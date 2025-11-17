Hey Pandas, Here’s A Challenge, Decorate Your Phone Case With Stickers Of Your Choice And Post The Results (Closed)

These can be any stickers, from celebrations to ones you just bought. Go wild and make sure to share the results! Have a nice day! 🙃🙃🙃

#1 Had This On My Phone For A While

#2 I Made These Stickers Myself And I Like How They Turned Out

#3 I’ll Go First! I Decorated My Case With Stickers About Earth Day From A National Geographic Kids Magazine :)

#4 I Got What I Thought Was A Small Pack Of Nonbinary Pride Stickers, But There Were More Than Expected

#5 I Like Birds

