Maya Eshet is as talented as they come. She has been in the entertainment industry for nearly 20 years and she has become an international star during that time. She got her first big break in 2014 when she began playing Meredith Walker when she was in the TV series Teen Wolf. That role helped introduce her talents to a wider audience and, as a result, opened up lots of doors for her. in 2018, she got another major opportunity when she was cast in Nightflyers and now she’s keeping the ball rolling with an upcoming TV series called The Idol which will likely be released at some point in 2023. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Maya Eshet.
1. She Is From Israel
Maya was born and raised in Israel and she comes from a Jewish family. Although her faith played a big role in her life when she was younger, she doesn’t really consider herself very religious at this point in her life. However, she still feels very closely connected to Judaism as a culture.
2. Both Of Her Parents Have Experience in the Entertainment Industry
The fact that Maya decided to pursue a career as an actress isn’t that surprising considering who her mom and dad are. Both of her parents acting coaches and voice actors. There’s no doubt that being raised in that environment helped shape Maya into the artist that she is.
3. She Is Married
Maya has always been pretty private when it comes to the details of her personal life. For that reason, there are lots of people who may not realize that she is married. It’s unclear how long the couple has been together, but we know that they met when she was in the United States studying acting.
4. She Loves Being Outdoors
Sometimes it really is the simple things in life that can bring people the most joy, and that’s something Maya can relate to. When Maya isn’t busy working, she loves to get outside and explore the beauty of nature. One of her favorite things to do is walk on the beach and relax near the water.
5. She Is a Dog Person
As far as we can tell, Maya and her husband don’t have any children. However, that doesn’t mean that she hasn’t gotten to experience some of what it’s like to be a mother. She has a dog named Garbanzo who is her pride and joy and she loves hanging out with him whenever she can.
6. She Started Acting As a Child
Maya is in her early 30s and she’s already been in the entertainment industry for more than half of her life. She started doing voiceovers when she was just nine years old. By the time she was 12, she landed her first movie role. She made her first on-screen appearance in the 2003 movie Voices from the Heartland: Slaves of the Lord.
7. She Plays Magic: The Gathering
Some people are afraid to let their nerdy sides show, but that isn’t true for Maya. When asked what she likes to do in her free time, Maya told Hey Alma, “I just got into magic cards. It’s the nerdiest thing ever, but I love it. I play Magic: the Gathering now, which I do for fun.”
8. She Understands the Importance of Mental Health
Conversations about mental health have become much more common in recent years, but it’s still a topic that many people are afraid to open up about. Maya, however, understands the role that mental health plays in people’s lives and she loves to be able to explore and express this through her work as an actress.
9. She Was in a Music Video
Maya’s time in the entertainment industry has been full of awesome opportunities and one of them was the chance to work with the legendary Cher. In 2013, Maya appeared in the music video for Cher’s song “Woman’s World“. The video for the song now has more than 13 million views on YouTube.
10. She Can’t Pick a Favorite Role
There are some actors who can look at their careers and say that there is one role they enjoyed playing more than others. Maya, however, could never pick just one. When talking about her favorite role with Hey Alma, she said, “I don’t have a favorite role but it’s really just persistence. Every time you get up and are like “I can do this” are the moments I’m most proud of.” There’s no doubt that she’s going to play even more great roles in the future.