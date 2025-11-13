Drawing Infinite Reflections

‘Infinite Reflections’ examines the reflective properties of graphite on black paper, in relation to the concept of reflection in the drawing process. The project takes its starting point from Reflective Tones (2013) – a work that explored the visual effects produced by various graphite tones when applied to black sugar paper. The project intends to push the boundaries of drawing by applying a contemporary approach to the use of traditional drawing materials.

The drawings involve using a systematic process of drawing, experimenting with factors such as grid pattern, shading technique, graphite tones, and space, resulting in infinite visual possibilities. Concurrently, the drawing process is examined in relation to the concept of reflection, particularly how it can influence the patterns that emerge in the work.

More info: vanessarosalialarsen.com

#1

Reflective Tones, 2013, graphite on black sugar paper, 59.5cm x 84.2cm.

#2

Untitled, 2019, graphite pencils on black paper, 21cm x 29.7cm.

#3

Untitled, 2019, graphite on black paper, 29.7cm x 42cm.

#4

Untitled, 2019, graphite on black paper, 42cm x 59.4cm.

#5

Inverse Reflections, 2019, graphite on black paper, 59.4cm x 84.1cm.

#6

Detail of Inverse Reflections.

#7

Untitled, 2019, graphite pencils on black paper, 21cm x 29.7cm.

