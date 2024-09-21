5 Underrated Horror Comedies That Deserve More Recognition

Horror comedies became popular in the 80s and have stayed consistent in Hollywood ever since. By lightening the tone of an otherwise dark movie, this tactic lures in more moviegoers who may need comedic relief to sit through a full horror picture. It has also become a great way to make a horror movie child-friendly, or lessen its rating to pull in more revenue at the box office.
Iconic horror comedies like Shaun of the Dead and Zombieland have been met with critical acclaim and also triumphed at the box office, becoming classics as a result. However, there are a handful of humorous scary movies that have slipped under the radar massively. So, here are 5 underrated horror comedies that you should add to your watchlist.
5. Ready or Not (2019)
From filmmaking duo Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, Ready or Not is a horror comedy that follows the harrowing night of Grace, played by Samara Weaving, who marries into a wealthy family that has a peculiar and extremely sinister tradition. On her wedding night, she must participate in a deadly game of hide and seek, where her in-laws are eager to hunt her down and eliminate her as part of a gruesome ritual tied to their immense fortune. Weaving delivers a standout performance that showcases her emergence as a scream queen, commanding the screen with a mix of vulnerability and fierce determination as she navigates both the dark humor and the shocking violence that ensue. Beneath its wild and sinister premise, Ready or Not cleverly critiques class division, exposing the lengths to which people will go to protect their wealth and status, highlighting the entitlement and moral decay that can accompany immense privilege. The film skillfully intertwines laughs, chilling tension and giant scares, creating a unique and thought-provoking experience that strikes a major chord with contemporary societal issues.
Watch Ready or Not on Apple TV+
4. Come to Daddy (2019)
While it fits nicely into the psychological thriller genre, Come to Daddy also shines as one of the most underrated horror comedies of the last decade. Released in 2019, this captivating slow-burn character study masterfully blends elements of horror and dark comedy, showcasing Elijah Wood in a role that highlights his eclectic range as an actor. Wood stars as Norval Greenwood, a young man who arrives at his estranged father’s remote seaside home, hoping to reconnect after years apart.
What begins as a seemingly straightforward reunion quickly spirals into a disturbing unraveling of family secrets, where ominous neon lights and a surreal atmosphere amplify the tension and dread. As Norval confronts the sinister truths buried beneath his father’s façade, Wood expertly navigates the delicate balance of humor and horror, allowing audiences to see him in a light they haven’t experienced before. With its blend of quirky characters and unsettling revelations, Come to Daddy stands out as a unique exploration of familial bonds and the hidden darkness that can lurk within them. The movie was met with mixed reviews upon release, with many critics panning it as a try-hard art flick. However, it is worth a watch for its bizarre twists and turns Wood’s ability to fuse genres in surprising ways.
Watch Come to Daddy on Prime Video
3. Freaky (2020)
Released in 2020, Freaky is a inventive horror comedy that cleverly fuses the body swap genre with slasher elements, providing a fresh twist on familiar tropes. The film follows Millie Kessler (Kathryn Newton), a high school student who unwittingly becomes the target of a cold-blooded killer, portrayed by Vince Vaughn. When Millie finds herself in a supernatural predicament that causes her to swap bodies with the notorious murderer, hilarity and horror ensue as she grapples with the challenges of navigating high school life in a maniac’s body.
Vaughn shines in this dual role, effortlessly toggling between the menacing charm of the killer and the awkwardness of a teenage girl thrust into chaos. Freaky embraces its playful tone, opting for fun over seriousness, which invites viewers to suspend their disbelief and enjoy the wild ride. It’s a film that doesn’t aim for awards but rather delivers an entertaining and underrated romp, filled with laugh-out-loud moments and visceral thrills that make it a delightful addition to the horror comedy genre.
2. Fright Night (1985)
Fright Night hit movie theaters in the highly competitive year of 1985 when movies like Back to the Future, The Goonies, and The Breakfast Club were soaring at the box office. Although horror comedies had begun to boom, this underrated genre-blending flick was overshadowed and only managed pull in $24,923,585 worldwide. However, to many, it has become a cult classic in the horror comedy realm. Yet, it still deserves way more attention.
Fright Night feels like a vampire movie’s answer to Rear Window, focusing on Charlie Brewster, a teenager who becomes suspicious of his neighbor and soon discovers that he is in fact a bloodsucker of the night. With his family and friends passing him off as a boy who has simply watched too many scary movies, Charlie enlists the help of his favorite TV vampire slayer Peter Vincent (Roddy McDowall). Fright Night blends comedy and horror together so smoothly that it could be placed into either genre with ease. The film was again overshadowed by its 2011 remake, however, the 1985 original stands as an example of why some movies should just be left well alone. If you haven’t seen either film, skip the remake and enjoy this classic slice of 80s horror comedy.
1. The Frighteners (1996)
Long before he became one of the most famous filmmakers on the planet with The Lord of the Rings trilogy, Peter Jackson had proven himself as a solid force in the horror realm. His debut movie Bad Taste quickly became a cult hit, celebrated for its grotesque gore and comedic overuse of blood. He then kicked things up a notch with 1992’s Braindead, which delivered even more shock and awe with its slightly larger budget. In 1996, Jackson ditched the gore and ventured into the supernatural with the highly underrated horror comedy, The Frighteners.
This whimsical yet twisted horror comedy showcases the unique vision of Peter Jackson. The film follows Frank Bannister, played by Michael J. Fox, a former architect who gains the ability to communicate with the dead after a tragic accident. He capitalizes on his newfound power by scamming unsuspecting homeowners into believing their properties are haunted, using a trio of quirky ghosts as his accomplices. However, his entrepreneurial spirit takes a dark turn when a malevolent spirit begins a killing spree, linking Frank to the murders and forcing him to confront his own past. Despite its charming blend of humor, horror, and cutting-edge special effects – hallmarks of Jackson’s imaginative style – The Frighteners has often been overshadowed by the monumental success of his later works, such as The Lord of the Rings trilogy. Yet, over the years, it has garnered a dedicated cult following, with many fans lamenting its status as an underground gem that deserves more attention. Want to read about more creepy flicks? Here’s our pick of the best A24 horror movies.
Follow Us