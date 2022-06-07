Born and raised in Poland, Maciej Musial started his professional acting journey about 15 years ago. During that time, he has become a star in his home country and his talents have also been recognized in many other parts of the world. Maciej’s natural on-screen presence is undeniable and this has allowed him to be part of a wide variety of projects. Although it may seem like 2022 has been slow for him, that isn’t the case. He has a couple of projects in the works that will likely take his career to even new heights. Those who aren’t familiar with Maciej’s work should definitely see what he’s all about. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Maciej Musial.
1. His Dad is An Actor
Maciej’s decision to become a professional actor probably isn’t too surprising considering the fact that his father, Andrzej, is also an actor. Andrzej has been in the industry for well over 30 years and he has more than 50 on-screen credits to his name. Since most of his work has been on Polish projects, many American viewers may not be familiar with Andrzej.
2. He’s a Writer and Producer
Maciej has spent the majority of his career focusing on his work in front of the camera. However, he has also shown an interest in other parts of the production process. He made his debut as a writer and producer in 2018 when he worked on several episodes of the TV series 1983.
3. He Has a Master’s Degree
Even though there’s no denying the fact that Maciej is a natural when it comes to acting, he hasn’t only relied on his natural abilities. Maciej has also put lots of time and energy into protecting his craft. In 2021, he earned a master’s degree in acting from AST National Academy of Theatre Arts in Kraków.
4. He Has Theater Experience
On-screen opportunities are attractive to lots of actors because they come with lots of recognition and tend to pay well. However, the stage continues to be the place where many actors feel the most at home. Although Maciej has spent most of his career doing on-screen work, he has also been a part of a couple of plays with the most recent being a production of Dead Poets Society.
5. He Loves to Travel
The world is a big and beautiful place with lots of things to offer, and Maciej wants to see as much of it as he can. Thanks to the success he’s had in his career, Maciej has gotten the opportunity to do lots of traveling. Some of the places he’s visited include the United States and Italy. No matter where he goes, though, Poland will always have a special place in his heart.
6. He Supports Human Rights
There are countless actors who like to keep their platforms strictly focused on their work, and they prefer not to mix that with their personal beliefs. Maciej, however, doesn’t seem to have a problem with letting people know what kinds of things he stands for. Maciej has shown his support for causes like LGBTQ+ rights.
7. He’s Done Voice Work
Live-action work has made up the bulk of Maciej’s career, but he has also shown that he is a very talented voice actor. Over the years, he has built a pretty solid voice acting resume that also includes a couple of podcasts. It seems likely that he’ll do even more voice work in the future.
8. Family is Important to Him
For the most part, Maciej has decided to keep his private life out of the spotlight. However, several posts from his Instagram account make it clear that he comes from a very close-knit family and he cherishes the bonds he has with his loved ones. Having the support of his family has probably been priceless for him over the years.
9. He Likes to Stay Active
Keeping himself in good shape is something that has always been important to Maciej. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to find any details about his fitness routine, but it’s clear that he likes to exercise whenever he can. Not only has fitness been good for his body, but it also has lots of great mental health benefits.
10. He Was a TV Host
Maciej’s work as an actor is what has gotten him the most attention on an international level, but in Poland he is also well known for his work as a TV host. From 2013 to 2018, he was the host of a competition series called The Voice of Poland. As you may have been able to guess from the title, the series is the Polish version of The Voice.