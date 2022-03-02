Home
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Ava Majury

37 seconds ago

The truth is that there is an entire generation – or more – of people who know so little about TikTok it’s not even funny. We know it’s an app. We know people dance and sing and make videos on the app. We know it’s huge with the teenage and young 20s generation. We also know that it’s created some serious stars – or people who are famous for whatever they’re doing on TikTok. Ava Majury is one of those people who has become TikTok famous for…whatever she does online, and now her name is in the press because of her own father and a fatal shooting. Here’s what you need to know about the young star and the tragic situation her family is dealing with right now.

1. She is Young

Majury is young. She is only 15, and she is putting so much of her life out on the internet for the world to see. She lives in Naples, Florida, with her family, and so much of her home, her personal life, and the private details of her own life are made very public for the world to see.

2. She Began Posting During Lockdown

When the world locked down in 2020, she was 13 and bored. Even in Florida where life was only locked down and ‘different’ for a few weeks, she was bored and home from school, so she opened her own TikTok account and began posting photos and videos of herself performing and pulling pranks on her loved ones.

3. She’s Making Bank

She is currently 15 and able to earn as much as $150,000 from companies who want her to post about their product and everything in between. She’s doing well with it, too, and her fans love her. Some of her fans love her a little too much.

4. She Has a Stalker

Because she’s online famous, she’s found that some fans are more aggressive than others. Even aggressive fans, however, aren’t stalkers. Until they are, that is. She’s been dealing with a stalker for some time now, and it’s been horrifying. His name is Eric Rohan Justin, and he was an 18-year-old from Maryland who became obsessed with the young social media star. He looked up her home, her dad’s job as a former police officer who was now retired, and he began contacting her old friends from her former home in New Jersey.

5. Her Old Friends Sold Her Information

Kids are stupid. Forgive me for saying it, but they are just stupid sometimes – and this is a prime example. When a random stranger from the internet began contacting her old Jersey classmates, they would sell him Ava Majury’s personal information like her cell phone number among other things. Some kids even let this man do their homework in exchange for personal information. They put her life in danger and at risk because they wanted a few bucks and a better math grade. Disgusting.

6. She Began Selling her Stalker Selfies

Here’s the other area of the situation that is questionable. This young man had Majury’s personal cell phone and other information, and he began asking for selfies. After discussing it with her parents, they agreed to allow her to sell him selfies for $300 each – but only if the selfies were already online and available to the world. This seems like dangerous, dangerous territory. She is, after all, a minor child selling her photos to a grown man.

7. Her Father Warned This Man

When this 18-year-old began to text Majury asking for more revealing photographs including images of her behind, she blocked him on all areas of her life online and by phone. He continued to send her letters in the mail with cash and apologies, and her father – a former police officer – sent him a text telling him to stop and reminding him that his daughter is a minor.

8. The Stalker Showed Up at Her Home

In July of 2021, Eric Rohan Justin obtained a gun – one he’d asked one of this young woman’s classmates to obtain – and showed up at her home in Naples where he then fired a shot through the front door of her home with his gun. She and her brothers ran, her mother called for help, and her father shielded his kids while trying to chase Justin from their home. When the attacker ran, he grabbed his own gun and stood guard at his front door while the police were on their way. When the attacker returned and ignored Majury’s father’s warning to put down his gun, Majury’s father shot him and killed him. Florida is a stand your ground state, which means he was well within his rights to do this…not that any parent needs permission to shoot an armed man who comes after his family.

9. Her Life Has Been Turned Upside Down

The neighborhood in which they lived asked them to leave because they are afraid of what is going on with this young woman. She is no longer permitted to go to school other than at home because people are after her, and she’s found that registered sex offenders are offering people thousands for her location and personal information.

10. She’s Still Online

Despite the threats, the stalkers, and the sex offenders, this 15-year-old child is still online. Her family supports her, and they’ve decided this is what is best for her family.

