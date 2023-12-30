Hilary Farr (born Hilary Elizabeth Labow) is a renowned British-Canadian designer and television host best known for co-hosting the HGTV and W Network home design television series Love It or List It alongside David Visenntin. Farr’s career trajectory has taken many interesting turns over the years. She began as a home renovator and later worked as a designer on film and television sets. Farr also did some acting gigs at the budding stage of her career before establishing herself as a television personality and businesswoman.
Love It or List It is one of the shows that put HGTV on the global map and Hilary Farr contributed immensely to its success. However, she is ready to exit the show and make way for other ventures in her career. Farr is currently the President of Hilary Farr’s Designs. Her company has offices located in New York and Toronto which is expected to keep her busy in the coming years. As fans wait for the next stage in Hilary Farr’s life post-Love It or List It, here’s everything you need to know about the co-host.
How Old Is Hilary Farr?
Hilary Farr was born in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on June 16, 1962. Farr’s mother is a British Christian who attended the Church of England while her father is a Jewish Canadian. As such, she grew up in a mixed-religious home where both Christian and Jewish traditions are celebrated. Growing up in London, Farr aspired to become a professional ballerina and attended the Royal Ballet School until the age of 11. However, her career aspirations switched to interior design when she assisted her mother in decorating their home.
Interior design is one interest Hilary Farr decided to pursue at the professional level. As such, she attended Ryerson University to study for a degree in interior design. Subsequently, she put her skills as an interior designer to work, buying and renovating homes for sale. She also designed homes for celebrities, including Jenna Elfman and Jennifer Hudson. Farr’s job as a designer took her to places like Australia, the United Kingdom, California, New York, and Toronto. While building her brand in interior designing, Farr made minor appearances in films and television shows such as Never Mind the Quality, Feel the Width (1973), Legend of the Werewolf (1975), City on Fire (1979), The Return (1980), and The Greatest American Hero (1982).
Hilary Farr’s Career on HGTV
Love It or List It ushered Hilary Farr into the HGTV family in 2008. She had just returned from Toronto after a divorce when she secured the gig as co-host on the home design TV show alongside David Visentin. The show which was broadcast on HGTV and W Network shot Farr to prominence as the fanbase grew exponentially.
The on-screen chemistry between Hilary Far and David Visentin is so strong that fans often wonder if they are more than co-hosts. They are so close they eat the same breakfast everyday. However, the formidable duo never got into a romantic relationship and are married to different people. Nevertheless, they shared a special bond that made the show very intriguing. In December 2023, after 12 years and 250-plus episodes, Hilary Farr revealed that she is ready to exit from her job as a co-host on HGTV’s Love It or List It. According to the television personality, she has given so much to the show and would love to explore other horizons in her career life.
What Is Hilary Farr’s Net Worth?
Hilary Farr has an estimated net worth of $8 million accrued over the years she invested in her career exploits as a designer, businesswoman, television host, and actress. Her Love It or List It co-host Visentin’s net worth is estimated to be $6 million. On Love It or List It, homeowners are expected to have at least a $100,000 renovation budget but what the hosts are paid is not public knowledge. Farr’s career is far from over and she’s still making a fortune from her exploits. Her website shows she charges from $30,000 to $50,000.
Is Hilary Farr Married & Does She Have Children?
Hilary Farr was married to Gordon Farr from 1982 to 2008 and they have one child. The over two-decade marriage produced a son Joshua Farr who was born on March 7, 1983, in Los Angeles. Farr’s ex-husband is a Canadian TV producer and writer who prefers to keep a low profile. His behind-the-scenes job also helps keep him away from the spotlight. Since her 2008 divorce, the HGTV star has not resurfaced on the dating scene but might be keeping a low profile in her love life.
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!