Michael Che: 7 Things You Didn’t Know About the ‘SNL’ Weekend Update Star

For over a decade, Michael Che has delivered some of late-night television’s sharpest one-liners. As the co-anchor of NBC’s Saturday Night Live “Weekend Update” segment, Che has become a voice of modern comedy. He is unafraid to tackle issues others might shy away from. As one of the longest-running scripted shows on television, Saturday Night Live is one of the few shows to feature a prominent Black comedian.
Michael Che’s chemistry with co-host Colin Jost has made their segment one of SNL’s highlights. The pair have hosted the segment since 2014, with Jost debuting in March and Che joining him in September, replacing Cecily Strong. Like several previous “Weekend Update” anchors, Che and Jost have had their fair share of controversies. With Che’s journey filled with surprising facts even longtime fans might not know, here are seven fascinating things about Michael Che you probably didn’t know.
1. Michael Che was Born into a Large Family
The comedian was born on May 19, 1983, in Manhattan, New York City. He’s the youngest of seven children, having four older brothers and two sisters. His parents, Nathaniel and Rose Campbell, raised all seven of their kids in the city’s Lower East Side. The area is one of the city’s most diverse and historically rich neighborhoods.
Although his family didn’t have much, Che often credits his upbringing for giving him the perspective and humor that fuel his comedy today. The neighborhood’s changing landscape also influenced his comedic worldview. Che grew up amid the rapid gentrification of Manhattan, which helped him develop a sharp observational style that he is known with today.
2. Michael Che was Named After a Revolutionary Figure
Michael Che’s full name is Michael Che Campbell. He was named after the Argentine Marxist revolutionary figure, Che Guevara. His parents admired the Argentine revolutionary’s activism and ideals, choosing “Che” as his middle name. Growing up, Michael Che embraced the uniqueness of his name. It came as no surprise to those who knew him that he would drop his last name and choose “Che” when he began his professional career. As a young stand-up comic, the name helped him stand out in the competitive comedy scene.
3. Michael Che Turned Down Job Offers From Tommy Hilfiger and Spike Lee
Before becoming a household name in comedy, Michael Che had opportunities that could have taken his career in entirely different directions. While working as a street artist in New York, selling acrylic portraits and printed T-shirts in SoHo, Che’s talent caught the attention of major figures in the film and fashion industries. Having bought a shirt from Che, Tommy Hilfiger’s son brought Hilfiger to meet Che.
Hilfiger offered Che a job on the spot as a freelance designer for his brand. Having shown up at Hilfiger’s office and been offered $1,000, Che never returned to the office. At the time, Che felt he wasn’t as talented as many ascribed him to be. Besides Tommy Hilfiger, legendary filmmaker Spike Lee also reached out to Che after seeing his work, expressing interest in collaborating with him. As shocking as his refusal to accept these offers was, the decision ultimately shaped the career he eventually pursued.
4. Michael Che Got His Big Break on Late Show with David Letterman
Michael Che’s first major television appearance was in 2012, when he made his debut on CBS’s late-night talk show, Late Show with David Letterman. It was a pivotal moment for his career, with the show having earned a reputation for introducing talented stand-up comics to a national audience. That single late-night appearance opened the door to more opportunities, including writing gigs and TV appearances. The following year, Che was hired as a writer for Saturday Night Live, marking the start of his rapid rise through the ranks of one of television’s most influential comedy shows.
5. Michael Che was Briefly a Correspondent on The Daily Show
This may not be entirely new to late-night audiences, but Michael Che had a short but memorable stint as a correspondent on The Daily Show in 2014. Though he only appeared in a few segments, his satirical takes on social issues fit perfectly with the show’s tone. Che later admitted that working on The Daily Show gave him valuable insight into political satire and helped him prepare for his eventual role on “Weekend Update.”
6. Michael Che Made History as Co-Anchor of “Weekend Update”
When Michael Che joined Saturday Night Live’s “Weekend Update” desk in 2014, he didn’t just assume one of the most iconic roles in American television comedy; he made history. Che became the first Black co-anchor of the long-running news parody segment. The milestone reflected his talent and the evolving face of SNL.
His sharp timing, fearless commentary, and effortless rapport with Colin Jost brought fresh energy to a format that had been a staple since the 1970s. Together, the duo revitalized “Weekend Update.” Beyond the laughs, Michael Che’s presence behind the desk represents a broader cultural shift in late-night comedy. Arguably, Che’s ability to speak candidly about race, inequality, and social issues has helped SNL stay relevant in an increasingly divided era.
7. Michael Che is an Emmy-nominated Writer and Performer
Michael Che’s talent and work have earned him multiple Primetime Emmy Award nominations for his performance and writing on SNL. Although he hadn’t yet taken home the trophy, Che’s consistent recognition underscores his significance to the show and to comedy as a whole. Che’s first Emmy nomination was in 2016 for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series. Since then, he has received a total of 10 other nominations. However, it wasn’t until 2025 that Michael Che won his first Emmy in the categories Outstanding Variety Special (Live) and Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special.
