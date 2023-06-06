How Does XO, Kitty Connect to the ‘To All the Boys’ Universe

Fans of the To All the Boys trilogy are definitely familiar with Kitty Song Covey, the protagonist’s younger sister. Kitty set the actions in motion by mailing Lara Jean’s letters to the boys she addressed them to. In the spirit of exploring possible stories in a franchise, the makers of To All The Boys decided to take a whack at a Kitty story.
The show takes place in the same universe and is set after the events of the third and final film. It follows Kitty as she navigates the ups and downs of living abroad. She’s also enrolled at a new high school while grappling with romantic drama. Perhaps most intriguing for fans of the To All the Boys franchise is that XO, Kitty connects directly to the events of the main series. In fact, there are characters played by the same actors across the board. It also shares some tropes, features, and elements that made To All the Boys become the fan favorite it is.
Anna Cathcart Reprises Her Role As Kitty Song Covey From the ‘To All the Boys’ Universe
The first film in the To All the Boys universe — To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before — was released in August 2018. This film introduced fans to not just the life of Lara Jean Covey but also covered her family, which featured meddling sharp-tongued younger sister Kitty Song Covey played by Anna Cathcart. In the recently released XO, Kitty, Cathcart reprises the role she played in the first film and its sequels. She is one of the breakout stars from the universe, and her performances, have endeared her to fans.
Cathcart’s performance in XO, Kitty is a testament to her versatility as a young actress. She effortlessly captures Kitty’s sassiness and humor. All the while also showcasing a vulnerability for the things she really loves. As in the To All the Boys films, her chemistry with her co-stars is undeniable, and she brings this to XO, Kitty as well. Cementing her status as one of the more talented young performers in Hollywood today.
XO Kitty Continues the Story Introduced In the Final Moments of the To All the Boys: Always and Forever
As previously mentioned, XO, Kitty takes place after the events of To All the Boys: Always and Forever. Lara Jean is no longer home as she is in college. Meanwhile, Margot, the eldest Covey girl, is back in London, and the only child left home is Kitty. To foster a better relationship with her boyfriend, Dae, and learn more about her mother, Kitty travels to South Korea. This is the premise upon which XO, Kitty is built. At the end of To All the Boys: Always and Forever, Lara Jean says, “Life is beautiful and messy, and I never know what it has in store for me,” and this is exactly what happens to Kitty in XO, Kitty.
XO, Kitty might be part of the To All the Boys universe, but its story is fully grounded in Kitty Covey’s experiences. The series explores a range of topics while maintaining the tropes that appealed to fans of the original films. However, in this series, she is doing it at a more difficult pace. She’s in a different country, away from the people who have loved her the longest, her family.