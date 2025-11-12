Dora Dog The Explorer

Dora is a little Jack Russell, Yorkshire Terrier mix. She is quite the explorer. She was born in Ireland and emigrated to the US on her first birthday. While in the US she has travelled a lot! She lives in San Francisco and has done two cross country road trips, visiting cities and National Parks along the way. There have been adventures in snow and hail storms, heat waves, earthquakes and she even evaded a tornado. She has explored California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, New Mexico, Colorado, Tennessee, Kansas, Oklahoma, North & South Carolina, Oregon, Utah, Missouri and Arkansas. Currently our National Parks funding is threatened and hopefully her scenic photos can highlight just how important it is to retain these natural areas of beauty. She is a very happy adventurous dog and brings a smile to everyone’s face through her photos.
Dora
Arches National Park, Utah
The Devils Canyon, Utah
Nevada exploring
Meteor Crater, New Mexico
Desert Life, Nevada
Canyon seeking, Utah
Donner Lake, California
Mount Tampalais, New Mexico
Golden Gate Bridge, San Francisco
The Grand Canyon, Arizona
Lake Merced, California
Hiking
California Poppies
Memphis, Tennessee
The smoky mountains, North Carolina
Entering New Mexico
Northern California hiking
exploring
Valley of the giants, Oregon
Road Trip!
Road Trip
Sausalito, California
Seabrook Island, South Carolina
Sierra Nevadas, California
Rocky mountain National Park, Colorado
Redwoods Oregon
Yosemite National Park, California
Yosemite with Mummy!
Yosemite in Fall
