5 Best Horror Movies From A24

A24 is an American independent film and television company founded in New York City on August 20, 2012. Since its inception, A24 has emerged as a prominent force in the independent film industry, known for its commitment to producing innovative and daring content that often pushes the boundaries of traditional storytelling. The company has garnered critical acclaim for a diverse range of films, but it has particularly made a name for itself in the horror genre.
A24‘s unique approach to filmmaking – characterized by distinctive narratives, strong character development, and visually striking aesthetics – has not only set it apart from mainstream studios but has also earned it a devoted following among cinephiles and filmmakers alike. Its impact on contemporary cinema continues to grow, solidifying A24’s reputation as a leading production company in the realm of independent films. So, here’s our pick of 5 of the best A24 horror movies – a genre it consistently shines in.
5. Midsommar (2019)
Released in 2019, Midsommar is a haunting horror mystery directed by Ari Aster that unfolds the story of a group of friends who travel to Sweden for a midsummer festival, only to find themselves entangled in a series of increasingly disturbing rituals. As the protagonist, Dani (Florence Pugh), grapples with personal tragedy, the seemingly idyllic countryside backdrop becomes a setting for mind-bending horrors, laced with moments of intense violence that are as shocking as they are thought-provoking.
While Midsommar presents imagery that is undeniably difficult to watch and not for the faint-hearted, it distinguishes itself from typical horror films by prioritizing character development and emotional depth over gratuitous violence, steering clear of the “torture porn” label. Instead, Aster crafts a complex narrative that delves into themes of grief, betrayal, and the search for belonging. As a result, Midsommar ultimately delivers a chilling experience that leaves a lasting impression through its shock value, psychological nuance, and deep study of the human mind.
4. Green Room (2015)
Green Room is a taut and claustrophobic vehicle that shines within the contained thriller genre. However, due to its intensity and gore, it could easily be described as a horror movie. Jeremy Saulnier‘s sophomore feature followed on from the critically acclaimed revenge thriller Blue Ruin and stepped things up a notch in ferocity. The plot follows a young punk rock band who find themselves locked in the green room of a rough venue when they witness a brutal murder. As a group of Neo Nazis lurk on the other side of the door with an arsenal of weapons, the band realize that they have no other option but to fight their way out. Green Room reveals itself as a masterclass in suspense, carried by a career swerving performance from Patrick Stewart, who plays the lead villain Darcy.
3. Talk to Me (2022)
Talk to Me is a 2022 horror movie that showcases A24’s consistent efforts to take a chance on emerging filmmakers, as the brains behind the movie are brothers Danny and Michael Philippou, who began their career on YouTube. The critically acclaimed film revolves around a group of friends who discover a mysterious, embalmed hand that allows them to conjure spirits by performing a unique ritual: holding the hand and saying, “Talk to me.”
Initially, the experience provides a thrilling adrenaline rush as they connect with the supernatural and gain insights from the other side. However, the thrill quickly spirals into terror when one of them inadvertently unleashes a malevolent entity, leading to unsettling consequences that affect not only their lives but also the lives of those around them. As the boundary between the living and dead blurs, the film delves into themes of grief, trauma, and the consequences of recklessness, creating a chilling atmosphere that keeps viewers on edge throughout. Talk to Me intricately blends psychological horror with supernatural elements, offering a fresh take on the genre while exploring the darker aspects of human curiosity and connection.
2. X (2022)
X is one of the most renowned A24 horror movies that served as the beginning of a trilogy of sorts for director Ti West and actress Mia Goth. This stylish horror film follows a group of aspiring filmmakers who venture into rural Texas in the 1970s to shoot an adult movie. Eager to break into the industry and capture the spirit of their generation, the group sets up production at a secluded farmhouse owned by an elderly couple. However, their seemingly idyllic retreat quickly devolves into a nightmare as the couple’s sinister intentions become apparent.
As the young filmmakers find themselves in a desperate fight for survival, X transcends typical slasher tropes by exploring deeper themes of lost youth, the longing for desire, and the lengths to which people will go to attain their dreams. West crafts a narrative that combines visceral horror with poignant character development, capturing the unsettling contrast between ambition and vulnerability while delivering a compelling critique of societal expectations and the fleeting nature of youth. After the success of the movie, two more instalments followed – the prequel movie Pearl, and the slasher sequel MaXXXine.
1. Hereditary (2018)
Hereditary, directed by Ari Aster and produced by A24, is a haunting and critically praised horror film that intricately weaves emotional depth with unsettling terror. The story centers on the Graham family, led by Annie, a sculptor grappling with grief after the death of her secretive mother. As the family copes with their loss, they uncover dark secrets about their ancestry that begin to manifest in terrifying ways. Disturbing events unfold, leading to a series of tragic incidents that reveal a sinister force entwined with their lineage.
The film excels not only in delivering spine-chilling suspense but also in exploring themes of trauma, grief, and the inescapable nature of family bonds. Aster’s masterful storytelling, coupled with stellar performances by Toni Collette and the ensemble cast, elevates Hereditary beyond mere horror, making it a profound emotional thriller that lingers long after the credits roll, challenging viewers to confront the legacies we inherit and the macabre truths that lie within. Want to read about more A24 movies? Here’s a breakdown of their highest-grossing movies.
