Owen Wilson: 5 Roles That Showcase His Dramatic Side

Owen Wilson is a seasoned Hollywood star with many iconic roles to his name. Perhaps best known for his frequent collaborations with actor Ben Stiller, and director Wes Anderson, Wilson has led an eclectic career to say the least. In 2025, he is not slowing down.
His most recent role in Apple TV+’s Stick has been met with great praise, with many calling his leading role the standout element of the show. This is perhaps because of the melding of both comedy and drama. While he is more synonymous with the comedy genre, there are a handful of roles from his portfolio that showcase his dramatic side. So, here’s our pick of the top 5.
5. Behind Enemy Lines (2001)
Owen Wilson never quite became an action star, but he got pretty close with Behind Enemy Lines, released in 2001. Sharing the screen with Oscar-winner Gene Hackman in this gritty survival drama, Wilson delivers a tour-de-force performance as fighter navigator Chris Burnett. Centered around a daring mission gone wrong, this fast-paced suspense vehicle film follows Burnett as he begs his commanding officer for some excitement after a quiet period. However, he soon regrets his zest for action when he is shot down over war-torn Bosnia. Stranded behind enemy lines, he must now navigate a treacherous landscape while evading both hostile local military forces and a relentless assassin sent to eliminate him. Wilson’s nuanced rendition of a man pushed to his limits adds depth to the adrenaline-fuelled story, making Behind Enemy Lines much more than just a typical action film and more of a dramatic character study.
4. Wonder (2017)
Wonder is a heartfelt, at times heartbreaking, yet uplifting film that follows August “Auggie” Pullman (Jacob Tremblay), a young boy with a facial deformity. The film charts his life as he navigates the challenges of starting school and finding acceptance in a world that often judges by appearances. Although Auggie is the core of the movie, Owen Wilson lifts the mood with a deeply human performance as Nate Pullman, Auggie’s father.
Unlike his usual comedic and often eccentric roles, Wilson brings a grounded, emotionally rich portrayal that intricately poises support, warmth, and subtle humour, adding levity to the film’s more upsetting elements. To that, his performance highlights his ability to act dramatically while also lightening the load in an understated way that never takes the film too deep into the comedic realm – a truly great balancing act. Wilson’s portrayal in Wonder is a brilliant illustration of his flexibility as an actor and a genuinely under-appreciated performance. He deftly encapsulates the complexity of parenthood through Nate, managing his own anxieties and hopes while fiercely supporting his offspring.
3. Marley & Me (2008)
Despite initially positioning itself as a warm-hearted comedy movie fit for the entire family, Marley & Me has become known as one of the most iconic tearjerker movies of the last few decades, showcasing not only the dramatic skills of Owen Wilson but Jennifer Aniston too. Based on the semi-autographical book of the same name by John Grogan, Marley & Me follows the story of a young couple, John and Jenny Grogan, who adopt a rambunctious Labrador puppy named Marley, who becomes a catalyst for their family’s growth, and also an untimely lesson in unconditional love.
As the couple navigate their personal and professional lives, including career changes and the challenges of raising a family, Marley’s chaotic presence disrupts their lives while simultaneously acting as the glue that holds their bond together. This rich and gladdening story truly epitomises the nature of man’s best friend. While Aniston’s role is enthralling, Owen Wilson steals the show as he switches from the typical grumpy dog owner we see in movies, to the man who lets his guard down and finds his best friend.
2. No Escape (2015)
No Escape was Owen Wilson’s second major turn to full-on action after Behind Enemy Lines. By this point in time, he had begun branching out more often, but no role had been as physically demanding as this one. This relentless, heart-pounding thriller tells the story of the Dwyer family, consisting of businessman Jack (Wilson), his wife Annie (Lake Bell), and their two young daughters, as they relocate to Asia. However, not a day off the plane, they are thrust into extreme danger when they are placed smack bang in the middle of a military coup.
To some, Wilson may have seemed miscast in this role, yet, he embodies the everyman perfectly. To that, he delivers one of the finest performances of his career as a man way out of his depths who will do everything in his power to protect his family. While No Escape is a solid action movie, the true core comes from the dramatic exploration of how far someone will go to look out for the ones they love, with one haunting scene seeing Wilson break down after being forced to take a life.
1. The Darjeeling Limited (2007)
While The Darjeeling Limited may at first come across as your typical whimsical and quirky Wes Anderson comedy flick, it is actually much more of a profound take on family, grief, and human connection. The film follows three estranged brothers – Francis, Peter, and Jack – who reunite for a “spiritual journey” across India by train for the one year anniversary of their father’s death. Owen Wilson’s performance as Francis is a standout, as the brother pushing the journey on his siblings, he aptly traverses the emotional depths of a man grappling with loss, guilt, and the deep desire for reconciliation. Wilson brings forth a cognizant, heartfelt presence to the role, delving into the complex themes of grief and family struggles while seamlessly blending moments of subtle humor with his trademark wit. By adding layers of vulnerability and sincerity, Wilson helps life The Darjeeling Limited from a quirky road movie to a deeply moving meditation on the importance of human connection amid dysfunction.
