5 Best Horror Movies From A24

by

A24 is an American independent film and television company founded in New York City on August 20, 2012. Since its inception, A24 has emerged as a prominent force in the independent film industry, known for its commitment to producing innovative and daring content that often pushes the boundaries of traditional storytelling. The company has garnered critical acclaim for a diverse range of films, but it has particularly made a name for itself in the horror genre.

A24‘s unique approach to filmmaking – characterized by distinctive narratives, strong character development, and visually striking aesthetics – has not only set it apart from mainstream studios but has also earned it a devoted following among cinephiles and filmmakers alike. Its impact on contemporary cinema continues to grow, solidifying A24’s reputation as a leading production company in the realm of independent films. So, here’s our pick of 5 of the best A24 horror movies – a genre it consistently shines in.

5. Midsommar (2019)

Released in 2019, Midsommar is a haunting horror mystery directed by Ari Aster that unfolds the story of a group of friends who travel to Sweden for a midsummer festival, only to find themselves entangled in a series of increasingly disturbing rituals. As the protagonist, Dani (Florence Pugh), grapples with personal tragedy, the seemingly idyllic countryside backdrop becomes a setting for mind-bending horrors, laced with moments of intense violence that are as shocking as they are thought-provoking.

While Midsommar presents imagery that is undeniably difficult to watch and not for the faint-hearted, it distinguishes itself from typical horror films by prioritizing character development and emotional depth over gratuitous violence, steering clear of the “torture porn” label. Instead, Aster crafts a complex narrative that delves into themes of grief, betrayal, and the search for belonging. As a result, Midsommar ultimately delivers a chilling experience that leaves a lasting impression through its shock value, psychological nuance, and deep study of the human mind.

Watch Midsommar on Max

4. Green Room (2015)

A24 Horror Movies: Green Room (2015)

Green Room is a taut and claustrophobic vehicle that shines within the contained thriller genre. However, due to its intensity and gore, it could easily be described as a horror movie. Jeremy Saulnier‘s sophomore feature followed on from the critically acclaimed revenge thriller Blue Ruin and stepped things up a notch in ferocity. The plot follows a young punk rock band who find themselves locked in the green room of a rough venue when they witness a brutal murder. As a group of Neo Nazis lurk on the other side of the door with an arsenal of weapons, the band realize that they have no other option but to fight their way out. Green Room reveals itself as a masterclass in suspense, carried by a career swerving performance from Patrick Stewart, who plays the lead villain Darcy.

Watch Green Room on Cinemax

3. Talk to Me (2022)

Talk to Me is a 2022 horror movie that showcases A24’s consistent efforts to take a chance on emerging filmmakers, as the brains behind the movie are brothers Danny and Michael Philippou, who began their career on YouTube. The critically acclaimed film revolves around a group of friends who discover a mysterious, embalmed hand that allows them to conjure spirits by performing a unique ritual: holding the hand and saying, “Talk to me.”

Initially, the experience provides a thrilling adrenaline rush as they connect with the supernatural and gain insights from the other side. However, the thrill quickly spirals into terror when one of them inadvertently unleashes a malevolent entity, leading to unsettling consequences that affect not only their lives but also the lives of those around them. As the boundary between the living and dead blurs, the film delves into themes of grief, trauma, and the consequences of recklessness, creating a chilling atmosphere that keeps viewers on edge throughout. Talk to Me intricately blends psychological horror with supernatural elements, offering a fresh take on the genre while exploring the darker aspects of human curiosity and connection.

Watch Talk to Me on Apple TV+

2. X (2022)

A24 Horror Movies: X (2022)

X is one of the most renowned A24 horror movies that served as the beginning of a trilogy of sorts for director Ti West and actress Mia Goth. This stylish horror film follows a group of aspiring filmmakers who venture into rural Texas in the 1970s to shoot an adult movie. Eager to break into the industry and capture the spirit of their generation, the group sets up production at a secluded farmhouse owned by an elderly couple. However, their seemingly idyllic retreat quickly devolves into a nightmare as the couple’s sinister intentions become apparent.

As the young filmmakers find themselves in a desperate fight for survival, X transcends typical slasher tropes by exploring deeper themes of lost youth, the longing for desire, and the lengths to which people will go to attain their dreams. West crafts a narrative that combines visceral horror with poignant character development, capturing the unsettling contrast between ambition and vulnerability while delivering a compelling critique of societal expectations and the fleeting nature of youth. After the success of the movie, two more instalments followed – the prequel movie Pearl, and the slasher sequel MaXXXine.

Watch X on Apple TV+

1. Hereditary (2018)

Hereditary, directed by Ari Aster and produced by A24, is a haunting and critically praised horror film that intricately weaves emotional depth with unsettling terror. The story centers on the Graham family, led by Annie, a sculptor grappling with grief after the death of her secretive mother. As the family copes with their loss, they uncover dark secrets about their ancestry that begin to manifest in terrifying ways. Disturbing events unfold, leading to a series of tragic incidents that reveal a sinister force entwined with their lineage.

The film excels not only in delivering spine-chilling suspense but also in exploring themes of trauma, grief, and the inescapable nature of family bonds. Aster’s masterful storytelling, coupled with stellar performances by Toni Collette and the ensemble cast, elevates Hereditary beyond mere horror, making it a profound emotional thriller that lingers long after the credits roll, challenging viewers to confront the legacies we inherit and the macabre truths that lie within. Want to read about more A24 movies? Here’s a breakdown of their highest-grossing movies.

Watch Hereditary on Apple TV+

Matthew C. F
More from this Author

Matthew is a lover of all things TV and Film. An over consumer you might say. He has a passion for writing and creating and has written over 10 feature films, a handful of TV pilots and is currently writing his first novel.

Related Posts
Why Honor Among Thieves Is Visiting Dungeons & Dragons’ Scariest Area
3 min read
Mar, 29, 2023
The Five Best Brittany Snow Movies of Her Career
3 min read
Nov, 5, 2019
DC Animated Movies 2018
An Overview of All the DC Animated Movies in 2018
3 min read
Apr, 25, 2018
10 Things You Didn’t Know about the Movie “Chicago”
3 min read
Mar, 8, 2018
Ryan reynolds unknown facts
10 Unknown Facts About Deadpool Star Ryan Reynolds
3 min read
Jun, 5, 2023
5 Twisted Romance Movies That Aren’t Your Typical Rom-coms
3 min read
Feb, 14, 2024
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.