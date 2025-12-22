Teen Wonders What Happened To Her $30k, Mom Gives Vague Answers While People Online Call Her Ungrateful

One of the signs of adulthood is having and managing your own money. In the U.S., 45% of young adults aged 18 to 26 say they’re completely financially independent from their parents. Yet, not everyone has that luxury, especially if their parents mismanaged money meant for them while they were kids.

One young woman claimed that exactly this happened to her. She said that her parent wasted the $30,000 in her childhood payouts and only $524 was left. That’s why she refused to attend Christmas. However, people’s reactions weren’t as she had hoped: netizens didn’t side with her this time.

A woman planned to skip Christmas with one of her parents because of an old wound

Image credits: PhotoVolcano / envato (not the actual photo)

The parent, according to her, mismanaged her childhood funds and refused to admit that she did it

Image credits: heatherdeffense / envato (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Puzzled-Idea8462

The daughter’s main issue was that her parent wasn’t following court orders

Surprisingly, many people thought the daughter was being a jerk in this situation: “That money wasn’t yours”

Some tried to explain that the PFD money in Alaska isn’t like an inheritance

“Don’t let anyone guilt you,” others wrote, agreeing with the OP that the mother mismanaged her funds

