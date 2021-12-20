2021 has been a huge year for Jerrie Johnson. The talented actress has gone from being virtually unknown to being one of the stars of Harlem, the hottest new show on Amazon Prime. In the series, Johnson plays a gay woman named Tye and many people have praised the portrayal for providing great representation for the LGBTQ+ community. Although Johnson doesn’t have much on-screen experience, no one would ever be able to guess by watching her on the show. Her growing fan base is hoping that the success of the series helps catapult Johnson towards even more great opportunities. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Jerrie Johnson.
1. She’s A Philadelphia Native
Philadelphia has a very long history of being home to some very talented people, and Jerrie Johnson is one of them. She was born and raised in the city and is very proud of where she’s from. Although her career is going to take her to places all over the world, she will always have love for Philadelphia.
2. She’s A Poet
At this point in her career, Jerrie is best known for her work as an actress. However, acting isn’t the only way she likes to express herself creatively. She has also been writing poetry since she was a teenager. Her love for writing and poetry has also influenced her work as an actress.
3. She’s A Model
If Jerrie seems like a natural in front of the camera, that’s because that’s exactly what she is. In addition to her work as an actress, Jerrie also has modeling experience. It doesn’t appear that she’s worked with any major brands at the moment, but those opportunities are likely to come pouring in thanks to the success of the show.
4. She Was The First Lead In Harlem To Be Cast
Many actors have expressed that the audition process is one of the most stressful parts of working in the entertainment industry. So, it goes without saying that Jerrie’s journey to being cast in Harlem came with some feelings of nervousness. Luckily, the casting team didn’t keep her hanging for too long. According to an article from Pop Sugar, Jerrie was the first of the show’s starring actresses to officially book the job.
5. She’s A Formally Trained Actress
On top of being naturally talented, Jerri has also put in a lot of hard work to accomplish her acting goals. Jerrie went to high school at the High School for Creative and Performing Arts in Philadelphia and she went on to study theater at Penn State University.
6. She Is Really A Part Of The LGBTQ+ Community
Sure, there may be a lot of things that Jerrie and Tye don’t have in common, but one thing they do share is being members of the LGBTQ+ community. Although I couldn’t find any specific information on how Jerrie identifies, I know that Tracy Oliver, who created Harlem, felt that it was really important to have a queer actor play the role of Tye.
7. She Wants To Buy A Farm
Being eco-friendly and self-sufficient are two things that are important to Jerrie. She told Pop Sugar, “There is a component of us going back and growing our own food and tasting what we’ve grown, of figuring out how we can live a sustainable lifestyle. In the direction that we’re going, resources are low . . . so how do we share that knowledge so that people can be empowered? One, you can heal yourself. Two, you have the ability to grow what you eat and live off the land. And three, there’s nothing we can’t do.”
8. She’s A Private Person
Oftentimes, people tend to assume that those who work in the entertainment industry love constantly being the center of attention. That isn’t usually the case, though. Many performers are actually private people and Jerrie appears to be one of them. She hasn’t shared much information about her personal life and instead prefers to keep the focus on her work.
9. She Likes Inspiring Others
It goes without saying that keeping people entertained is one of Jerrie’s main goals. However, she also hopes to use her platform to inspire and empower others. She is a firm believer in the importance of representation and she’s thankful to be a part of providing that.
10. She’s A Dog Mom
From what we can tell, Jerrie doesn’t have any children. But that hasn’t stopped her from becoming a mother in her own way. She is a very proud pet parent to an adorable little dog. Unfortunately, though, it doesn’t look like her fur baby has its own Instagram account.