Hiding Cats In Venice, And Here Are The Best 22 Photos

#13 Unknown

I Took Photographs Of Hiding Cats In Venice, And Here Are The Best 22 Photos

#14 Maya

I Took Photographs Of Hiding Cats In Venice, And Here Are The Best 22 Photos

#15 Barina

I Took Photographs Of Hiding Cats In Venice, And Here Are The Best 22 Photos

#16 Lulù

I Took Photographs Of Hiding Cats In Venice, And Here Are The Best 22 Photos

#17 Van Gogh

I Took Photographs Of Hiding Cats In Venice, And Here Are The Best 22 Photos

#18 Mopsey

I Took Photographs Of Hiding Cats In Venice, And Here Are The Best 22 Photos

#19 Piuma

I Took Photographs Of Hiding Cats In Venice, And Here Are The Best 22 Photos

#20 Mordicchio

I Took Photographs Of Hiding Cats In Venice, And Here Are The Best 22 Photos

#21 Milo

I Took Photographs Of Hiding Cats In Venice, And Here Are The Best 22 Photos

#22 Kalypso

I Took Photographs Of Hiding Cats In Venice, And Here Are The Best 22 Photos

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
50 Times Others Caught Stupid People On Facebook And Documented It
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Unbelievably Tiny Paintings By Karen Libecap
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Check Out This Trailer for Godzilla Singular Point
3 min read
Mar, 12, 2021
Hey Pandas, Share A Photo Of Autumn Leaves In Your Area
3 min read
Oct, 23, 2025
30 Men Share The Worst Reactions They’ve Received After Showing Their True Feelings
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
This Artist Turned Barbie Dolls Into Drag Queens From RuPaul’s Drag Race
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.