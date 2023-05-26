5 Things You Didn’t Know About Yellowjackets’ Andres Soto

Andres Soto is an actor known for his growing portfolio in the entertainment industry. While he has built an impressive acting career, Soto actually started out behind the cameras. Alongside his acting career, he has worked as an instructor, director, producer, and engineer with a commendable level of success in all his endeavors.
Right from the get-go, Andres Soto showed great potential in his craft. As his first project, he co-created the largest kid’s TV show in Central America. The show, Ondivedu (2011–2012), was developed on a modest budget of $10,000 with mostly volunteer cast members but it performed beyond the wildest expectations. Soto has so far contributed to the success of many TV shows and films, including Riverdale, The Flash, and Yellowjackets. Keep reading for more interesting facts to know about the actor.
1. Andres Soto Was Born In Costa Rica
A native of San José, Andres Soto was born in Costa Rica but his exact date of birth is not public knowledge. The actor has also not revealed his parents’ identities during his time in the spotlight. Growing up, Soto had a younger brother who unfortunately passed away but it is not known if there are other siblings he shared his childhood with. At the early stage of his career, he often used his brother’s name, Alexander Soto, as a way to honor him. Soto also achieved his early educational qualifications in his home country and studied up to college level.
2. He Began His Career as a TV Producer
While he has grown his craft to include acting, Andres Soto actually started behind the cameras as a TV producer. His debut as a producer was made in Ondivedu, a kids’ TV show that he produced alongside Jatniel Azofeifa. The pair built the set in an empty warehouse located in a church with the help of volunteers and a budget of $10,000 was used to start the process. Paper mache, paint, and other materials used to build the set were mostly donated. The set took 360 days to get ready but by the time production began, the show turned out to be a critical and commercial success. Other shows he worked on as a producer include Asi Vivimos Los Ticos, Proyecto en Corto, and Heroes del Nueve.
Soto also worked as an engineer and director in the early stage of his career life. He also worked as a business development specialist and storyteller for video games and online platforms from 2012 to 2013. From 2010 to 2014, Soto served as the co-founder and director at Producciones Artisticas ARBOR S.A. under which Ondivedu was produced and marketed. In recent career developments, Soto and his girlfriend Brianne Racinsky have launched a podcast dubbed Creative Crumbs in collaboration with other artists. The couple has a platform called Both Creations where they tell stories through songs and words.
3. The Actor Was on Riverdale for Two Years
One of the most recent roles Andres Soto has taken on is in Riverdale. He portrayed Carlos in the television series from 2020 to 2022 across six episodes. He joined the cast of Riverdale in season four and appeared in episodes 11 and 13. Soto didn’t make an appearance in season 5 but he reprised his role in Riverdale season 6 in episodes 15, 16, 17, and 18. Based on the characters of Archie Comics, Riverdale follows Archie and his friends and they try to unravel the dark evils and mysteries in Riverdale.
4. Andres Soto Attended the University of Costa Rica
Details about his early education are not known but it is common knowledge that Andres Soto is a college graduate. He first attended the Costa Rica Institute of Technology and proceeded to the University of Costa Rica where he majored in Communication from 2006 to 2011. While his communication degree was running, Soto enrolled in the Latin University of Costa Rica where he studied Industria Engineering from 2008 to 2011. To hone his skills in the performing arts, Soto studied acting at Vancouver Film School and has been working as an instructor in the institution since 2017.
5. He Played Different Roles In the Arrowverse
After his brief role as a security guard in one episode of Arrow in 2016, Andres Soto returned to the Arrowverse in Legends of Tomorrow as El Gato. He landed his Legends of Tomorrow role in 2021, and appeared in just one episode of season six. Soto also appeared in The Flash as Marcus from 2021 to 2022 across three episodes. The first time The Flash fans saw him was in The Flash season 8 episode 4. He completed his stint on the Arrowverse show in season 8 after appearing episodes 7 and 11.