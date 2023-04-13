7 Things You Didn’t Know About Grimm’s Bree Turner

After many years in the entertainment industry, Bree Turner has a lot to show for herself. Born in Palo Alto, California, United States, on March 10, 1977, Turner is an American actress and dancer with an impressive portfolio. She is someone who places great value in going after what she’s passionate about and she didn’t just jump into those career paths but put herself through certified training sessions to make it worth her while.
As a child, Turner had the opportunity to travel to different cities and this period shaped her career path. From dancing, she caught the acting bug and made the most of it. She now has over 70 film and television projects to her credit. There is more to learn about the Grimm actress in this piece.
7. Bree Turner Was Pregnant While Filming Grimm
Many stars of Grimm got pregnant while filming the show but not all were publicized. Turner who played Rosalee in the mystery TV series joined the list when she got pregnant with her second child during filming for the second season. However, her pregnancy was handled differently as she wasn’t filmed enough to reveal her bump. On the contrary, when her costar, Claire Coffee was pregnant during filming, writers found a way to include it in the plot.
6. She Was Voted Homecoming Queen In High School
Bree Turner started showing signs of making a career in the showbiz arena quite early. An alum of Monte Vista High School in Danville, California, she was voted Homecoming Queen by fellow students in 1994. After high school, she attended King’s College London and the University of California, Los Angeles respectively.
5. Her Father Was An NFL Player
While Bree Turner was born in Palo Alto, California, she grew up in Alamo, California, and spent a lot of time traveling through the States as a result of her father’s job. Turner’s father, Kevin Turner, played professional football in the NFL as a linebacker. Before his days as an NFL linebacker, Kevin Turner played college football at the University of the Pacific before pitching his tent in the big league with the New York Giants, Washington Redskins, Seattle Seahawks, and the Cleveland Browns as a professional.
4. Bree Turner Has Two Children
The American actress is a mom of two. She welcomed her first child, a daughter named Stella Jean on June 29, 2010, while her second child is a son, named Dean Turner Saliman born on September 12, 2012. Her two children are from her marriage with Justin Saliman – the orthopedic surgeon she married in 2008. Turner was 33 and 35 respectively when she gave birth to her two children.
3. She Is Divorced
Bree Turner and Justin Saliman have been divorced since 2018. She wed the orthopedic surgeon in 2008 in an intimate ceremony that took place at the Casa Del Mar hotel in Santa Monica, California. The union endured for about ten years before hitting the rocks. Turner was the one who filed for divorce in March 2018 on the basis of irreconcilable differences.
2. Bree Turner’s Debut Was A Non-Speaking Role
Most celebrated actors started small and Bree Turner is not an exception. Her debut acting credit came in 1996 when she was cast in a minor role as French Girl in Dunston Checks In. The actress played more minor parts until she landed her first speaking role as Allison in Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo (1999). This came after years of working as a professional dancer. Turner didn’t just catch the acting bug and run with it, she went through rigorous training to hone her skills, including enrolling in a series of acting classes and joining the theater class at King’s College in London.
1. She Is A Professional Dancer
Most people just know Bree Turner as an actress but that’s not her only talent. While traveling the country with her parents during her teens, they settled in Northern California for a while and this was whereTurner fell in love with dance. Subsequently, she began training as a professional dancer and even studied dance at UCLA.
At UCLA, she was scouted by an agent who linked her up with roles as a dancer in films like My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997) and She’s All That (1999) to list a few. She also won gigs to dance in award shows and commercials on national television. Bree Turner’s dancing prowess also put her in music videos with artists like Sugar Ray and she equally worked with big brands such as Hyundai, Gap, and Dr. Pepper. Turning her passion for dance into a robust career was just the beginning of bigger things to come as being on television soon introduced her to a whole new passion – acting.
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!