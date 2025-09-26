Matt Rife: Meet the New Legal Guardian of the Annabelle Doll

Matt Rife is a popular figure in the comedy scene, but his journey to recognition didn’t happen in a heartbeat. The American comedian and actor recognized his comedic talents at an early age and began performing professionally in his teens. Rife has toured the world, performing with some of the best comedians, including Mike Epps, Dane Cook, Ralphie May, and Finesse Mitchell. One of the highlights of his comedy career is performing at the World Famous Laugh Factory, which sets him apart as the youngest male regular performer on the show.
Since 2014, Matt Rife has been exploring his other passion, acting. He has appeared in numerous movies and television series across different genres. Rife’s comedy career has also seen exponential growth with self-produced specials such as Matt Rife: Only Fans (2021) and Walking Red Flag (2023). He gained recognition for his recurring role on the MTV sketch improv comedy and rap show, Wild ‘n Out. Rife stirred media attention when he acquired legal guardianship of the artifacts (allegedly haunted) from the Warren Occult Museum in Monroe, Connecticut, after purchasing the property. Explore more exciting details about the comedian and actor.
Background and Early Life of Matt Rife
The American actor and comedian was born on September 10, 1995, in Columbus, Ohio, United States. However, he grew up in the small town of North Lewisburg, Ohio, alongside his mother, April Rife. Rife grew up with three older stepsisters and one younger halfsister. The family also lived in New Albany and Mount Vernon. Rife always had the funny bone, but it took a friend to convince him to make a career out of his talent. None of his family members has been in the spotlight like him.
Matt Rife Became a Professional Stand-up Comedian at Age 15
While he had the talent from childhood, his early interest in stand-up comedy began at age 14 when a friend urged him to perform at a school talent show. At age 15, Rife took up comedy professionally. His career has continued to evolve, putting him among the best comedians in Hollywood. Rife has made several comedy specials, starting with the 2021 Matt Rife: Only Fans YouTube special. His other stand-up projects include ATL Comedy Arts Fest, Volume 2 (2020), Matthew Steven Rife (2023), and the 2024 Netflix special, Lucid: A Crowd Work Special. Notably, Rife writes and executive-produces most of his stand-up specials.
Matt Rife Caught His Big Break as a Cast Member on MTV’s Hit Show Wild ‘N Out
He joined the cast of MTV’s Wild ‘n Out in 2015 and played himself in a recurring role on the sketch comedy and improv game show from 2015 to 2017, 2020-2021, and 2023. From 2015 to 2016, he showcased his acting prowess on the television series Gamer’s Guide to Pretty Much Everything as Doyle O’Doyle. He also appeared on 10 episodes of Wild ‘N on Tour as himself and 7 episodes of WTH: Welcome to Howler as Jessie both in 2016. Rife participated in the reality competition show The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars between 2017 and 2018.
Matt Rife had a prolific year in 2019, appearing on three television shows, including Brooklyn Nine-Nine as Brandon Bliss and Bring the Funny as himself. The latter is a comedy competition series that aired on NBC in 2019. Rife has since added more television credits to his portfolio, including guest roles in the sitcom Fresh Off the Boat as Logan and That ’90s Show as Travis. His 2025 appearances are Ghost Adventures, where he appeared as himself and Mo as Jeff.
For his film career, Matt Rife started with a minor role in Room 236 (2015). He has played more small roles in movies such as Sophomore Year (2017), Black Pumpkin (2018), The Elevator (2021), and The Course of Wolf Mountain (2022). In 2023, he appeared in five films, including Trapped Inn, where he played Connor and contributed as executive producer. He played a main role in the 2025 horror thriller film I Live Here Now. Rife is set to appear in Rolling Loud (2026) with Owen Wilson and Christine Ko.
Matt Rife Became the Legal Guardian of the Infamous Annabelle Doll in 2025
https://www.tiktok.com/@matt_rife/video/7533784806237211917?lang=en
Matt Rife‘s film credits reflect his inclination to horror, and true to that, the comedian has acquired one of the most iconic haunted collections in cinematic history. He shared the news in a TikTok post on August 1, 2025, revealing that he collaborated with his friend, YouTuber Elton Castee, to purchase the epic home and museum belonging to Ed and Lorraine Warren. Ultimately, Rife and Castee are now the legal guardians of all 750 allegedly haunted artifacts belonging to the paranormal investigators, including the Annabelle doll. However, they don’t have permanent ownership of the artifacts, but will stand as caretakers of the property for at least five years. Rife also shared plans to reopen the museum and house to the public for tours and lodging.
Follow Us