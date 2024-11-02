5 Underrated Zombie Movies to Watch This Halloween

Classic zombie blockbusters such as Shaun of the Dead and 28 Days Later are frequently chosen in the hunt for top-notch scares as Halloween draws near. Even while these timeless zombie movies have cemented their place in horror movie history, there are a tonne of lesser-known zombie movies out there. These hidden gems, some achieving cult status and others having been blockbuster sensations upon release only to fade into obscurity, more than deserve a moment in the spotlight.
This Halloween, let’s explore the most underrated zombie movies. Although some may not have garnered mainstream acclaim, they serve up unique twists, memorable characters, and a fresh take on the undead apocalypse. So, here’s our pick of 5 underrated zombie movies to scare you witless this Halloween.
5. Dead Snow (2009)
Released in 2009, Dead Snow is a Norwegian horror movie intricately spliced with dark humour. The story follows a group of medical students who are faced with a menace totally unimaginable: a horde of Nazi zombies thirsty for bloodshed. Many hail this film as a spoof of classic zombie movies, however, it stands tall in its uniqueness and genre-bending aspects. Although it has developed a loyal cult following, Dead Snow is not quite etched itself into the annals of iconic zombie terror as its contemporaries. Yet, it is a fun watch for anyone looking for chaos and carnage with a playful undertone that lessens the blow. Furthermore, it will tantalise the tastebuds of action lovers with its thrilling set pieces that outshine its low budget of $2 million.
4. Overlord (2018)
Overlord is a zombie horror movie that deserves way more attention thanks to its skilful approachtot blending genres. Although a zombie flick at its core, Julius Avery‘s film boasts breakneck action scenes and body horror that could rival David Cronenberg. Set amidst the backdrop of D-Day, Overlord charts the journey of a group of American paratroopers who are dropped behind enemy lines to carry out a daring mission. However, they soon realize that it is not just German soldiers they need to worry about, but a squadron of zombies.
Overlord failed to make a stomp at the box office, grossing only $41.7 million against a budget of $38 million. Despite this lukewarm reception, horror fans have grown to appreciate the movie for its non-stop, adrenaline-fuelled action scenes, jump scares and eerie horror. As mentioned, the film’s body horror elements are a standout, with certain scenes being way too grotesque to show in the trailer. Since its release, director Julius Avery has been recognized for his talents, going on to direct Sylvester Stallone in Samaritan, and taking the helm of 2023’s The Pope’s Exorcist.
3. Zombie Honeymoon (2004)
Although Zombie Honeymoon, a 2004 micro-budget zombie horror movie, has mostly gone unnoticed, it has gradually gained a loyal fan base among diehard zombie movie enthusiasts. The romantic twist on the genre, which was introduced nine years before to the well-known Hollywood film Warm Bodies, is what really sets the film apart. The plot follows Danny and Denise, two lovers on their blissful honeymoon who have their lives turned upside down when tragedy befalls them. Danny gets bitten by a zombie and slowly turns into one of the undead. As the horror unfolds, Denise grapples with her love for Danny while facing the grim reality of his impending metamorphosis—and the violent tendencies that come with it. Despite its relatively low production values, the film stands out for its emotional depth, blending genuine romance with visceral horror, allowing viewers to explore themes of love, loss, and the struggle for survival.
2. The Beyond (1981)
1981 was a big year for horror movies, with Sam Raimi emerging in the independent world with Evil Dead, and An American Werewolf in London terrifying audiences across the globe. That same year, The Beyond seemed poised to be just as legacy inducing. However, it was soon eclipsed by its competition and has subsequently fell under the radar with mainstream moviegoers.
The Beyond tells the story of Liza Merril (Catriona MacColl), a young woman who inherits an old hotel in Louisiana but soon learns that the building was built over one of the entrances to Hell. The film was helmed by Lucio Fulci, a visionary filmmaker who often landed himself in hot water for his extreme themes. However, this is what made him so popular with dedicated horror fans. The Beyond was made on a modest budget, and although it hasn’t aged well in that regard, it is still as terrifying all of these years later.
1. Dead and Buried (1981)
Another flick from the booming year of 1981, Dead and Buried is a truly underrated zombie movie that deserves more recognition. Gary Sherman‘s under-appreciated picture, which skilfully blends mystery, terror, and psychological suspense, centres on a sheriff who looks into a string of gory murders in the sleepy coastal community of Potter’s Bluff. The fact that the victims appear to live among the townspeople and magically return from the dead, however, is more confusing than the murders themselves.
As he delves deeper, he discovers a sinister secret about the villagers and their gruesome means of maintaining their community’s prosperity. In addition to serving a terrifying narrative, Dead and Buried skilfully examines themes of death and resurrection with its creepy atmosphere, eerie photography, and haunting soundtrack, creating an engrossing, unique, and utterly disturbing cinematic experience.
