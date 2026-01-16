Ozzy Osbourne’s Passing Exposes Deep Family Rifts After Two Of His Kids Were ‘Snubbed’ In Family Tribute

Relationships between some of Black Sabbath front man Ozzy Osbourne’s children seem to be on the mend, contrasting with others that suggest a deep rift highlighted by their apparent “snub” in the family’s recent tribute.
These broadly entertained speculations follow the news of the Brit rocker’s passing on Tuesday, June 22, when a note bearing the signatures of his children Jack, 39, Kelly, 40, Aimee, 41, and Louis, 50, and his wife Sharon, 72, was published.
His oldest daughter, Jessica, 45, and adopted son Elliot Kingsley, 59, have kept their distance.
For Aimee, the family’s decision to revel in the spotlight meant leaving home at 16
Aimee’s divergence from her family is best known by her decision to move out of the house in time for filming The Osbournes when she was only 16.
She would later acknowledge that her decision not to participate in the reality show chagrined her mother.
“[Sharon] was hurt, and we definitely had a tough time with disagreements. I’m more reserved and my private life is very important,” she told The New York radio station Q1043 in 2008.
She defended herself against the perception that she avoided cameras because of a personality defect.
“I’m not some weirdo depressed daughter that’s afraid of the world and locks herself in her room all day,” she told the outlet.
Aimee previously admitted a rift between herself and her sister, Kelly
Aimee indicated she also wanted to sing but did not want to be associated with her father’s fame.
“I just didn’t choose to do the show. I want to be a singer, and I felt if I’d stayed with the Osbournes and done the whole thing, I would have been typecast right away.”
Seven years later, she would open up about the rift between herself and her older sister, Kelly.
“I wouldn’t say there is an ease between us, but there is an acceptance. Do we socialize? No,” she told the same outlet.
She doubled down on this statement in 2021 when she told the Armchair Expert podcast: “We don’t talk. We’re just really different. She doesn’t understand me, and I don’t understand her.”
Unlike Kelly, Aimee is said to have a sterling relationship with her brother Jack. The two run the Osbourne Media production company together.
Aimee and Kelly were both seen at their father’s home around the time of his passing
Despite Aimee and Kelly’s differences, both were seen at their father’s home before he passed away.
A source testified to this when they noted:
“Kelly has been at the house a lot in the last week or so, so has Aimee. It is terribly sad for all of them, they really hoped he would be able to carry on for a bit longer,” per the Daily Mail.
“But it’s so lovely that he had his children around him during his last days.”
Ozzy’s eldest daughter posted a separate tribute elsewhere
Said children comprised Jack, Kelly, Aimee, and Louis, who signed off on a tribute that read:
“It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning.
“He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time. Sharon, Jack, Kelly, Aimee and Louis.”
Tellingly, Jessica, 45, was not mentioned; instead, she reposted a tribute from the “On With Mario Lopez” podcast to her Instagram with her father’s 1980s hit Crazy Train.
“RIP OZZY,” she captioned the post.
Jessica previously told a sordid story about what it was like being Ozzy’s daughter
Jessica and Louis are Ozzy’s children from his first marriage to Thelma Riley.
The two tied the knot after meeting at a nightclub in 1971. The late rocker divorced her when he was fired from Black Sabbath seven years later.
Jessica opened up about what it was like to be his daughter in the 2011 documentary, God Bless Ozzy Osbourne.
“I don’t remember being put to bed or having a bath by dad or anything like that,” she said.
“I wouldn’t say he was there for us, no, never on sports day, school trip, parents’ evening. He wasn’t like that, no.”
Louis, also from Ozzy’s first marriage, corroborated Jessica’s story but was there to see his father off nonetheless
Louis also had his say:
“When he was around and he wasn’t [drunk], he was a great father.”
Ozzy and his children, Jessica and Louis
“But that was kind of seldom, really. I just have a lot of memories of him being drunk, random s**t like driving cars across fields and crashing them in the middle of the night and stuff like that,” he said in the same film produced by Jack.
“It’s not good for family life, really,” he noted.
Ozzy backed up Louis’ accusations when he admitted that he did not know when Jessica and Louis were born.
Despite his childhood experiences with his father, Louis was present in the moments surrounding his father’s passing and further expressed his grief by changing his profile picture to black.
Elliot has yet to weigh in
Another of the late musician’s brood is Elliot Kingsley.
While not biologically the son of the rocker, he was adopted by Ozzy.
Be this as it may, he has kept a low profile and managed to steer clear of the spotlight.
He is believed to be living in New Zealand with his wife, Joanne Crawford, after they left Scotland.
Ozzy went out fighting
Ozzy passed away after a five-year-long battle with Parkinson’s.
His family’s statement that they hoped to have him along a bit longer was perhaps fueled by his participation in an all-star farewell, when he reunited with Black Sabbath on July 5 for the first time in two decades.
Also, Bored Panda reported on the rocker teaming up with apes to raise funds for a sanctuary in Florida, USA.
“I paint because it gives me peace of mind, but I don’t sell my paintings.
“I’ve made an exception with these collaborations as it raises money for Save the Chimps, a sanctuary for hundreds of apes rescued from labs, roadside zoos, and wildlife traffickers,” Bored Panda reported him saying.
