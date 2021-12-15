The 10 Best Movies Set In Florida

Florida is arguably one of the most well-known places in the United States, and there are several reasons for that. Each year, countless tourists flock to the area to enjoy some of what Florida has to offer. On one hand, Florida is famous for its warm weather, beautiful beaches, and theme parks. On the other hand, Florida is known for the crazy antics that often take place throughout the state. Either way, however, Florida has become a popular setting for movies. Over the years, dozens of films have been set in the Sunshine State. From comedies to dramas, films set in Florida come in a wide variety. Here are 10 of the best movies set in Florida.
10. Spring Breakers
Even though Spring Breakers is an indie movie, it got a lot of attention upon its release in 2012. This is largely due to the fact that the case features some very well-known people including James Franco, Selena Gomez, and Vanessa Hudgens. The film centers around a group of college-age girls who travel to Florida for their spring break. During their trip, they meet a man who introduces him to the area’s dark underbelly.
9. Magic Mike
Starring Channing Tatum as a dancer in a Tampa strip club, Magic Mike was a massive success at the box office. Although the movie may have seemed a little shallow on the surface, those who have seen it know it’s actually about much more than a bunch of male strippers.
8. The Florida Project
The Florida Project is an interesting movie that highlights the juxtaposition of life in Florida. The film a young girl named Moonee who is living in poverty with her mother only a few miles from the most magical place on earth, Disney World. Despite their financial situation, Moonee is still able to live a fun and imaginative childhood.
7. Monster
The 2003 movie Monster tells the story of the notorious female serial killer Aileen Wuornos who murdered seven men over the course of about a year. The movie began telling Wuornos’ story after she moved from Michigan to Florida in the 1980s. It followed her journey from being a prostitute all the way through her arrest and subsequent death sentence. For her portrayal of Wuornos, Charlize Theron won several awards including an Acadamy Award for Best Actress and a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama.
6. Apollo 13
Apollo 13 is arguably one of the most memorable movies of the 1990s. The movie is a re-telling of 1970’s failed Apollo 13 mission. Although a good portion of the movie takes place in the spacecraft, the movie technically takes place in Florida because the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral is also one of the main settings.
5. The Truman Show
Inspired by an episode of The Twilight Zone, The Truman Show stars Jim Carrey as a man named Truman Burbank. Although he thinks he is living a ‘normal’ life, Truman is actually the star of a hidden camera reality show that films his every move. However, as his 30th birthday (and the show’s 30th anniversary) approaches, he starts to notice a string of unusual things that makes him question his life.
4. Cool Hand Luke
Starring Paul Redman as Luke Jackson, Cool Hand Luke centers around Luke’s life at a prison farm in Florida. No matter how difficult things get at the facility, Luke is the type of person who refuses to conform to the world around him. As you might be able to guess, this didn’t make him too popular among the prison staff. However, many of his fellow inmates admire his ability to remain himself.
3. Doctor Sleep
Released in 2019, Doctor Sleep was the long-awaited sequel of the 1980 movie, The Shining. While it’s no secret that sequels have a tendency to suck, that certainly wasn’t the case with Doctor Sleep. In the movie, Dan Torrance (Ewan McGregor) is all grown up and on a mission to save a young girl who possesses the Shining.
2. Moonlight
Set in the Miami area, Moonlight is a film that follows the life of a boy named Chiron from childhood all the way to adulthood. Throughout his life, Chiron struggles with his sexuality. Not only is he dealing with personal battles, but he also lives in an environment where homosexuality is heavily frowned upon. Moonlight received lots of praise for its story and cinematography and it took home over 160 awards including the Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay.
1. Scarface
Scarface is one of the most iconic gangster movies ever made. The movie is set in Miami and stars Al Pacino as Tony Montana, a Cuban immigrant who received a Green Card after murdering a government official in Cuba. After relocating to Florida, he becomes involved in the Miami drug trade.