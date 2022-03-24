What’s New With The Cast Of “Schitt’s Creek”

It’s been two years since the series finale of Schitt’s Creek aired, but its addition to Netflix‘s comedy offerings revived the hype for this underappreciated gem. The Canadian TV series, which swept all major awards at the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards, ran for five years, starting in 2015. It ended in 2020, right at the height of COVID-19 pandemic, and continues to gain positive reviews from critics. Created by the father-son team of veteran comedic actor Eugene Levy and Dan Levy, the show continues to be a fan favorite, a few years after its final episode. The show tells the story of the Roses, an affluent family who finds themselves losing all their wealth and moving to the only remaining property they own, the town of Schitt’s Creek. Here’s what’s happened to the actors who portrayed the Rose family, as well as the inhabitants of Schitt’s Creek, since the show ended.
Eugene Levy
Not only did Eugene Levy co-create Schitt’s Creek, but he also starred in it, playing the Rose family patriarch Johnny Rose, a former owner of a video rental empire who finds his finances destroyed by his business manager. Eugene Levy won a Primetime Emmy Award for his role in Schitt’s Creek. By the time Schitt’s Creek was being conceptualized, Eugene Levy was already a comedy legend, while Dan Levy, his son, was just pretty much starting his career. In an interview with Variety, he recalled how the show was pitched to him, saying: “I always wanted to hear something like that, and then just completely obliterated it from my mind because I assumed it was never going to happen. It didn’t make sense to me when he was in high school. He seemed to not need or want any help from me. When it finally happened, it was a complete shock to the system, and a very delightful thing to hear.” The SCTV veteran most recently appeared in a commercial for Nissan, alongside Walking Dead and Black Panther star Danai Gurira, Guardians of the Galaxy movie star Dave Bautista, and Captain Marvel actress Brie Larson.
Dan Levy
Dan Levy is Eugene Levy’s real-life son. On Schitt’s Creek, he played his on-screen son, David Rose. After the show and his win as Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series at the Primetime Emmy Awards, Dan Levy has been incredibly busy. He hosted Saturday Night Live right after the show and also started to become involved in the adult animated series Q-Force. He also starred, alongside Bette Midler, Kaitlyn Dever, Sarah Paulson, and Issa Rae, in an HBO TV film titled Coastal Elites. It was a project that was shot remotely and focused on the lives of people as they lived through the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, it was announced that Dan Levy has landed a Netflix deal for film and TV. Currently, he has a three-year deal with ABC Signature. For Netflix, Levy will be writing and producing scripted content for both film and TV projects.
Catherine O’Hara
Catherine O’Hara starred in Schitt’s Creek as the overly dramatic, ex-soap-opera star and wife to Johnny Rose, Moira Rose, on Schitt’s Creek. Like Eugene Levy, O’Hara is also a film and TV veteran, having appeared in classic movies like Home Alone and The Nightmare Before Christmas, as well as TV shows like Committed and Glenn Martin, DDS. Currently, she’s set to appear in Argylle, a film directed by Matthew Vaughn and written by Jason Fuchs. The spy movie features an ensemble cast in Henry Cavill, Sam Rockwell, Bryce Dallas Howard, Bryan Cranston, John Cena, Samuel L. Jackson, Dua Lipa, Ariana DeBose, and Rob Delaney. In an interview with The Guardian, Catherine O’Hara recounted her decades of history working with Eugene Levy; the two have appeared in the same TV shows and movies prior to Schitt’s Creek. “It’s always more fun working with someone you know. I get too nervous doing solo bits – it’s too much pressure and it feels like showing off. With someone else, you can share the showing off. Oh my, what am I going on about?”
Annie Murphy
Annie Murphy played the wild and vapid daughter of Johnny and Moira Rose, Alexis Rose. After Schitt’s Creek, the actress has also packed her calendar, appearing in multiple TV shows and working on upcoming projects. After her most popular comedy series, she snagged a lead role in Kevin Can F**k Himself, portraying the character of Allison McRoberts. Co-starring Mary Hollis Inboden, Eric Petersen, Alex Bonifer, Raymond Lee, and Brian Howe, the Amazon series has received rave reviews, particularly for the performance of Annie Murphy. The actress also appeared in an episode of Murderville. This year, she is set to appear in an unannounced role in the hit Netflix series Russian Doll. She is also lending her voice in an upcoming animated series called Praise Petey.
Emily Hampshire
Emily Hampshire portrayed motel employee and David Rose’s eventual best friend Stevie Budd in Schitt’s Creek. The Canadian actress is set to play a role in an upcoming film titled The Mattachine Family. On TV, she currently plays the lead in a horror TV series titled Chapelwaite, a significant departure from her role in Schitt’s Creek. She’s also taking on main character duties in an upcoming series titled The Rig, a supernatural thriller costarring Iain Glen, Martin Compston, and Mark Bonnar.
Chris Elliott
Chris Elliott played the mayor of Schitt’s Creek, Roland Schitt, on the show. A veteran comedy performer and writer, he’s written for Late Night with David Letterman, was a cast member of Saturday Night Live, and worked on Scary Movie 2 and Scary Movie 4. His last credit is The Shivering Truth, an adult animated comedy show.
Jennifer Robertson
Jennifer Robertson played the wife of Roland Schitt, Jocelyn Schitt, in Schitt’s Creek. Robertson’s latest film credit is Single All The Way, a Netflix movie she appeared in alongside Michael Urie and Philemon Chambers. She’s set to perform in an upcoming drama movie Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between. On TV, she’s played the role of Ellen Baker in Ginny & Georgia, appearing in the series for 10 episodes.