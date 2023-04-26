Wes Anderson is one of Hollywood’s legendary filmmakers, whose films are known for their eccentricities and unique styles. Even in pop culture, Anderson has received several accolades and honors for his work in film and television. As a filmmaker, Anderson has made 12 films to his credit and received nominations and wins from major award associations.
The American actor was born Wesley Wales Anderson in Houston, Texas, on May 1, 1969. Since he made his first film in the 90s, Anderson has produced at least one movie in every decade ever since. Most notably, Anderson wrote, directed, and produced The Grand Budapest Hotel, which was released in 2014. Here are 9 things you didn’t know about The Grand Budapest Hotel‘s Wes Anderson.
1. The Movies You Know Wes Anderson From
Wes Anderson has made a name for himself with his critical and commercially successful movies. Movie audiences of the 90s know Anderson from his movie Rushmore. The 1998 comedy helped establish Anderson’s status in the world of filmmaking. By the 2000s, Anderson created comedy-drama classics like The Royal Tenenbaums (2001) and The Darjeeling Limited (2007). The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014) and The French Dispatch (2021) are two notable productions of Anderson from the 2010s and early 2020s.
2. Wes Anderson’s First Experiences Of Filmmaker
For Wes Anderson, filmmaking isn’t a career he stumbled upon. Anderson has had a passion for the arts since he was a young child. He had dreams and ambitions of having a career as a writer but soon became interested in filmmaking. Anderson’s father, Melver Leonard Anderson, who worked in advertising and public relations, had a Super 8 camera. Anderson often used the camera to make silent films, using his brothers and friends as the film’s cast.
3. Wes Anderson’s Life Before Becoming A Professional Filmmaker
Wes Anderson attended and graduated from the University of Texas at Austin. Anderson majored in Philosophy and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in 1991. During his time at the University, Anderson worked part-time as a cinema projectionist. Not only did the job bring him closer to his passion, but it was also where Anderson met Owen Wilson. The two of them later became friends and collaborators.
4. Wes Anderson’s Directorial Debut
Although Wes Anderson graduated in 1991, it took him five more years to release his feature directorial debut. Anderson’s first feature film was Bottle Rocket (1996), a movie he collaborated with Owen Wilson. The movie was based on an earlier short film, of the same name, by Anderson in 1994. Bottle Rocket received mostly positive reviews from critics but was a box office flop. It only grossed $560,069 with a $5 million budget.
5. Wes Anderson Has Frequently Collaborated With A Few Actors
As a filmmaker, Wes Anderson has worked with several actors in the industry. However, he has frequently collaborated with a select few actors over the years. Owen Wilson has appeared in eight of twelve Anderson movies. Bill Murray appeared in Anderson’s second film, Rushmore (1996), which helped further launch the actor’s career. Since then, Bill Murray has appeared in a total of nine of Anderson’s movies. Jason Schwartzman is another actor that has frequently collaborated with Anderson, appearing in seven of the filmmaker’s movies.
6. The Nominations & Awards Wes Anderson Has Received
Wes Anderson’s movies have received nominations from major award associations. Six of his movies have been nominated for an Academy Award, BAFTA, and/or Golden Globe Awards. A noteworthy example is Anderson’s 2014 The Grand Budapest Hotel. It received nine Academy Awards nominations, winning four. The movie was also nominated eleven times at the BAFTA and four times at the Golden Globes Awards. It won five at the BAFTA Awards and one Golden Globe Awards nomination.
7. Wes Anderson Isn’t The Only Creative In The Family
Wes Anderson was born into a family of five, having an older brother Mel and a younger brother, Eric Chase. While Mel Anderson is a Physician, Eric Chase Anderson is a writer and artist. Some of Eric Chase’s designs and paintings appear in some of Anderson’s movies. A notable example is in The Royal Tenenbaums (2001).
8. Wes Anderson Has Directed Several TV Commercials For Brands
Besides his work in film, Wes Anderson is also known for his work in TV commercials. Some of the brands Anderson has worked with are Sony, IKEA, Dasani Bottled Water, and American Express. He also worked with AT&T, Stella Artois: Apartomatic, and Softbank.
9. What Wes Anderson Is Doing Next
Wes Anderson has two upcoming movies scheduled for release in 2023. His first, Asteroid City, will be released in mid-2023. The movie boasts an impressive cast of Jason Schwartzman, Tom Hanks, Scarlett Johansson, Hong Chau, Margot Robbie, Willem Dafoe, and Jeff Goldblum. Anderson’s second movie, The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar, will be available for streaming on Netflix in the Fall of 2023. This Wes Anderson film will star Benedict Cumberbatch and Ralph Fiennes.
Asteroid City will have a worldwide release on June 23, 2023.
