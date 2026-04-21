Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Upstaged During Bondi Beach Visit After “Unbothered Queen” Brutally Ignores Them

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Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s visit to Bondi Beach took an unexpectedly awkward turn after a viral moment showed the royal duo being completely ignored by a female beachgoer, now dubbed the internet’s “unbothered queen.”

In clips capturing the moment, the woman didn’t so much as glance up as the Duke and Duchess passed right by, surrounded by cameras, lifeguards, and curious onlookers.

“Meghan Harry Bondi parade upstaged by a cool indifference lady, love her vibe. Probably reading Betrayal,” wrote one netizen.

A beachgoer at Bondi Beach went viral for completely ignoring Meghan Markle and Prince Harry during their visit last week

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Upstaged During Bondi Beach Visit After &#8220;Unbothered Queen&#8221; Brutally Ignores Them

Image credits: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were in Australia from April 14 to 18 on a privately funded tour, marking their return more than seven years after their 2018 royal visit.

Their trip, focused on mental health, community resilience, and support for veterans, saw the couple participate in several charitable events and commercial engagements across three major cities: Melbourne, Canberra, and Sydney.

During the final leg of their visit, on Friday, April 17, the couple traveled to Bondi Beach in Sydney to show support for the community following a tragic attack that occurred there on December 14 last year during a Hanukkah celebration.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Upstaged During Bondi Beach Visit After &#8220;Unbothered Queen&#8221; Brutally Ignores Them

Image credits: BACKGRID

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Upstaged During Bondi Beach Visit After &#8220;Unbothered Queen&#8221; Brutally Ignores Them

Image credits: DFWSuperAgent

Two armed men opened fire on hundreds of families gathered for the celebration, reportedly leaving 15 deceased and 42 others severely injured and hospitalized.

Markle and Harry met privately with several survivors, who shared their harrowing experiences.

They also visited the Bondi Surf Bathers’ Life Saving Club to thank volunteer lifeguards and emergency workers who played a crucial role in protecting the public during the tragedy.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Upstaged During Bondi Beach Visit After &#8220;Unbothered Queen&#8221; Brutally Ignores Them

Image credits: OliLondonTV

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Upstaged During Bondi Beach Visit After &#8220;Unbothered Queen&#8221; Brutally Ignores Them

Image credits: dennisrobertsAU

After viewing artifacts and tributes related to the incident alongside representatives from the Sydney Jewish Museum, the couple stepped onto the beach.

They were accompanied by photographers, beachgoers, and others gathered to observe a patient pickup demonstration using an inflatable rescue boat (IRB) conducted by lifesavers.

While walking along the shore, the pair encountered a woman sunbathing on her towel and reading a book in a now-viral clip first obtained by the Daily Mail.

In a viral clip, an Australian woman refused to move, forcing Meghan and Harry, along with their team, to walk around her on the sand

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Upstaged During Bondi Beach Visit After &#8220;Unbothered Queen&#8221; Brutally Ignores Them

Image credits: velvet_paradox

Unlike the surrounding crowds attempting to interact with the couple, she did not look up or move aside, prompting Harry, Meghan, and their team to adjust their path around her.

Prince Harry reportedly noticed the moment and was seen laughing, even pointing her out to others to ensure they didn’t accidentally step on her.

The clip of the unfazed beachgoer has since gained traction online as a humorous example of “peak Bondi attitude.”

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Upstaged During Bondi Beach Visit After &#8220;Unbothered Queen&#8221; Brutally Ignores Them

Image credits: OliLondonTV

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Upstaged During Bondi Beach Visit After &#8220;Unbothered Queen&#8221; Brutally Ignores Them

Image credits: JVoidhart13948

One Reddit user summed it up, writing, “Bondi Beach goer give zero f**ks, refuses to move for crowds attending and filming Harry and Meghan, keeps reading her book.”

Another person commented, “This is peak Bondi attitude from everyone.”

“How rude of them to invade her personal space on the beach! But considering the source, I’m not surprised,” remarked a third.

One user fumed online, “That was very rude of both Harry and Meghan… The arrogance to think you own the beach”

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Upstaged During Bondi Beach Visit After &#8220;Unbothered Queen&#8221; Brutally Ignores Them

Image credits: uInterview

The woman, who remains unidentified, has not publicly stated why she chose not to move.

Many observers defended her, noting that the beach is a public space and that she was there first. Some even criticized Meghan and Harry, suggesting the walk appeared poorly planned in a crowded setting.

One critic argued, “Why should she move and organize her day about what Harry and Meghan are doing? The beach is public, she can lay around wherever she wants.”

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Upstaged During Bondi Beach Visit After &#8220;Unbothered Queen&#8221; Brutally Ignores Them

Image credits: LucyBennet10

“Whoever planned this event is the one who should’ve been more aware than just having a group of people walk around on a beach and literally walking over other people with no warning. That woman was engrossed in her book, you can see her literally lift her head up from reading.”

Others expressed, “I would be pi**ed if I was enjoying my vacation and suddenly got almost stepped on by a crowd of people filming others whose entire life is vacation. Come on, have some respect.”

“They had to walk around the sunbathers who ignored them, and nobody turned up to see them at their opera house walkabout.”

Many observers defended the “unbothered queen,” noting that the beach is a public space and that the woman was there first

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Upstaged During Bondi Beach Visit After &#8220;Unbothered Queen&#8221; Brutally Ignores Them

Image credits: BACKGRID

The comment referenced Markle and Harry’s visit to the Sydney Opera House later that same afternoon, where the turnout appeared noticeably small.

Some even alleged that those present were merely “a tour group heading for a tour of the opera house.”

“Looks like ordinary tourists milling around. That’s probably why they went there. They thought they could claim the crowd. Lol,” one user said.

Moreover, according to sources, one of Australia’s most popular families, the Irwins, reportedly kept their distance from the pair, allegedly due to their strong loyalty to the British royal family.

According to a source who spoke to New Idea, “They meant no ill-will towards the Sussexes, but at the end of the day they are all staunch monarchists and fiercely loyal to The Firm [Royal Family].”

The source also alleged that arranging a meeting between the Irwins and Markle and Harry “just wasn’t possible.”

“Why are these former royals being so disrespectful as to walk over and through beach goers who were already there,” one critic wrote

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Upstaged During Bondi Beach Visit After &#8220;Unbothered Queen&#8221; Brutally Ignores Them

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Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Upstaged During Bondi Beach Visit After &#8220;Unbothered Queen&#8221; Brutally Ignores Them

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Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Upstaged During Bondi Beach Visit After &#8220;Unbothered Queen&#8221; Brutally Ignores Them

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Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Upstaged During Bondi Beach Visit After &#8220;Unbothered Queen&#8221; Brutally Ignores Them

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Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Upstaged During Bondi Beach Visit After &#8220;Unbothered Queen&#8221; Brutally Ignores Them

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Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Upstaged During Bondi Beach Visit After &#8220;Unbothered Queen&#8221; Brutally Ignores Them

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Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Upstaged During Bondi Beach Visit After &#8220;Unbothered Queen&#8221; Brutally Ignores Them

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Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Upstaged During Bondi Beach Visit After &#8220;Unbothered Queen&#8221; Brutally Ignores Them

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Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Upstaged During Bondi Beach Visit After &#8220;Unbothered Queen&#8221; Brutally Ignores Them

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Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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