6 Things You Didn’t Know About Bella And The Bulldogs’ Coy Stewart

Coy Stewart is an American actor who began his career as a child. Stewart made quite an impression on TV in the early 2000s with the memorable 10-year-old character Kevin Kingston-Persons. Since then, Stewart has appeared in more television productions than in film.
Born Tyson Coy Stewart in Columbia, South Carolina, on June 24, 1998, Stewart has been known to go by several aliases. He’s been credited as Tyson Stewart, KOI, and SWIM. In the mid-2010s, Stewart starred as Troy Dixon in the comedy Bella and the Bulldogs. Here are 6 things you didn’t know about Coy Stewart.
1. The TV Shows You Know Coy Stewart From
For many TV audiences, the TBS TV comedy, Are We There Yet? was the first time they saw Coy Stewart on television. The show was based on the successful 2005 feature film starring Ice Cube. With Terry Crews playing Ice Cube’s character Nick Kingston-Persons, Stewart played Philip Daniel Bolden’s role of Kevin Kingston-Persons. Kevin was a smart 10-year-old at the start of the series and a soccer fan.
Between his time in Are We There Yet? Stewart was also cast in a main role as Marcus Barnes in PBS Kids Go! educational children’s TV series, The Electric Company. He joined the series in season 3 to become the newest and youngest member of the Electric Company. In more advanced roles, Stewart was cast as Troy Dixon in two seasons of Nickelodeon’s comedy TV series Bella and the Bulldogs. MCU TV series audiences will remember Stewart from playing the character of Flint on 9 episodes of Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. from 2017 to 2010.
2. How Coy Stewart Got Started In Acting
Coy Stewart had a passion for being an actor from his early days as a child. He often mimicked and recited lines from his best TV shows. Stewart’s parents enlisted him in a local talent agency in the city, DeAbreu Modeling and Consulting. The agency helped him scout for child roles which he landed.
3. Movies Coy Stewart Was In
Coy Stewart has appeared in only a few movies since he began his acting career. Stewart made his film debut five years after his career began in 2015. It was a short film, Jungle Hit Factory: Detention, in which he played Devin. Stewart also appeared in two other short films in 2015. In Throwing Balls (2015), he played Troy and played the titular character Christian in Christian (2015).
4. Other TV Shows Coy Stewart Was In
Coy Stewart made most of his acting career on television. Stewart made his TV debut in 2010, first appearing as a guest star on the A&E crime drama The Glades before being cast on Are We There Yet? Stewart is also a main cast on WTH: Welcome to Howler as Xavier, a role he has played since 2016. In 2020, Stewart played his first-ever voice role as Benson in the animated TV series Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts. Stewart has also had his fair share of guest-star appearances. He appeared as Brandon Conway on the “Home of the Brave” episode of NCIS in 2016. In 2020, Stewart was on a single episode of ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy and Netflix’s Family Reunion as a College Roommate and Godz Sun, respectively.
5. Coy Stewart’s Musical Career
Besides being an actor, Coy Stewart is also known as a rapper and singer. Stewart and his girlfriend Jadagrace and friend Tyrel Jackson Williams formed a musical collective. The collective is known as grouptherapy and has released several songs. The collective released their debut EP on April 1, 2020, titled this is not the album. The collective has had a growing audience since they launched. By October 30 of the same year, the collective released their first mixtape titled there goes the neighborhood.
6. The Nomination & Award Coy Stewart Has Received
Coy Stewart has received two nominations from two different award associations in his more than a decade acting career. Stewart got his first nomination at the Young Artist Awards, where he was nominated for Best Performance in a TV Series (Comedy or Drama) – Supporting Young Actor. The nomination was for his performance in Are We There Yet? with Stewart winning the category and award. In 2016, Coy Stewart was nominated for Best Leading Young Actor – Television Series at the Young Entertainer Awards for his performance in Bella and the Bulldogs TV series.
