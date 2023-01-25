Home
Entertainment
Things You Didn't Know
10 Things You Did Not Know About the Late Peter Fonda

10 Things You Did Not Know About the Late Peter Fonda

3 mins ago

credit: Easy Rider

The late, great Peter Fonda’s movie career spanned decades. He began his work in Hollywood in 1957, following the famous footsteps of his father and his older sister. The Fonda family is, after all, among the most famous in the business. He starred in movies, television shows, and on stage, working early in his career on Broadway. Peter Fonda is a legend, and the world was sad to lose him in 2019. He died at the age of 79 from complications of lung cancer. His death was officially ruled ‘respiratory failure from lung cancer,’ and his family remains saddened to this day by his loss. There are so many things that we don’t know about the talented Peter Fonda, and it’s time we learn more about him.

1. Peter Fonda Was the Only Son in the Family

Peter and Jane Fonda are the only children of the famous Henry Fonda and his wife, Frances Ford Seymour. Their mother was previously married to another man, and they had a daughter. Peter and Jane Fonda’s half-sister is Frances de Villers Brokaw. She was nine years older than Peter Fonda and six years older than Jane. She died in 2008.

2. Peter Fonda’s Mother Took her Own Life

In a sad turn of events, their mother took her own life. Peter Fonda was only ten at the time of her death, though his family shielded him from the truth of their mother’s passing. She was in a mental hospital when she killed herself, and it was a horrible time. He would not find out the truth about his mother for another five years.

3. Peter Fonda Shot Himself

The year following his mother’s suicide, Peter Fonda turned eleven. On his birthday, he shot himself in the stomach and was hospitalized for months during his recovery. The gunshot was accidental, and any foul play or suicidal suspicion was ruled out, but the young boy was hospitalized for a long time. His family was distraught.

4. Peter Fonda Married Three Times

His second marriage was his longest, but his first was the only one that produced children. He married Susan Brewer back in 1961, and they welcomed their children – a daughter and a son. They were married until their divorce in 1974. He remarried in 1975. His second wife, Portia Crockett, did not have any children with him throughout the course of their 36-year marriage. They divorced in 2011, which is the same year he married his third wife, Margaret DeVogelaere. She was widowed when Fonda died.

5. Peter Fonda Has a Famous Daughter

His daughter is Bridget Fonda. The family is nothing short of talented, are they not? His father is the famous Henry Fonda, his sister Jane, and his daughter Bridget. Acting is certainly the way to go when you are a Fonda.

credit: Ulee’s Gold

6. His Family is Close

Peter Fonda and his family are very close. He and his sister remained very close their entire lives. Despite being so famous and so busy with their own careers, they remained a close-knit group their entire lives. It’s been difficult for Jane Fonda to navigate life without her brother since his death.

7. Bridget Fonda Went into Seclusion

The beautiful Bridget Fonda hasn’t been seen or heard from much in a very long time. She went into seclusion after retiring from the industry in 2002. Bridget Fonda was in a terrible car accident in 2003 that did a number on her, and she stopped going out. She did marry Danny Elfman and welcomed a baby shortly after. However, she’s decided to keep her life exceptionally private. When she turned 58 in 2022, she was spotted out and about – and completely unrecognizable – for the first time in more than 12 years.

8. Fame Never Meant Much to Peter Fonda

There was never a time in Peter Fonda’s life in which he was happy with fame. It was meaningless to him, and that’s because of his father. His father was famous when he was born. He was always going to be famous because of his family. He was aware that nepotism would play a large role in the life he lived, and that meant he never found fame particularly meaningful.

credit: Ulee’s Gold

9. He Recognized the Shadow in Which he Lived

Being the child of a celebrity means two things – either you love the attention, or you hate it. Peter Fonda always found it troublesome. He said once that, “I could dig the coolest, straightest ditch you ever saw, but the guys at the other end of the ditch would be saying, ‘You know who that is? That’s Henry Fonda’s son,’” which sums it all up.

10. Sailing Was a Favorite Pasttime

What Peter Fonda loved so much about sailing is the freedom it allowed him. This activity reminded him that in a world so big and so vast, he’s so small and insignificant. It was something he found a great deal of joy in doing.
10

Thanks for reading! How would you rate this article?

Click on a star to rate it!

/ 5.

Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)

Let us improve this post!

Related Posts
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Monte Taylor
July 23, 2022
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Ashley Cordray
July 4, 2022
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Mel Rodriguez
February 1, 2022
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Amber Kemp Gerstel
July 1, 2021
Austin Butler Elvis
Austin Butler Before Elvis
August 24, 2022
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Max Riemelt
January 7, 2022

About The Author

Tiffany Raiford
More from this Author

After studying business in college, Tiffany embarked upon a career she never dreamed of. She became a stay-at-home mom and writer with her own blog. Her writing gained recognition and since 2009, she's written for sites such as What to Expect, Where'd My Sanity Go, and dozens more. She collaborated with the NFL, CDC, and Heads Up Football Program in 2012 and 2013. Her writing has allowed her to visit NYC for Fashion Week events since 2015, and she's worked with clients in almost every field, from dentistry to law and family to entertainment. Tiffany and her husband are the proud parents of four children in her free time.

Add Comment

American Horror Story BMF Cobra Kai Dexter Hawkeye Heels Money Heist Ozark Shark Tank Squid Game Stranger Things Succession Ted Lasso The Mandalorian
Velma’s Fan Rating is Worse Than Dragonball: Evolution
Mark Hamill Isn’t Returning as The Joker
Rick Might be Turning Heel in the Michonne Spinoff
Action Adventure Comedy Documentary Drama Fantasy Horror Movie Lists Mystery Romance Sci-Fi Thriller
The Cloverfield Monster’s Origin Has Finally Been Revealed
No Preview
The First Footage from Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon has been Released
Avatar: The Way of Water Passes Spider-Man: No Way Home To Become 6th Highest Grossing Film Of All Time
Comics Lists News Things You Didn't Know Whatever Happened To
10 Things You Did Not Know About the Late Peter Fonda
Velma’s Fan Rating is Worse Than Dragonball: Evolution
Mark Hamill Isn’t Returning as The Joker
Classroom of Elite Intelligent Characters in the Anime Besides Ayanokoji Kiyotaka
‘Classroom of the Elite’: Intelligent Characters in the Anime Besides Ayanokoji Kiyotaka
Exciting Game To Anime Adaptations To Check Out
Piccolo is Just as Ruthless as a Hero
Grandma’s Boy is Still a Classic