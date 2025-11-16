Hey Pandas, How Did You Deal With A Loss Of A Big Opportunity?

Well, let me explain. I recently went to an event where you make your own radio session and the manager was so impressed that he offered me a part-time job to work with them. With all the information I had, I was so excited until my parents said I couldn’t work with them. Because they supported pride. My parents aren’t homophobic they just didn’t want me to be associated with that. We both have different views. I feel like I have lost a lot and they are just happy they did it. So pandas what advice do you have because I really need some. Have a good day!
#1
okay, wow. first of all if your parents “don’t want you to be associated with that” then i think they are definitely a little homophobic. second of all, this depends on your age, but if you are old enough to accept the offer on your own and it’s something you really like, i think you should even if your parents disapprove. finally, if they continue to do this, you maybe should have a talk with them and say that you need to be able to make your own choices, and your personal career shouldn’t have to be ruined by their views.
#2
Badly! I just applied for my first job- and didn’t even get an interview!!! yayyyyy!!! just a bland copy-paste email telling me I’d been rejected!!!!!!
#3
I lost my dog (she died) and I have depression and I sat in my room and cried for almost 3 days…….yay 🙃😕
#4
at 56 I could write a dissertation on it, but that’s not healthy so I won’t.
#5
Oh man, i’v meet this girl when i was in my early 20s ( computer management classes 1 and a half year course ) frikking stunningly beautiful a human Barbie doll, became her best friend and ended up having a MASSIVE crush on her, alas i’m Ugly as f…k só i never tried anything because She was miles out of my league, for two years we where flesh and nail ( She also had an a*****e botfriend at the time ) but i meet her father ( which hironicaly was my mechanic ) i meet her Mother and her twat brother, but we had another friend, She was younger than us a few years, and this girl new about my crush for ” girl A ” ( not gonna mention names) but after the course que kind of drifted a part, 2 years later i found ” girl B ” the younger friend, and i got amazed of how much She had changed, She went from a chubby little ” child ” to One hell of a woman, só i called ” girl A ” to tell her hwo i had seen, só we ended up meeting eachother for dinner remember the old days per say lol. Long story short after a few drinks blabber mouth ” girl B ” goes, ” o by the way, did you know that Marco here was crazy about you ” to ” girl A ” and i just wanted to hide under a table ( by now A was allready married ). She looks at me and goes ” if you only had Said it sooner “…..
Needless to say it was like some One had drop a f*****g pallet of bricks on me, i still to this day regret never saying nothing to her we are now both in our mid 40s ( well i’m in my mid 40s, She apparently went back in time because her Facebook page says She’s in the early 30s which is wierd lol because when we meet i was 21 and She was 20 ).
#6
I guess my advice would be to process and get closure on it as soon as humanly possible. It’s gone now and you can’t change it. I suggest this because I didn’t do it myself and it hasn’t gone well for me since. Maybe my mistakes can benefit you and make something positive out of it all.
25 years ago, I had the opportunity to be financially secure for life – probably even a millionaire – doing my dream job but I messed it up. Something traumatic happened to me and I lost focus and never really recovered from it.
I wish you well and hope that you can find a way to move forward. Good luck.
#7
My circus was having a contest and u could send in a drawing and if u won they would put it on like a shirt or something and sell it but I didn’t try hard enough to even think of what to draw so I didn’t do it but if they ever have something like that again I’ll definitely try out
#8
I’ve spent 3 years on the couch to date
