Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s Angela Bassett Becomes The First Marvel Actor To Win A Golden Globe

Angela Bassett Makes History
Marvel has finally done it. One of their actors has officially won a Golden Globe for one of their films. Black Panther became the first superhero movie to be nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars. The chances of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever reaching that level is slim because it is just a good movie, nothing more or nothing less. However, while their Best Picture Oscar chances are slim, it wouldn’t be too shocking if Angela Bassett pulled out a nomination and a win for her supporting role in the Marvel sequel. The powerhouse actress shocked many at the Golden Globes by winning Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture.
This isn’t the first time that Angela Bassett has won a Golden Globe. The 64-year-old actress grabbed the trophy back in 1994 for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical for What’s Love Got to Do with It. Not surprisingly, Bassett’s speech was extremely classy, thanking everyone from Ryan Coogler, Kevin Feige, her family, and most notably, Chadwick Boseman:
“We embarked on this journey together, with love… we mourned, we loved, we healed, and we were surrounded each and every day by the light and the spirit of Chadwick Boseman,” Bassett said. “We have joy in knowing that, with this historic Black Panther series, it is a part of his legacy that he helped to lead us to.
“We showed the world what black unity, leadership, and love looks like beyond, behind, and in front of the camera. To the Marvel fans, thank you for embracing these characters and showing us so much so love. We just made history with this nomination and with this award, and it belongs to all of us. Thank you.”
The Golden Globe Winner Has Worked Hard To Achieve Success
Angela Bassett does have an Oscar nomination for What’s Love Got to Do with It. However, the actress remains without an Oscar trophy. Could this year finally be Angela’s time? Obviously, we’ll find out soon. The actress has been garnering award nominations across the board. She was recently announced as one of the nominees for the Screen Actors Guild award, which is a strong precursor for the Oscars. If Bassett did win, then it would be much deserved, not just because of her role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
Angela Bassett has been a powerhouse in most of the roles she’s been in, whether it’s television or movies. She’s a working actress that has done everything from action, sci-fi, drama, and even video games! However, if the two-time Golden Globe winner fails to get nominated, then she still has plenty of opportunities to grab an Oscar trophy in the future.
The Other Surprises At The Golden Globes
This was the first Golden Globe broadcast since the huge scandal reveals. The latest broadcast saw plenty of other surprising wins, including Austin Butler winning Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama – for Elvis. Michelle Yeoh grabbed her first Globe for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical – for Everything Everywhere All at Once. Despite the fact that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever didn’t blow out at the box office like the first film, the final film in phase four has still made waves at the box office and award ceremonies. Whether Bassett is nominated or not, the sequel can still hold its head up high for managing to create something compelling in the midst of tragedy.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever may not be loved by everyone, but it’s still one of the better films in a phase that has been mostly lackluster throughout. Congratulations again to Angela Bassett on her huge win!
