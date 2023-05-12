6 Most Underrated Comedy TV Shows Of The 90s

In this era of spin-offs and remakes, finding good original TV shows and movies is hard. That’s probably why there’s significant nostalgia surrounding 90s TV shows. The TV shows in 90s were full of imperfections ranging from onscreen misrepresentation to cultural inaccuracies. However, it did produce tons of magnificent pieces.
Unfortunately, not all of these iconic shows got the recognition they deserved. But they did keep people incredibly entertained back then and can still do the same in present times. In that vein, here are a few of those underrated 90s comedy TV shows.
1. Sports Night
Fans of TV shows like Breaking News or Great News are sure to find Sports Night quite entertaining. This 90s comedy TV show is about the behind-the-scenes happenings of an eponymous broadcast show. Naturally, it’s centered around work-life, ethical issues, and the pressure it takes to keep a sports show going. The show had tons of entertaining content, including well-written comedy. However, its ratings were low, so it only went on for two seasons.
2. The Critic
Much like The Simpsons, The Critic was one of the earliest adult-animated sitcoms. However, the jokes and punchlines were not everyone’s cup of tea, as it was also canceled after two seasons. Nevertheless, Comedy Central still aired reruns long after that. The premise is built around the life of Jay Sherman, a film critic from New York. He’s the owner of a movie review show named Coming Attractions. Much like critics everywhere, Jay is generally disliked, and people consider him elitist and unpleasant. However, he’s quite unbothered by their opinions. What makes the show even more hilarious are the spoofs of actual movies featured in the series.
3. Just Shoot Me!
It’s no secret that offices have the ability to turn total strangers into the best of friends. That’s basically the premise of the 90s comedy show Just Shoot Me!. The show’s lead, Laura Giacomo, who played Maya Gallo, is forced to work at her father’s fashion magazine after failing to lead an independent life. She’s the representation of every nepo baby who wants to escape their privileged life but can’t. With the wittiest and most comedic actors, including Wendie Malick, David Spade, and the iconic George Segal, the show is an absolute treat. The great thing about this series is that it doesn’t solely focus on Maya’s life. But it also gives viewers a good peek into the other characters’ lives and struggles.
4. Norm
Here’s another 90s TV show that didn’t get all the hype it deserved. The story is built around Norman Henderson (Norm Macdonald), a former hockey player, finds himself doing community service after being banned from his league. After getting caught for tax evasion and gambling, he has two options; either go to jail or do social work for five years. Needless to say, he chose the latter.
Viewers get to watch Norman slowly come to terms with his failure while integrating into his new office role. Norm isn’t your run-of-the-mill comedic character, giving off this somewhat laid-back, lazy vibe. As such, his unseriousness is the center of the show’s comedy.
5. The Wayans Bros
The Wayans family has gifted America with top-tier comedy for as long as anyone can remember. Practically all the family members have contributed to show biz in one way or another. Especially the four brothers Daman, Shawn, Dwayne, and Marlon Wayans.
The show, The Wayans Bros, starred Marlon and Shawn Wayans, and it carried on for five seasons. Unfortunately, it was abruptly canceled. But, until then, viewers watched the polar opposite brothers run their newsstand business while braving the havoc in their daily lives. The show gave viewers some hearty laughs while covering issues significant to their time and community. The Wayans Bros was relatively popular in the 90s; however, it still deserved a lot more recognition.
6. Living Single
Anyone who enjoyed the hit TV series Friends will absolutely love this 90s comedy TV show considering that both shows are often compared. Looking closely, they both have a few things in common, especially their basic premise. The show itself is about a group of six friends in their 20s who work and live in Brooklyn, New York. Each episode focuses on their friendship, love lives, and general day-to-day affairs. Unfortunately, Living Single got way less recognition than Friends. The show went on for five good seasons and is still a fan favorite to date. However, it did not get the recognition it truly deserved.
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!