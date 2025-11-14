I Show The Weirdness Of My Life Through My 30 Comics

Hello, I’m Ren, the 20-something-year-old American comic artist behind kampingchicken! Born, raised, and residing in the Pacific Northwest, I’m best known for my terrible sense of direction, a slight obsession with pineapples, and binging shows on Netflix. Of course, when I’m not utilizing those skills, I spend my time drawing. My comics, like their name, are often unusual, a pretty good mix between amusing slice of life encounters and the weird.

Drawing has always been my creative outlet, and paired with a love for storytelling, comics quickly became an ideal way to express myself. In 2017 I showed some comics I’d scrawled out in a notebook to a friend while we were camping, and surprised by how much he enjoyed them, I began sharing with friends and family, and then took to the internet. Whenever I can get people to smile, laugh, or relate with my work, my heart is warm. I make art for love, kindness, and the weird things in life.

#1 Bored

#2 Hugs

#3 You

#4 White Shirts

#5 Comfortable

#6 Snapping Turtle

#7 When You Finally Reach The Bar

#8 First Impressions

#9 Pictures

#10 Last Chip

#11 When You See Your Crush Doing Something Totally Normal

#12 New Projects

#13 It’s Always Good To Have Honest People In Your Life

#14 Movie Date

#15 Dancing

#16 Hairnet

#17 Some People Just Don’t Like Hypothetical Questions As Much As I Do

#18 Slow Down

#19 Essay

#20 Tall Friend

#21 Better At Growing Friendships Than Plants

#22 Kevin

#23 Deadline

#24 Don’t Stay Out Too Late

#25 No Matter How Long I Live With Anxiety, It Still Catches Me Off Guard When It Pops Up

#26 Mt. Rainier

#27 What Does It Take To Find Happiness?

#28 But At Least It’s Friday

#29 I’m A Scientist At Heart. I Needed To Know

#30 Arguing

