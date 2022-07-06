Meet The Cast Of “The Rig”

Amazon Prime Video is adding another one to its already impressive lineup of TV shows with a supernatural thriller filmed entirely in Scotland. Titled The Rig, the show is created by David Macpherson for Amazon Prime Video and will be directed by John Strickland, who previously worked on The Murder of Princess Diana, Maigret, The Bill, Clocking Off, Trust, and the series Big Love. Here’s a description of the plot of the series, according to What to Watch: “The Rig is a recently announced horror series on Amazon Prime Video, directed by John Strickland (Bodyguard, Line Of Duty) and follows the crew on the fictional Kinloch Bravo oil rig stationed off the Scottish coast on the dangerous waters of the North Sea. When the group of workers is due to return to the mainland, an eerie fog descends, and a mysterious force begins to take hold as the team finds themselves suddenly cut off from all communication with the outside world. Then all sorts of unimagined terrors begin to hit the rig.” The show is set to feature an impressive lineup of cast members playing various roles in the series. If you want to learn more about the actors appearing in this show, read ahead. Here are the cast members of the upcoming TV series The Rig.
Emily Hampshire
Emily Hampshire will be portraying the role of Rose Mason, who is described as the oil company representative and scientist who is the new arrival on the rig. Hampshire is a Canadian actress who has appeared in a number of films and television shows. She is perhaps best known for her role as Jennifer Goines in the Syfy series 12 Monkeys. Hampshire has also starred in the films Boy Meets Girl and Snow Cake, and the television series Schitt’s Creek and Hannibal. Hampshire is an active supporter of animal rights and environmental causes.
Iain Glen
Iain Glen will be playing Magnus MacMillan, the leader of the crew of the rig, in the upcoming series The Rig. Glen is a Scottish actor who has appeared in a number of high-profile films and television series. He is perhaps best known for his role as Jorah Mormont in the HBO fantasy drama Game of Thrones, but he has also starred in films such as Silent Scream and Mountains of the Moon. Glen has been nominated for several awards throughout his career. He has won the Silver Bear award for Best Actor in Silent Scream. Iain Glen is a versatile and experienced actor who has brought many iconic characters to life on screen.
Martin Compston
Martin Compston will be playing the role of Fulmer Hamilton in the upcoming series The Rig. Compston is a Scottish actor and former professional footballer. He began his career as a footballer, playing for Greenock Morton and Queen’s Park. However, he retired and decided to try out acting. He subsequently turned to the performing arts, appearing in a number of stage productions. His breakthrough role came in the film Sweet Sixteen, for which he received critical acclaim. He has since appeared in numerous television programs and films, including Line of Duty, Monarch of the Glen, and The Damned United. Compston is a highly respected actor who has had great success both in Britain and internationally.
Mark Bonnar
Mark Bonnar will be playing the role of Alwyn Evans in the upcoming TV series The Rig. Bonnar is best known for his roles in the television series Guilt, Shetland, Casualty, Psychoville, Line of Duty, and Unforgotten. He has also appeared in the films Battlefield 1 and Summer of Rockets. Born in Scotland, Bonnar began his acting career on stage before making the transition to television and film. He has since appeared in a wide variety of roles, demonstrating his versatility as an actor.
Rochenda Sandall
Rochenda Sandell will be playing the character of Cat Braithwaite in the upcoming TV series The Rig. She had previously worked on Line of Duty as well as Small Axe and Doctor Who. In an interview with CSP Times, Sandall explained how she got into acting, saying: “I got into acting after I achieved my A levels – my parents wanted me to have some education to fall back on. I knew I wanted to do something within the acting realm but I wasn’t sure what, so I tried out for drama schools, and luckily got a place at East 15 acting school on the foundation one year course. This was such an amazing course it really help me direct my focus into acting.”
Owen Teale
Owen Teale will be portraying Lars Hutton in BBC and Epix’s The Rig. Teale is a Welsh character actor who is best known for his role as Ser Alliser Thorne in the HBO fantasy TV series Game of Thrones. Teale has appeared in a number of other TV shows and movies, including Line of Duty, River, The Pembrokeshire Murders. He has also appeared on stage, both in the UK and the US. Teale is a highly respected actor, and his work on Game of Thrones has earned him critical acclaim. In addition to his work on television, Teale has also worked as a voice actor, lending his voice to several video games. He is an accomplished performer, and his work has earned him a loyal following among fans of Game of Thrones.
Emun Elliott
Emun Elliott has been confirmed to portray the character of Leck Longman in the upcoming TV series The Rig. Elliott is a Scottish actor who is best known for his roles in Paradox, Threesome, The Paradise, and Guilt. He was born in Edinburgh,and he first developed an interest in acting when he was a student at the University of Aberdeen. After leaving university, he worked as a professional actor, appearing in several stage productions before making his screen debut in the 2005 film Monarch of the Glen. Since then, he has appeared in a number of films and television shows, including Game of Thrones and more recently, Guilt.
Other performers
Other actors expected to appear in The Rig include Richard Pepple as Grant Dunlin, Calvin Demba as Baz Roberts, Abraham Popoola as Easter Ayodeji, Stuart McQuarrie as Colin Murchison, and Molly Vevers as Heather Shaw.