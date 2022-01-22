Home
Five Terrible Movies Involving The Cast Of Servant

The third season of the popular series executive produced by M. Night Shyamalan will finally arrive on January 21 and it will continue the story about a Philadelphia couple who hired a girl named Leanne to be the nanny for their baby son; however, her arrival also brings strange and frightening occurrences for the couple. The small cast features notable names in the movie world and this list will highlight the five worst films featuring the cast of Servant. Each of the movies has ten or more unfavorable reviews. The only features exempt from this list are animated. Let’s get started with the first movie.

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time

This bland retelling of the popularly Prince of Persia video games sees Jake Gyllenhaal as Dastan, the adopted son of Persia’s king, who acquires a dagger that gives him the ability to access the sands. Dastan is accused of murdering his father and goes on a run with princess Tamina to clear his name and protect the ancient treasure from dark forces. Questionable casting aside, Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time is far from the worst video game adaptation you’ll ever see. It’s a competent action/adventure with a solid performance from Gyllenhaal himself, though the plot is a tedious mess that doesn’t properly translate its source material. The action set pieces are cool, but Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time doesn’t bring anything new to the genre.

Wrath of the Titans

In this very definition of an unnecessary sequel, the film follows Perseus ten years after defeating the Kraken. He’s living a quieter and peaceful life with his son; however, the same can’t be said for Mount Olympus. The Gods are weakened and are losing control of the Titans and their leader, Kronos, whom they imprisoned long ago. Perseus must return to save them and lead a group that will rescue mankind from the ancient beings. Wrath of Titans is a massive upgrade over the 3D mess in Clash of Titans, but unfortunately, story and cohesive narrative take a backseat to the special effects and action. Worthington doesn’t provide enough energy and charisma to carry the film as the lead; however, the script lets the actor down not taking the time to slow down and focus on the characters. The exciting action may keep your attention but if you’re looking for anything more then you’ll be sorely disappointed.

Fantastic Four

In this hilariously bad version of the popular Marvel property, a group of four are transported to an alternative universe where Reed Richards, Ben Grimm, Johnny and Sue Storm become Mr. Fantastic, The Thing, Human Torch, and Invisible Woman. Together, the new superheroes must stop Doctor Doom from destroying the Earth. A project that was clearly plagued by a myriad of production issues such as continuity errors and notable script changes. Fantastic Four manages to suck out the fun of the charismatic actors to an unnecessary dark and grim tone, which isn’t helped by shoddy CGI, a muddled plot, and an extremely bland story that fails to build any sort of intrigue or surprise. Doctor Doom is the biggest disappointment here, with one of the best villains in the Marvel universe reduced to the generic “destroy the world” type antagonist that checks all of the boxes for this type of character. A huge, missed opportunity given the strong level of talent in front of the screen.

Ben-Hur

In this completely misguided remake, Judah Ben-Hur loses everything after his adopted brother Messala returns to Jerusalem and accuses him of treason. After he’s stripped of his title and separated from his wife, he’s forced to become a slave on a galley at sea. Eventually the brothers’ cross paths and embark on a deadly chariot race, with this being the only chance of Ben-Hur getting his life back. A failed attempt at remaking a Hollywood classic, the big budget blockbuster is a messy CGI affair that doesn’t have the excitement of the original nor does it have the level of craft in the storytelling department as well. It’s far from the worst feature you’ll ever see, but this Gladiator lite missed the cinematic mark big time.

CBGB

This uninspired pic is about Hilly Kristal’s New York club that becomes the birthplace of underground and punk music and helps launch several careers of several popular bands. This feature manages to skim over its compelling story, sacrificing an entertaining plot and strong character development for big moments that fail to pack a true punch.

I've been a freelance writer for the past five years, writing news editorials for theringreport.com, sportskeeda.com, raindance.co, and gamersdecide.com, which covers movies, television, and professional sports.


