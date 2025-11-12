Dora Dog The Explorer

by

Dora is a little Jack Russell, Yorkshire Terrier mix. She is quite the explorer. She was born in Ireland and emigrated to the US on her first birthday. While in the US she has travelled a lot! She lives in San Francisco and has done two cross country road trips, visiting cities and National Parks along the way. There have been adventures in snow and hail storms, heat waves, earthquakes and she even evaded a tornado. She has explored California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, New Mexico, Colorado, Tennessee, Kansas, Oklahoma, North & South Carolina, Oregon, Utah, Missouri and Arkansas. Currently our National Parks funding is threatened and hopefully her scenic photos can highlight just how important it is to retain these natural areas of beauty. She is a very happy adventurous dog and brings a smile to everyone’s face through her photos.

More info: Instagram

Dora Dog The Explorer

Arches National Park, Utah

The Devils Canyon, Utah

Nevada exploring

Meteor Crater, New Mexico

Desert Life, Nevada

Canyon seeking, Utah

Donner Lake, California

Mount Tampalais, New Mexico

Golden Gate Bridge, San Francisco

The Grand Canyon, Arizona

Lake Merced, California

Hiking

California Poppies

Memphis, Tennessee

The smoky mountains, North Carolina

Entering New Mexico

Mount Tampalais, New Mexico

Northern California hiking

exploring

Valley of the giants, Oregon

Road Trip!

Road Trip

Sausalito, California

Seabrook Island, South Carolina

Sierra Nevadas, California

Rocky mountain National Park, Colorado

Redwoods Oregon

Yosemite National Park, California

Yosemite with Mummy!

Yosemite in Fall

Patrick Penrose
