Amongst the four installments in the National Lampoon’s Vacation series, Christmas Vacation stands out as the most iconic, thanks to its enduring appeal over the festive period. The film revolves around the lovable yet hapless Clark Griswold (Chevy Chase), a seasoned vacationer who decides to forgo the traditional getaway and instead opts for a relaxing family Christmas at home. However, in true Griswold fashion, Clark’s hopes for a peaceful holiday are quickly shattered as he discovers that even within the confines of his warm and cozy family home, chaos and hilarity can still arise.
From mishaps involving a malfunctioning Christmas light display to an unexpected visit from eccentric family members, Christmas Vacation perfectly captures the relatable yet comical situations that often accompany holiday gatherings. With its memorable one-liners, slapstick humor, and heartwarming message, the film has become a timeless favorite, synonymous with the joy and occasional mishaps that come with celebrating the festive season. So, let’s dive into the cast of National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation and see where they are now.
Chevy Chase as Clark Griswold
Chevy Chase, born Cornelius Crane Chase, is a legendary figure in the world of comedy. He rose to fame through his time on Saturday Night Live, where his quick wit and impeccable timing made him a standout performer. After leaving the show, Chase went on to become one of the biggest comedy stars of the 80s, starring in iconic films like Caddyshack and Fletch. However, it was his portrayal of Clark Griswold in the National Lampoon’s Vacation series that solidified Chase’s status as a comedic genius.
As the well-meaning yet dim-witted father, Chase brought hilarity and heart to the character, capturing the essence of a man desperately seeking the perfect family getaway. Chase’s ability to seamlessly blend physical comedy and dry humor made him a household name and a true comedic icon. In recent years, his comedic flair has continued soaring, starring in the hit sitcom, Community, which ran from 2009 to 2014. In 2024, Chase is set to star in The Ogilvy Fortune, opposite Keith David and Richard Lewis.
Beverly D’Angelo as Ellen Griswold
Beverly D’Angelo is an immensely talented American actress who has graced the entertainment industry with her remarkable performances. One of her most iconic roles was that of Ellen Griswold in the classic National Lampoon’s Vacation movies. As Ellen, she portrayed the quintessential loving yet long-suffering wife to Clark Griswold. D’Angelo’s impeccable comedic timing and genuine chemistry with Chase made her character iconic, becoming the heart and grounding force amidst Clark’s wacky antics. Her portrayal of Ellen Griswold remains etched in the minds of audiences, showcasing D’Angelo’s exceptional talent and endearing presence on-screen. In 2022, D’Angelo embraced her Christmas spirit once again in a homaging performance in the adult Christmas actioner, Violent Night.
Juliette Lewis as Audrey Griswold
Juliette Lewis was cast as Audrey Griswold in National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation. Born on June 21, 1973, in Los Angeles, California, the actress quickly established herself as a dramatic force in Hollywood from a young age. Her breakthrough role came in 1989 with Christmas Vacation, where she portrayed the teenage Audrey Griswold. As Audrey, Lewis beautifully captured the essence of a mortified teenager, forced to endure her entire family’s chaotic Christmas gathering, while being forced to share a room with her pesky little brother. Her performance in this film showcased her immense acting capabilities and propelled her career forward.
Just two years later, Lewis landed a role in Martin Scorsese‘s psychological thriller Cape Fear, where she portrayed a troubled teenager seduced by Robert De Niro‘s menacing character. This performance earned her critical acclaim and a nomination for an Academy Award, solidifying her status as a talented and versatile actress in Hollywood. Since then, Lewis has starred in classic films like Natural Born Killers, From Dusk Till Dawn, and August: Osage County. More recently, Lewis played Natalie in the critically acclaimed mystery series, Yellowjackets.
Johnny Galecki as Rusty Griswold
Johnny Galecki began his acting career at a young age, making his mark as Rusty Griswold in National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation. As he transitioned into adulthood, Galecki found success on the small screen, notably in the popular sitcom Roseanne. However, it was his role on The Big Bang Theory in 2006 that propelled him to new heights of fame. The show revolved around a group of socially awkward scientists and their comedic adventures. Galecki portrayed Leonard Hofstadter, a highly intelligent and lovable physicist who often served as the heart of the group.
Leonard’s relationships with his friends, particularly his on-and-off romantic involvement with the equally intelligent Penny, became a central focus of the show. Galecki’s portrayal of Leonard showcased his exceptional comedic timing and ability to bring depth to his character, ultimately cementing his status as one of television’s most talented actors. Since the show ended in 2019, Galecki has stayed out of the limelight, apart from a brief appearance as David Healey in the Roseanne spin off, The Conners.
Randy Quaid as Cousin Eddie
Oscar nominee Randy Quaid gained immense fame for his portrayal of the lovable yet idiotic cousin Eddie in the iconic National Lampoon’s Vacation movies. His comedic talent and portrayal of the character were so beloved that he even starred in his own spinoff movie, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation 2: Cousin Eddie’s Island Adventure. Unfortunately, the film received a straight-to-DVD release and faced severe criticism from critics. Despite this setback, Quaid attempted to revive his career by taking on a role in the critically acclaimed film Brokeback Mountain.
However, Quaid’s life took a dramatic turn, and he found himself embroiled in various legal issues, becoming a wanted individual in the eyes of the police. The contrast between Quaid’s early success and subsequent personal struggles showcases the unpredictability and challenges that can come with fame. Randy Quaid hasn’t appeared on screen since the 2018 comedy, Weight.
