Priest Has An Adorable Reaction To A Dog Who Crashed His Church Service

Dog owners can agree that nothing is more important than petting a good boy. When a playful pooch comes up to you, there’s nothing that can’t stop you from playing with him, not even a church service. Or at least, that’s the attitude a priest named José Geraldo Sobreira has, who got his service crashed by an adorable four-legged friend.
Recently a video showing an adorable dog interrupting a church service went viral
A couple of weeks ago, Nossa Senhora das Dores parish shared a video on its Facebook page that quickly went viral. The video shows a playful dog who somehow entered the church and approached the priest. “It happened during the Sunday Mass at 9 a.m., a puppy got lost in the street and entered the church. The animal was on a leash, which indicates that he was a domestic animal,” the communications advisor of the church told Bored Panda. However, the uninvited guest was quite unruly at first. “He entered the church after Mass had already begun. He went up to the altar, bit and pulled the towels from the altar, destroyed some flower arrangements, even the priest wanted him to leave”.
Without hesitation, the friendly pup started to play with the priest and mess with his clothes. “While the readings were being read, and all were seated, the dog wanted to play with the priest, biting and pulling his robes,” the adviser said. However, instead of being annoyed by the misbehaving parishioner and trying to get rid of him, Sobreira couldn’t hide a smile from his face and continued to play with the adorable distraction throughout the whole service. “The priest explained to the audience that [the dog] was a little boy and that he wanted to play.”
The fact that the priest loves animals is undeniable. “A fun fact is that after the Christmas Eve Mass, on December 24, a puppy dog was abandoned inside the church, and the priest adopted it later.”
Communications advisor explained that the dog probably belongs to the lady who left a door open and the dog ran away. “After the Mass, one person picked up the dog and when he came down the avenue of Contour, a homeless person recognized the dog and knew who it belonged to. Upon being returned, we learned that the dog’s owner has Alzheimer’s. Soon his daughter recognized him too and said, “Thank God!” We learned that the puppy’s name is Herman.”
The video has already been viewed more than 5 million times. Many have praised Sobreira for the adorable way in which he handled the situation. Seriously, who could resist such a lovely dog?
