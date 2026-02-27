71 Times Metalworkers Defied Physics And Logic To Create Something Truly Remarkable

In the (mostly) digital age, it’s good to actually have the sort of hobby where one’s hands get to do something. Knitting and making sourdough have both made major comebacks, and folks who want to do something more involved these days can find carpentry and pottery workshops all around. But if you really want to get inspired by something properly hard to get into, look no further.
#1 She Didn’t Want A Boring Gate And Wanted The Dogs To Be Able To Look Out
Image source: Dismal_Estate9829
#2 Wire Girl. Was Suggested To Post Here As It Might Be Appreciated. Hope It’s Allowed
Image source: Browndog888
#3 Tank I Built From Scratch Pretty Much Finished
Maybe few more days of small detail stuff. I think it’s around 5-6 tons. Thought you guys would enjoy it!
Image source: kswizzle1990
Imagine a world where your most advanced piece of technology is a particularly sharp rock tied to a sturdy stick. It sounds like a minimalist dream until you actually have to cut anything or protect your campfire from a hungry bear. This was the reality for our ancestors for a very long time until they stumbled upon the shiny, heavy, and strangely malleable substances we call metals.
The history of metalworking is essentially the story of how humans stopped hitting things with rocks and started melting the world down to reshape it into something better. It all began about eleven thousand years ago when people in the Middle East discovered that certain rocks could be hammered into shapes without breaking.
#4 Infinity Cube With Glass Top
Image source: Timee_F
#5 Your Typical 55ft Replica Of Drogon
“My version of Drogon. Heat treated steel, 55ft long , two years working with my wife to build. His tail is too big for my shop so I won’t see it installed till it arrives at his forever home.
Shoots fire and is heading to a private home in Utah soon…”
Image source: D0NW0N
#6 ‘No Escape’ – One Of My Proudest Builds
I made this sculpture last year, called No Escape. It shows an eagle swooping down on a hare frozen mid-flight.
The piece is about 1.5× life size and it’s mainly built from corten steel. It took me roughly 2.5 months to finish. Every feather was hand-cut with a plasma and welded into place. Probably the most challenging piece I have made so far but also one of the most satisfying.
Photo by Jase Hancox.
Image source: Belitanz
These were native metals like gold and copper which often appeared in their pure forms right on the surface of the earth. Early humans likely looked at a lump of copper and thought it was just a pretty stone until someone realized that hitting it didn’t shatter it but rather flattened it out. This era of cold hammering was the very first step in a journey that would eventually lead us to the stars.
#7 Recent Mailbox Project
Image source: sludgefudge
#8 My Scratch Built Aluminum Roadster Pickup
Image source: doublegaster
#9 I Wanna Share This Vulture Sculpture That I Welded Together With Some Broken Typewriters And Scrap Metal
Hi guys! My name is Ricky im a metal sculptor that uses epursosed metal to create art. I want to share with you guys this vulture that I welded together using some vintage broken typewriter parts along with an old calculating machine and some other scrap metal. put over 80 hours into thiS piece and im pretty pleased with the way it came out. What do you guys think? lts also now available to purchase for those interested.
Image source: Rickdadick450
Eventually, someone probably dropped a copper ornament into a particularly hot fire and noticed that it didn’t just get hot but actually turned into a glowing liquid. This was the birth of smelting, which is the process of extracting metal from ore using heat. This discovery kicked off the Copper Age, where humans began creating more intricate tools and jewelry.
#10 My “Havasu Dancer” Stands 6’ Tall And Is Made From Steel And Stone
Image source: mccallistersculpture
#11 I Made This Elvish Lantern As Graduation Project For My Apprenticeship In Creative Metalwork (Swipe For Lots Of Wip Pictures). Cast Bronze Body, Forged Steel Hanger. Enjoy!
Image source: Pixelmanns
#12 Birthday Present
Made this for my girlfriend’s son for his birthday. Just went through the hardware bins and picked out random options. The brass hemispheres have a 1/4-20 hole on the flat side. Random drops of locktite and a couple of the bigger nuts were put on with an impact. Took him about 2 hours to get it apart with hand tools.
Image source: GoingCustom
However, copper is a bit of a softie in the metal world. It is great for looking fancy but not so great for heavy duty work like chopping down trees or plowing fields. The real breakthrough came around five thousand years ago when ancient smiths realized that if you mix copper with a bit of tin, you get something much tougher called bronze. This mixture is what scientists call an alloy, and it was the ultimate upgrade for human civilization. The Bronze Age allowed for the creation of durable armor, sharp swords, and reliable farming equipment. It was such a massive leap forward that it helped fuel the rise of the great empires in Egypt, Mesopotamia, and China.
#13 Made This Raven Using And Old Typewriter
Image source: Rickdadick450
#14 Gorilla (Finished)
Image source: taburkin
#15 My Polygonal Shapes Made Of 1.5 Mm Sheet Metal
Image source: PolygonalMetal
While bronze was the king of the hill for a long time, it had one major flaw because tin is actually quite rare and hard to find. This led people to experiment with a much more common but far more stubborn metal known as iron. The problem with iron is that it has a much higher melting point than copper.
#16 Just Sharing This Horse Head That I Made Using Scrap Metal :)
Just finished this commissioned horse head for a client. I really enjoy taking my time with these and trying to get all the pieces to fit together like a puzzle. Takes alot of time but definitely worth it. I would love to make more of these if theres anyone interested, feel free to message me for a custom piece! I make them entirely out of repurposed metal such as scrap metal, automotive parts/tools and random metal pieces that I find. Check out my other work on Instagram @rdurancreations.
Image source: Rickdadick450
#17 Lord Of The Rings Shadow Of War Inspired Hammer I Made
Image source: reddit.com
#18 Monopoly Man Finished!
Image source: iplaypokerforaliving
To work with it, early blacksmiths had to invent better furnaces and bellows to pump in enough oxygen to get the fires roaring hot. The Iron Age began in earnest around twelve hundred years before the common era, and it completely changed the social landscape. Since iron ore was everywhere, almost any culture could learn to produce their own tools and weapons without relying on expensive trade routes for tin. This democratization of metal meant that better tools were available to the masses, leading to a massive boom in agriculture and construction.
#19 I Started Metal Casting During Covid. It Took Many Months, But I Finally Made Something For Myself That I’m Extremely Proud Of!
Image source: SubterminallyILL
#20 My Chess Set
Image source: johnc65
#21 Hello! I Spent The Past 2 Days Making A Metal Breastplate For A Cosplay Of Sansa From Game Of Thrones. Hope You Like!
Image source: _River_Song_
As the centuries passed, blacksmiths became the wizards of their time by learning how to refine iron even further. By adding just the right amount of carbon from charcoal, they created steel, which is stronger and more flexible than plain iron. For a long time, making high quality steel was a slow and artistic process that produced legendary items like Damascus blades and Samurai swords.
#22 All Metal T-Rex Skeleton I Finished A Few Months Back. Over 500 Hours Sunk Into This Bad Boy, But It Made For A Quarantine Project!
Image source: boguard
#23 My Half-Meter Wire Tree On A Glass Crystal
Image source: Senpai2137
#24 Made This Bionic Hand Looking Gauntlet
Image source: fmweapons
Everything changed during the middle of the nineteenth century when a man named Henry Bessemer figured out how to make steel in huge quantities by blowing air through molten iron. The Bessemer process turned steel from a luxury item into the backbone of the modern world. It gave us the ability to build massive railroads, giant steamships, and the towering skyscrapers that define our cities today.
#25 Another Sculpture Post
Image source: mortahl
#26 Quickly Made This For Valentine’s Day Even Tho I Had Nobody To Give It To
Image source: ___LIO___
#27 My First Metal Rose, Its For A Girl I Like (My Neighbour)
Image source: volvobm2654
In our current era, metalworking has gone high tech with the help of computers and advanced chemistry. We are no longer limited to what a person can do with a hammer and an anvil. We now use lasers to cut through thick plates of titanium and three dimensional printers to grow metal parts layer by layer for jet engines and medical implants.
#28 Client Wanted A Door
We were hired to build a client 4 sets of stairs for his cottage. We got to talking about the building and the idea of a vault door to secure his keg room and antique fire arms came up. Not something we ever built, but fully in the realm of our skill set. End result was pretty awesome. It s awfully functional vault door built fully out of 1/4″ plate. It has a smart lock and also serves as a panic room door.
The finish is a clear industrial wax over washed raw hit rolled plate. The rods are polished and brushed stainless and hide the latching system. The whole thing weighs 500lbs.
We had to build a custom door frame that attaches directly to the concrete ICF foundation. It’s located in clients basement bar, when it slams, you hear it down the road.
Image source: X3R0_0R3X
#29 Anatomy In Steel
Hi! It’s my head in sheet metal hammered and wire in steel plated copper.
Image source: Nathanael_major
#30 It’s My First But I Wanna Make More. 350 Hours Of Work, Made Of Brass, Steel, Copper And Glass. Most Parts Are Selfmade. One Regular Leg Is Made Of 30 Parts
Most parts are selfmade. One regular leg is made of 30 parts. Must be way over 600 parts all together. And nope, it’s not moving.
Image source: LaserGadgets
Modern additive manufacturing allows us to create complex shapes that would have been impossible for even the most skilled ancient blacksmith to imagine. We have come a long way from poking at copper nuggets in the dirt. Today, we are even exploring the possibility of mining metals from asteroids to ensure we have enough material to keep building our future. The journey of metalworking is far from over, and as long as we have a curious mind and a hot enough fire, we will keep finding new ways to shape the world around us.
#31 I Made The Mandalorian Mask Out Of A Cap Nut
Image source: Alpha_Lex
#32 Gift For A Co-Worker Who’s Leaving The Shop To Pursue Her Passion For Architecture. My Partner And I Spent 4 Sleepless Nights On This. Some Very Finicky Brass Work On This One, Folks…
Image source: DontEatTheFlux
#33 Welded Sheet Metal Mask
Image source: taburkin
#34 A Little Hand Forged Isopod I Just Finished Up. I’m Quite Pleased With Him
Image source: GeneralSaxy
#35 Just Finished This Gate
Image source: madebyjake_org
#36 Just Finished This Deer Art Piece. All Stainless
Image source: reddit.com
#37 Monument For Miners Who Passed Away On The Job
Image source: ArcStrikingViking
#38 End Table Project
Image source: Odd-Cantaloupe4324
#39 Scrap Bin Chicken
Image source: tuxedostring
#40 Forklift Chain I Welded To Make A Stool
Image source: dannybwelder
#41 Tig Welded Steel. Should I Paint Him?
Image source: ManyHuge5373
#42 Stainless Steel Laser Cut Nautilus, By Wim Delvoye
Image source: Browndog888
#43 My “Majestic Moose” Made From Nickel Plated Street And Mexican Beach Rock
Image source: mccallistersculpture
#44 Made This Hand Sculpture Using Only Scrap Metal
Image source: Rickdadick450
#45 I’ve Been Making Steel Fish
(Me for size reference) I’ve been at this for almost a year now. Using mostly 16g scrap sheet and cutting almost everything out by hand, I’ve made a trout CAD drawing to make those ones a bit easier/faster. They all have two brackets welded on the back for easy hanging. I love texturizing with MIG and hand hammering with a ball peen hammer that I rehandled myself(,: I have some of my work posted on my other socials @/mermetals. I put a lot of love into this and am so passionate about these silly little guys. Please comment fish recommendations for my next pieces!
Image source: AnguishEquipment
#46 Last Full Build I Completed
It was a bitter sweet job as it was my last on for arguably the best job I ever had.
Image source: J-LXXXIX
#47 I Microwaved Some Iron And Made A Lava Chicken. As You Do
Image source: ShakeTheFuture
#48 A Foraging Mini Scythe I Made For My Wife!
Image source: G7MS
#49 I Built A Stool
Image source: Dancingtomygrave
#50 My 6’ Long Dragon Made Of Steel, Stone, And Glass
Titled “Kur” (6’x4’x4.5’). This dragon was one of those projects in which I really wanted to push myself by implementing the three mediums I had gotten proficient at. I had just figured out how to program my Cnc so I made it cut 1500 scales out of 14 gauge steel. I had just learned stained glass and these wings were my second glass projects. If you notice, the panes of glass have an organic curve, which was not easy to accomplish in glass. The face, feet, and tail were made welding 1/8” solid round together to get the texture.
Image source: mccallistersculpture
#51 I Made An Iron Wrecking Ball Keychain With My Microwave
You stop to pump some fuel, but you need to use the toilet. You ask for a key, and they give you one—with a massive keyring attached. That’s because too many people forgot to return the key in the past.
This keychain serves the same purpose: so you don’t lose it or accidentally take it home (especially if it’s a work key).
I shaped mine like a wrecking ball, and I can confirm it can wreck miniature brick houses—though that’s not the actual purpose of the keychain. Still, it was fun.
I don’t know much about construction, but I was wondering if it could also be used as a plumb bob?
Is there a specific reason they’re usually cone-shaped? I have never used one, so I don’t have a clue.
It was made by melting iron using a household microwave. The wrecking ball was printed in PLA first. Then I made a sand mold and burned it out using my microwave kiln.
It weighs almost 400g, or about 14 ounces.
Image source: ShakeTheFuture
#52 Shelf I Made In Votech Welding Class
Image source: bellaandreassi
#53 400 Year Old “Armada” Chest With 12 Bolts
I own a few of these extraordinary chests and figured I’d share one!
The blacksmith shops that made these were old family businesses in Southeast Germany (mainly Nuremberg) which younger generations were trained by their elders. These blacksmiths became extremely skilled, along with equally skilled colleagues in specialties such as sheet metalworking, etching, hammered inlay, steel-plate engraving, and rustproofing. By the mid-1600s, their precision earned offers for forging work by emperors and kings in the German Empire and even abroad. Many more stored bullion on Spanish Armada ships.
Armada chests have a false keyhole on the front – the real entry is accessed by rotating a disguised rivet on the lid. Inside is a beautifully-etched decorative plate that protects a twelve-bolt locking system. Elaborate examples such as this required an estimated 800-1200 hours to design and forge by hand.
Image source: Turbulent_Ad3049
#54 I Forged This ‘Elvish’ Jeweler’s Saw, What Do You Think?
Image source: Pixelmanns
#55 Forest Animals Made Of Metal
Image source: PolygonalMetal
#56 I Made A Giant Centipede!
Image source: GiantBuildz
#57 Some Art Work If You All Are Into That
Image source: voltron1022
#58 Utensil Bird
Image source: rustydickman
#59 Here Is An Abstract Sheet Sculpture I Made With 1000’s Of Rivets
Image source: lowpolypete
#60 Truck And Tanker
Made this for the front counter of a truck and trailer repair shop. The top of the tanker will hold business cards.
Image source: That_wrench_wench
#61 Polygonal Sculpture “Bear”
Image source: PolygonalMetal
#62 Got This Diver Done Today
Image source: dreadpirate_metalart
#63 I Made A Giant Safety Pin For A Sculpture I’m Working On
Image source: madebyjake_org
#64 Coffee Table I Built From Industrial Chain
Image source: hazardx72
#65 Made From Old Engine Parts. Thought It Might Be Appreciated Here
Image source: Browndog888
#66 Lil Hood Ornament I Made For My Work Truck
Image source: Wrought-Irony
#67 I Forged This Hammer During The Last Week Of My Apprenticeship
Image source: Pixelmanns
#68 My Most Recent Gate
Image source: madebyjake_org
#69 Custom Staircase And Railing
Image source: Byzantine84
#70 I Welded A Small Hand. First Tig Experiment
Image source: Go-Away-Sun
#71 My First Job In Metal, I Tried To Make The Wolf’s Head
Image source: Vivaldi_Antonio
