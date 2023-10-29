Since his early days at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts, Spike Lee has stood out for his bold and thought-provoking storytelling. He’s a renowned filmmaker, director, writer, producer, and actor whose impact on American cinema and culture is immeasurable. Through his film and television productions, Lee has consistently challenged societal norms and racial stereotypes through his work.
As a renowned black filmmaker, Lee has had his fair share of criticisms and controversies. Like many directors,, Lee began by directing music videos. In music, he has worked with top names like Anita Baker, Public Enemy, Michael Jackson, and Eminem. With over 20 films in his credits, these are Spike Lee’s top 8 films.
She’s Gotta Have It (1986)
After gaining attention with his thesis/student film, Joe’s Bed-Stuy Barbershop: We Cut Heads (1983), She’s Gotta Have It (1986) became Spike Lee’s feature-length directorial debut. To save cost, the black-and-white comedy-drama was written, directed, produced (credited with his real name, Shelton J. Lee), and edited by Lee. Reviews for She’s Gotta Have It were positive, and it was a massive success at the Box Office. With only a production budget of $175,000, it grossed $7.1 million at the Box Office. Undeniably, She’s Gotta Have It launched Spike Lee’s filmmaking career. The Library of Congress selected She’s Gotta Have It (1986) to be included in the National Film Registry in 2019.
Do the Right Thing (1989)
Do the Right Thing (1989) was written by the creative mind of Spike Lee. He also directed and produced the movie. Set in Brooklyn, the film explores the racial tension between an Italian-American family doing business in Brooklyn and the neighborhood’s African-American residents. Do the Right Thing received nominations for Best Original Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor at the 62nd Academy Awards in 1990. The movie also became the feature film debut of actress Rosie Perez and actor/comedian Martin Lawrence. Do the Right Thing (1989) was selected for preservation in the National Film Registry in 1999.
Jungle Fever (1991)
Spike Lee’s Jungle Fever explored the themes of racism and drugs. The film was dedicated to Yusuf Hawkins, who was killed in Bensonhurst, New York, on August 23, 1989, by Italian-Americans. They had mistaken his presence in their neighborhood as having a romance with a white Italian girl when he was only there to buy a used car put up for sale. Jungle Fever grossed $43.9 million on a $14 million budget. Spike Lee played the supporting role of Cyrus, Flipper Purify’s (Wesley Snipes) longtime friend. The film also cast Annabella Sciorra and Samuel L. Jackson. Jungle Fever was also Queen Latifah and Halle Berry‘s feature film debut.
Malcolm X (1992)
Malcolm X was an epic biographical drama based on the renowned African-American activist Malcolm X. The movie centered around most of Malcolm X’s adult life, with flashbacks depicting his younger years. Denzel Washington played the lead role as Malcolm X, with actress Angela Bassett playing Malcolm’s wife, Betty Shabazz. Other cast members include Delroy Lindo, Ernest Lee Thomas, and Christopher Plummer. Before he became president, Nelson Mandela, Rev. Al Sharpton, and Bobby Seale also made cameo appearances. Malcolm X was selected by the Library of Congress in 2010 to be included in the National Film Registry.
25th Hour (2002)
Spike Lee directed David Benioff‘s screenplay adaptation of Benioff’s 2001 novel of the same name. The movie revolves around its lead character, Monty Brogan (Edward Norton). It follows his last 24 hours before he’s incarcerated for seven years for drug-related charges. 25th Hour was a critical and commercial success, grossing $23.9 million on a $5 million budget. The movie also cast Philip Seymour Hoffman as Jacob Elinsky, Rosario Dawson as Naturelle Riviera, Brian Cox as James Brogan, and Barry Pepper as Frank Slaugherty.
Inside Man (2006)
2006’s Inside Man became Spike Lee’s highest-grossing film, earning $184.4 million on a $45 million. It was one of the most popular crime thrillers of the mid-2000s. It was favorably received by film critics, who praised the cast, storyline, and direction. The film’s top cast included Denzel Washington, Clive Owen, Jodie Foster, Christopher Plummer, Willem Dafoe, and Chiwetel Ejiofor.
BlacKkKlansman (2018)
Having worked with Denzel Washington in the past, Spike Lee then worked with his son, John David Washington, as the lead cast member in BlacKkKlansman (2018). The film was set in Colorado Springs, Colorado, in the 1970s. Most of the plot follows African-American detective Ron Stallworth’s (Washington) attempts to infiltrate and expose the town’s Ku Klux Klan (KKK) chapter. The biographical black comedy-drama was successful, earning $93.4 million on a $15 million budget. BlacKkKlansman also gave Spike Lee his first Best Director nomination at the Academy Awards. The film was also nominated in five other categories, winning only Best Adapted Screenplay at the 91st Academy Awards.
Da 5 Bloods (2020)
So far, Da 5 Bloods (2020) is Spike Lee’s last directed feature film. Da 5 Bloods is a war drama that follows four aging war veterans from the Vietnam War. They decide to return to Vietnam to search for the treasure they buried and the remains of their squad leader. With Chadwick Boseman playing “Stormin” Norman Earl Holloway, Da 5 Bloods became the actor’s last film to be released before his death on August 28, 2020. The film’s other top cast includes Delroy Lindo, Jonathan Majors, Clarke Peters, and Norm Lewis. With a $35–45 million production budget, Da 5 Bloods is one of Spike Lee’s most expensive movies.