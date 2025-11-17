Hey Pandas, If You Could Meet Or See Any Person Alive Or Dead Who Would You See?

It can even be a person you never met!
#1
I would want to meet the person out there meant for me so I don’t have to wait/search anymore. : )
yes I know this is cheesy but its who I am ; )
#2
Jesus.
I have some questions.
#3
JORDAN
#4
My aunt. She died when i was 6 and what I’ve heard of here were a lot alike. Would love to meet her again as an adult and get to know her. Would also love for my cousins to get there mom back
#5
Stephen Hawking
#6
NAOTO FUGA!!!!!
#7
Ricky Gervais
#8
Erwin Schrödinger.( This post had it coming.)
#9
My grandma. We could really use some of her strength and wisdom right now.
#10
Paganini. To ask him why his favorite hobby is, apparently, torturing future teenage violinists and cellists into a state of depression with his virtuoso pieces that apparently ‘everyone’ likes
#11
Rick astley
I wanna buy his shoes
#12
Freddie Mercury (lead vocalist of Queen) :)
#13
Taylor Swift
#14
✨️MARKIPLIER✨️
#15
jack stauber.
#16
Roger Clark
#17
The person meant for me (hopefully my crush bff who moved away!)
#18
My Papa. He passed away about a year before I was born, and so I never got to meet him. He liked all my favorite things, snack, and from what I can’t ell was a very interesting character. Although before he passed away he told my mom and dad, who’d been having trouble concieving, that “although I leave you, I will bring into this world two small angels to take my place.” Months later my parents got the news that the IVF had worked and that my mom was pregnant…… with twins! While he’ll never be able to see me or my cousins grow up, I’m always thankful to him for giving me my life.
